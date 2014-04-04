(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca
Mediocredito del
Friuli Venezia Giulia S.p.A.'s (MFVG) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
debt rating at 'BBB+ and its Short-term IDR and debt rating at
'F2'. Its Support
Rating (SR) and its Viability Rating (VR) were affirmed at '2'
and 'b',
respectively. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, SR and senior debt ratings are based on Fitch's
expectation
that support for MFVG, if needed, will highly likely be
provided, on a timely
basis, by its main shareholder, the Autonomous Region of Friuli
Venezia Giulia
(FVG, A/Negative/F1). FVG had a 50.24% majority in MFVG at
end-2013.
Fitch's view of support is based on the strategic role of MFVG
in the public
sector in its home region: MFVG lends to local SMEs and manages
regional credit
funds aimed at supporting local businesses. The region considers
MFVG as a
vehicle for executing its economic policies. MFVG's franchise is
limited but
benefits from its relationships with customers based in FVG.
MFVG's Long-term IDR is notched down two levels from that of its
main
shareholder to reflect the strategic importance of the bank in
supporting the
local economy and the high reputation risk its majority
shareholder would face
should it not support the bank. At the same time, the two-notch
rating
differential reflects the presence of minority shareholders and
limited
integration between the bank and the local authority, which is
the result of
MFVG operating as a regulated bank.
The ability of FVG to support MFVG is indicated by the former's
Long-term IDR,
which is two notches higher than Italy's sovereign rating,
reflecting the
region's strong financial flexibility.
The bank plans to strengthen its capitalisation in 2014 through
a mix of
subordinated debt issuance and new capital, altogether totalling
around EUR100m.
The region has committed itself in providing the full capital
injection, thus
providing further evidence of its strong willingness to support
the bank. Fitch
also believes future liquidity or capital support would be
compatible with the
region's asset size and solid budgetary performance.
The Negative Outlook mirrors that on the majority shareholder as
well as Italy's
sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
MFVG's IDRs and Support Ratings are sensitive to changes in
Fitch's assumptions
regarding the propensity or ability of its main shareholder to
provide support.
MFVG's Long-term IDR would be downgraded following a downgrade
of FVG as this
would indicate a lower ability of the region to provide support.
Lower strategic
importance for the region, including a change in the ownership
structure - which
Fitch currently does not expect - or material delays in
providing adequate
capital and liquidity support when needed would indicate a
reduced propensity to
provide support and is likely to result in a downgrade of the
bank's IDRs,
possibly by more than one notch.
MFVG's IDRs and SR would also come under pressure if we believe
that the
probability of timely support from its public sector
shareholders decreases,
possibly because of potential state aid considerations.
As MFVG operates as a bank in Italy, its IDR is capped at the
sovereign rating
and is therefore sensitive to a downgrade of Italy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
MFVG's VR primarily reflects the bank's weak asset quality,
which deteriorated
further in 2013. While it also takes into consideration the
expected capital
increase, this is not expected to result in a significant
reduction in overall
capital requirements. External capital needs are considerable,
given the bank's
weak internal capital generation following on-going losses at
the bank, which
will continue in 2014 and, potentially, beyond.
Gross impaired loans continued to increase and accounted for
over 30% of gross
loans at end-2013. Loan impairment allowance coverage of
impaired loans improved
in 2013 but remains low. However, Fitch expects the inflow of
new impaired loans
to decline in 2014, reflecting tighter underwriting policies.
Any improvement
will only be gradual and Fitch believes asset quality will
remain a challenge
for MFVG in 2014 and 2015.
The bank's profitability deteriorated materially in 2013 and
Fitch expects MFVG
will continue to post annual net losses in 2014 and 2015 as its
low coverage of
impaired loans will keep loan impairment charges high. High loan
impairment
charges were the main reason for a EUR62m net loss in 2013. MFVG
plans to expand
some businesses, including factoring, short-term lending to the
corporate sector
and services to private clients in 2014 and 2015, but Fitch
expects earnings
contribution from these businesses to remain modest.
Fitch also views MFVG's reliance on wholesale funding as a
rating weakness.
Customer deposits increased to 48% of non-equity funding at
end-June 2013 (30%
at end-June 2012) but these are concentrated. Fitch expects that
FVG would
provide operational liquidity support to the bank, if needed.
This support could
take the form of deposits or guarantees for MVFG's funding from
third parties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR remains sensitive to a further deterioration of
asset quality and
capitalisation. An upgrade of the VR would result from a
material improvement in
asset quality and profitability and stronger liquidity, which
Fitch does not
expect in the near future. The VR could also see upward pressure
if
capitalisation improves materially beyond the expected EUR45m
share capital
increase. The VR is also sensitive to changes in the bank's
liquidity.
