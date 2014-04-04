(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Mediocredito del Friuli Venezia Giulia S.p.A.'s (MFVG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and debt rating at 'BBB+ and its Short-term IDR and debt rating at 'F2'. Its Support Rating (SR) and its Viability Rating (VR) were affirmed at '2' and 'b', respectively. The Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, SR and senior debt ratings are based on Fitch's expectation that support for MFVG, if needed, will highly likely be provided, on a timely basis, by its main shareholder, the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia (FVG, A/Negative/F1). FVG had a 50.24% majority in MFVG at end-2013. Fitch's view of support is based on the strategic role of MFVG in the public sector in its home region: MFVG lends to local SMEs and manages regional credit funds aimed at supporting local businesses. The region considers MFVG as a vehicle for executing its economic policies. MFVG's franchise is limited but benefits from its relationships with customers based in FVG. MFVG's Long-term IDR is notched down two levels from that of its main shareholder to reflect the strategic importance of the bank in supporting the local economy and the high reputation risk its majority shareholder would face should it not support the bank. At the same time, the two-notch rating differential reflects the presence of minority shareholders and limited integration between the bank and the local authority, which is the result of MFVG operating as a regulated bank. The ability of FVG to support MFVG is indicated by the former's Long-term IDR, which is two notches higher than Italy's sovereign rating, reflecting the region's strong financial flexibility. The bank plans to strengthen its capitalisation in 2014 through a mix of subordinated debt issuance and new capital, altogether totalling around EUR100m. The region has committed itself in providing the full capital injection, thus providing further evidence of its strong willingness to support the bank. Fitch also believes future liquidity or capital support would be compatible with the region's asset size and solid budgetary performance. The Negative Outlook mirrors that on the majority shareholder as well as Italy's sovereign rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT MFVG's IDRs and Support Ratings are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding the propensity or ability of its main shareholder to provide support. MFVG's Long-term IDR would be downgraded following a downgrade of FVG as this would indicate a lower ability of the region to provide support. Lower strategic importance for the region, including a change in the ownership structure - which Fitch currently does not expect - or material delays in providing adequate capital and liquidity support when needed would indicate a reduced propensity to provide support and is likely to result in a downgrade of the bank's IDRs, possibly by more than one notch. MFVG's IDRs and SR would also come under pressure if we believe that the probability of timely support from its public sector shareholders decreases, possibly because of potential state aid considerations. As MFVG operates as a bank in Italy, its IDR is capped at the sovereign rating and is therefore sensitive to a downgrade of Italy. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR MFVG's VR primarily reflects the bank's weak asset quality, which deteriorated further in 2013. While it also takes into consideration the expected capital increase, this is not expected to result in a significant reduction in overall capital requirements. External capital needs are considerable, given the bank's weak internal capital generation following on-going losses at the bank, which will continue in 2014 and, potentially, beyond. Gross impaired loans continued to increase and accounted for over 30% of gross loans at end-2013. Loan impairment allowance coverage of impaired loans improved in 2013 but remains low. However, Fitch expects the inflow of new impaired loans to decline in 2014, reflecting tighter underwriting policies. Any improvement will only be gradual and Fitch believes asset quality will remain a challenge for MFVG in 2014 and 2015. The bank's profitability deteriorated materially in 2013 and Fitch expects MFVG will continue to post annual net losses in 2014 and 2015 as its low coverage of impaired loans will keep loan impairment charges high. High loan impairment charges were the main reason for a EUR62m net loss in 2013. MFVG plans to expand some businesses, including factoring, short-term lending to the corporate sector and services to private clients in 2014 and 2015, but Fitch expects earnings contribution from these businesses to remain modest. Fitch also views MFVG's reliance on wholesale funding as a rating weakness. Customer deposits increased to 48% of non-equity funding at end-June 2013 (30% at end-June 2012) but these are concentrated. Fitch expects that FVG would provide operational liquidity support to the bank, if needed. This support could take the form of deposits or guarantees for MVFG's funding from third parties. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The bank's VR remains sensitive to a further deterioration of asset quality and capitalisation. An upgrade of the VR would result from a material improvement in asset quality and profitability and stronger liquidity, which Fitch does not expect in the near future. The VR could also see upward pressure if capitalisation improves materially beyond the expected EUR45m share capital increase. The VR is also sensitive to changes in the bank's liquidity. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 (0)20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alessandro Musto Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 201 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1991 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.