(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Italy-based
Banca UBAE's (UBAE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB' with a Stable
Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at
'bb'. A full list
of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
UBAE's VR and IDRs mainly reflect its risk profile as a niche
bank in the trade
finance business, serving predominantly Italian import and
export activities,
due to its strong relationships in a number of emerging markets,
primarily in
the Mena region. The ratings also reflect high concentration in
terms of
counterparty risk and funding, which is not unusual for a trade
finance bank,
combined with a fairly small equity base. The ratings also
factor in its
adequate asset quality and resilient operating profitability
compared with other
Fitch-rated international trade finance banks.
Trade finance-related exposures include more volatile markets,
but credit losses
have to date been small. Both on- and off-balance sheet items
bear a high degree
of concentration, with the largest exposures by country and
large borrowers,
representing multiples of Fitch Core Capital ratios. However,
the bank's small
size means that loan losses could be material if a large
counterparty defaults,
but exposures to higher-risk counterparties are typically
collateralised.
Capitalisation is only adequate given the bank's concentration
risk. UBAE
continues to diversify its geographic coverage, reducing its
over-reliance on a
small number of counterparties or countries.
More than half of UBAE's funding comes from its main
shareholder, Libyan Foreign
Bank (LFB), which has historically supported the bank's
business. The reminder
is sourced from wholesale funding markets, and UBAE's funding
sources are now
more diversified with a lower share of Libyan depositors and the
new presence of
Italian institutional depositors.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that UBAE will
continue to
operate with an unchanged strategy and to benefit from ordinary
funding support
from LFB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
The concentration of UBAE's portfolio means that the ratings are
sensitive to
material deterioration in the quality of its counterparties. The
ratings could
also come under pressure if asset quality significantly weakens.
Given the bank's high reliance on funding from its parent, the
ratings are also
sensitive to an unexpected material funding withdrawal; however,
Fitch does not
view the partial withdrawal of funds from LFB in the last two
years as a sign of
diminished importance of the bank to its parent.
An upgrade of UBAE's ratings is unlikely given its fairly small
size and its
concentrated operations in potentially volatile markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating
The bank's Support Rating of '5' reflects potential support, in
case of need,
from LFB but also Fitch's view that such support cannot be
relied upon. This is
because Fitch is unable to assess LFB's ability to provide
support as the bank
is not rated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating
UBAE's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assumptions regarding
potential support from LFB. An upgrade of the Support Rating
would be
contingent on Fitch being able to assess LFB's ability to
provide support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
