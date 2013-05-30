(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Banca
Mifel's (Mifel)
viability rating (VR) at 'bb-' and its long- and short-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and 'B', respectively. The national
scale ratings were
affirmed at 'A-(mex)' and 'F2(mex)'. The Rating Outlook on the
long-term
international and/or national scale issuer ratings of Mifel
remains Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mifel's VR was affirmed at 'bb-' as well as its long- and
short-term IDRs at
'BB-' and 'B', respectively, driven by its reasonable asset
quality metrics, a
sound funding profile as the banks has access to sizable retail
deposits from a
customer base that has proven stable and recurring, and recently
improved
capitalization levels. Also, its ratings are tempered by its
still weak
financial performance derived from its tight interest margins,
high provisions
and low operating efficiency; the latter associated to expenses
related to the
recent implementation of the bank's new banking platform. The
ratings also
consider the business, creditor and geographic concentrations of
its loan
portfolio and the bank's liquidity constraints which Fitch
considers it still
limits its ratings.
Mifel's national scale long- and short-term ratings were also
affirmed at
'A-(mex)' and 'F2(mex)', respectively; and are driven by the
bank's VR. Mifel's
support rating and support rating floor were affirmed at '5' and
'NF',
reflecting that, although possible, external support cannot be
relied upon;
given the low systemic importance of the bank.
The bank's hybrid security has been affirmed at 'B', two notches
below Mifel's
VR; driven by Fitch's approach to rate these subordinated
securities, which
incorporate its subordination and non-performance risk. Given
its coupon
omission features, coupons and even principal could be deferred
well before the
bank reaches a non-viability condition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Mifel's VR and IDRs could benefit over the medium term from
sustained and
material improvements on its core profitability drivers,
especially if the bank
is able to improve cost efficiency metrics to levels around 55%
together with a
higher and stable operating ROA (consistently above 1%) and a
significant
reduction of its asset-liability mismatches. Otherwise, if Mifel
is not able to
avoid further deterioration of its asset quality metrics, such
as a NPL standing
above 5% and loan reserves around 50% of impaired loans, and its
liquidity
profile deteriorates materially; together with a weakening
financial
performance, Mifel's VR and IDRs could be pressured downwards.
A potential upgrade of Mifel's support rating and support rating
floor is
limited, since external support cannot be relied upon, although
it's possible.
Mifel's subordinated debt rating and national scale long- and
short-term ratings
will likely mirror any change in its VR, as this is expected to
maintain the
same relativity to its credit rating.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Mifel:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bb-';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF';
--USD150 million cumulative subordinated preferred notes
affirmed at 'B';
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F2(mex)'.
