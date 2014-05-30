(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Mifel
(Mifel)'s
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. Fitch has also affirmed Mifel's
other
outstanding ratings, which are detailed at the end of the press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mifel's VR, IDRs and National scale ratings consider its
gradually improved
asset quality metrics through lower impairments and higher
reserve coverage. The
ratings also consider Mifel's adequate and relatively stable
funding base,
benefited from a well-positioned customer deposit base that has
proven steady
and recurring and its relatively weak, although recently
enhanced capital
position supported by capital injections in view of high loan
growth.
The ratings are driven as well by the high concentrations still
present among
Mifel's main creditors, together with geographic and sector
concentrations of
the loan portfolio. However, these have been gradually easing in
recent periods.
Also factored into Mifel's ratings are:
--Mifel's historically low overall profitability metrics by
year-end 2013
especially lower operating profits and efficiency in view of
higher expenses
associated mainly to recent banking enhancements and employee
costs;
--Its constrained liquidity; and
--Somehow deteriorated loans to deposits ratio.
Mifel's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor were affirmed at
'5' and 'NF',
respectively, in view of the bank's low systemic importance,
indicating that,
although possible, external support cannot be relied upon.
Mifel's global subordinated securities are rated at 'B', two
notches below the
applicable anchor rating, Mifel's VR of 'bb-'. The issue rating
is driven by
Fitch's approach to factor in its loss severity and
non-performance risk.
Similar securities would typically be two notches lower for
non-performance risk
and an additional notch lower for loss severity. However, in the
case of Mifel,
the overall notching is limited to two notches, due to
compression
considerations (as per Fitch's existing criteria). This issue
receives no equity
credit under Fitch's approach, since these are dated securities
without a loss
absorbing feature that triggers before the point of
non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mifel's VR and IDRs could benefit from significant and sustained
improvements on
its overall profitability, particularly its operating ROA and
efficiency levels.
Thus, a rating revision could be triggered by a cost to income
ratio at around
55%, and an enhanced and sustained Operating ROA above 1%. A
reduction of
asset-liability mismatches and a contained non-performing loan
(NPL) ratio are
also expected to consider an upgrade. Conversely, Fitch may
downgrade Mifel's
ratings if there are material deteriorations of its asset
quality metrics and
additional pressures of its liquidity profile, together with a
deterioration of
its capitalization levels, with a Fitch core capital to risk
weighted assets
below 8%.
Potential for an upgrade of Mifel's Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor is
limited at present, since external support cannot be relied
upon, although it is
possible.
The bank's subordinated debt ratings will likely mirror any
change in the bank's
VR, as these are expected to maintain the same relativity to
Mifel's credit
rating. However, a wider notching from the anchor rating cannot
be ruled out in
the event of an upgrade of the VR, since the issue rating
currently benefits
from compression at relatively low levels.
CREDIT PROFILE
Mifel is one of the remaining locally owned banks in Mexico,
which concentrates
an important part of its activities in Mexico City. However, it
has been
gradually expanding to other major cities since 2005. Mifel's
market penetration
is low, less than 1% of the banking system's total assets and
deposits as of
March 2014.
Mifel is mainly focused on providing commercial and corporate
banking services
regionally, like SMEs, medium-sized real estate developers, and
the agricultural
and transportation business sector. Mifel also targets
upper-middle income and
upper-income customers. In recent years, mortgage loans have
been gaining share
of the total loan portfolio as Mifel participates in government
mortgage
programs. Mifel has historically benefited from a stable
customer base through
strong relationships with its clients.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Banco Mifel, S.A.:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BB-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF';
--National-scale long-term rating at 'A-(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F2(mex)';
--Long-term cumulative subordinated preferred notes at 'B'.
The Outlook for the long-term ratings is Stable.
