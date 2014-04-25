(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Banco
Agricola's (Agricola) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The Rating Outlook on the
long-term IDR remains
Negative. A full list rating actions follows at the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Agricola's IDR is driven by its VR, which reflects the bank's
strong franchise
and dominant local position, sound and stable profitability,
robust
loss-absorption capacity, good asset quality, and ample
depositary base.
Agricola's ratings also consider the bank's proven resilience to
downturns in
economic cycles, loans concentrations and El Salvador's
challenging economic
conditions, which may still have some impact on the bank's
growth prospects and
asset quality.
Agricola's IDR is currently constrained by the Country Ceiling
and, together
with its VR, remains two notches above El Salvador's Sovereign
Rating. Fitch
believes there is a close link between bank and sovereign credit
risk (and
therefore ratings), and it is exceptional for banks to be rated
above their
domestic sovereign. Notably, in the absence of a strong stand
alone performance,
Agricola's IDRs would remain at the same level given the support
it would
receive from its parent, Bancolombia (rated 'BBB' by Fitch),
should it be
required. This is reflected on Agricola's support rating of '3',
indicating a
moderate probability of support.
Agricola continues exhibiting a robust capital position
reflected in a Fitch
Core Capital around 20% of risk weighted assets over the past
four fiscal years;
it has compared well above the banking system's average and that
of its main
international peers. In Fitch's view, Agricola's overall
loss-absorption
capacity will remain sound and above that of its peers over the
medium term.
Agricola's strong overall financial performance in different
phases of the
business cycle have been driven by its stable and relatively low
credit-risk
costs, outstanding operating efficiency and low funding costs.
Agricola's good asset quality compares positively with that of
some of its main
international peers and with the local banking system. The bank
reached the
lowest NPLs level since 2008 while maintains a conservative
reserve coverage
policy. The good asset quality is driven by its conservative
underwriting
standards, payrolls deductions for a share of retail loans,
permanent charge-off
policy and good collection procedures. However, larger debtors'
concentration is
relatively high given its exposure in the largest domestic
economic groups. The
bank's funding and liquidity base remain stable, with low
depositors
concentrations. The bank's ability to access and sustain an
ample, stable,
low-cost and diversified customer deposits base constitutes one
of the bank's
main strength. Agricola maintains a good liquidity position, as
cash and
equivalents accounted for 22.1% of total deposits.
Agricola's support of '3' denotes that Fitch views the bank as a
core subsidiary
for Bancolombia, as defined by Fitch's Criteria 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies'. Agricola provides a meaningful and recurring
share of
revenues to its parent and is an important subsidiary for
Bancolombia's growth
and diversification in Central America. Recent expansion of
Bancolombia into
other Central American markets bode well to enhance the relative
importance of
its international network in the medium and long term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR and National Ratings -
The Negative Outlook for Agricola's IDR reflects that an
eventual downgrade of
El Salvador's sovereign rating ('BB-'/Negative Outlook) could
result in a
downgrade of the country ceiling ('BB+'). This would, in turn,
lead to a
downgrade of Agricola's IDRs and VR. If the sovereign ratings
are eventually
affirmed at 'BB-' and the Rating Outlook is revised to Stable
from Negative, it
is highly likely that Agricola's IDR would also be affirmed with
a Stable
Outlook. A sharp decrease in Agricola's profitability and
capitalization levels
could, in turn, move the bank's VR downward. Agricola's national
ratings would
not be affected should El Salvador's sovereign and country
ceiling be downgraded
as its relative strength in the local market remains unchanged.
Inversiones
Financieras Banco Agricola (IFBA)'s national ratings mirror
Agricola's national
ratings and its changes, as the last represents around 99% of
total assets and
earnings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Agricola S.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative;
--VR at 'bb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support at '3';
--Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National Rating at 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior Unsecured Debt Long-term Rating at 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior Secured Debt Long-term Rating at 'AAA(slv)'.
Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola S.A.
--Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National Rating at 'F1+(slv)'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
