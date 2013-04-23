(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Agricola's
(Agricola) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'bbb-'. The Rating Outlook on the IDR remains Negative.
A full list of
Agricola's rating actions follow at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Agricola's IDR and VR reflect the bank's strong franchise, sound
profitability,
robust capitalization, good asset quality, ample depositary
base, and improved
loss-absorption capacity. The ratings also consider the bank's
proven resilience
to downturns in economic cycles, the loan's concentrations and
El Salvador's
challenging economic conditions, which may still have some
impact on the bank's
growth prospects and asset quality.
Agricola's support rating of '3' reflects Fitch's view of the
possible expected
support the bank will receive from its ultimate parent:
Bancolombia S.A.
(Bancolombia, IDR 'BBB'). Agricola is considered a strategic
important
subsidiary for Bancolombia, as defined by Fitch's Criteria
'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'. In Fitch's view, Agricola
provides a
meaningful and recurring share of revenues to its parent and is
an important
subsidiary for Bancolombia's growth and diversification in
Central America.
Recent expansion of Bancolombia into other Central American
markets bode well to
enhance the relative importance of its international network in
the medium and
long term.
Agricola has a long track record of sound overall financial
performance. The
bank's ROAA and ROAE (2.4%, 17%, respectively) compared
positively with the
local banking system and with some of its main international
peers. The bank's
profitability was boosted by the stable and relatively low
credit risk costs,
robust operating efficiency, good margins, and growth of its
loan portfolio. For
the short run, the bank's ROAA may remain above 2%.
Agricola has a good asset quality. Impaired loans accounted for
2.1% of gross
loans in 2012 (2010: 3.4%), while the bank's net charge-offs
returned to the
lowest level of the last five years. The bank's strong reserves
(133% for +30
days overdue loans) mirror the conservative policy for impaired
loans. However,
debtors' concentration is moderate, with the 20 largest
exposures by economic
group accounting for 25.1% of loans.
The bank's robust capitalization (Fitch Core Capital averaged
20.5% of risk
weighted assets during 2010-2012) compared positively with its
main
international peers. In Fitch's view, despite the bank's capital
may decline
slightly to around 19% of risk weighted assets in 2013,
Agricola's overall
loss-absorption capacity will remain sound and above the average
of the local
banking system and its main international peers. Agricola's
diversified deposits
base is favored by its ample network of points of services and
market share.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Following that Agricola's IDR is constrained by El Salvador's
country ceiling
('BBB-'), the Negative Outlook of the bank's IDR reflects that
an eventual
downgrade of El Salvador's sovereign rating ('BB'/Negative
Outlook) could result
in a downgrade of the country ceiling, which would, in turn,
lead to a downgrade
of Agricola's IDRs. On the other hand, if the sovereign ratings
are eventually
affirmed at 'BB' and the Outlook is revised to Stable from
Negative, it is
highly likely that Agricola's IDR would also be affirmed with a
Stable Outlook,
as the country ceiling should remain in its current level.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Agricola:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative;
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support at '3';
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(slv)';
--National-scale rating for local issues of senior unsecured
debt at 'AAA(slv)';
--National-scale rating for local issues of senior secured debt
at 'AAA(slv)'.
Agricola's ratings drives Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola
(IFBA)'s
national ratings, for which Agricola represents 97.5% of total
assets.
Fitch has affirmed IFBA's national ratings as follows:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(slv)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516-6613
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel.
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan,
Col. Escalon.
San Salvador, El Salvador.
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15,
2012;
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', Aug. 10, 2012;
--'2012 Outlook - Central America and the Dominican Republic',
Dec. 13, 2012;
--'Central American Banks Withstand Financial Contagion
Well-Positioned for
Growth', July 9, 2012;
--'Bancolombia', Sept. 19, 2012;
--'El Salvador', Jul. 31, 2012.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.