(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Banco BHD's Viability Rating at 'b' and its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook, following the announcement of an agreement to merge with Banco Multiple Leon SA (BML). Fitch has also placed BML's IDRs, support and national ratings on Positive Watch. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. On Dec. 4, 2013, Centro Financiero BHD, S.A. (CFBHD), owner of over 98% of Banco BHD S.A., announced that Grupo Financiero Leon, BML's main shareholder, has agreed to an all stock deal to contribute its financial companies (BML, Valores Leon and Compania Nacional de Seguridad - CONASE) to CFBHD. As a result, Grupo Financiero Leon will become an important shareholder of the renamed 'Centro Financiero BHD Leon' in January 2014. While all entities will initially operate separately, Banco BHD and BML will merge to create 'Banco BHD Leon' and their related companies BHD Valores and Valores Leon will merge to create 'BHD Leon Puesto de Bolsa'. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other approvals and is expected to be completed during the first half of 2014. In Fitch's opinion, the merger will benefit the new entity with larger scale, important operational and financial synergies, stronger and more diversified revenue sources, as well as improved operating efficiency over the medium-term. The transaction will also solidify the new entity's position as the second largest private sector bank with combined assets of more than US$4 billion and a market share of about 20% of the Dominican system assets. According to Fitch's initial projections the merged bank should be able to sustain a Fitch Core Capital of about 14.5%, ROAA of 2.2%, reserve coverage of total loans of 4.4% and efficiency levels around 60%, all in line with Banco BHD's current financial profile. In addition, the business models are similar, as both banks have a strong position in corporate lending and an increasing share of retail lending. KEY RATING DRIVERS BANCO BHD IDRs, VR, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATINGS Fitch affirmed Banco BHD's VR and IDRs, as according to Fitch's projections, after the merger with BML, Banco BHD will be able to sustain a strong balance sheet and performance, as well as sound solvency metrics. Banco BHD's VR drives its IDRs and reflects its reliable strategy, resilient profitability, healthy asset quality, adequate capitalization and low liquidity risk. BHD is one of the main players in the Dominican banking system. However, in the event the bank experiences difficulties, support, although possible, cannot be relied upon given the Dominican Republic's weak financial standing reflected in its low credit ratings. BHD VALORES AND BHD INTERNATIONAL BANK (BHDIB) - NATIONAL RATINGS BHD Valores ratings reflect the operational and financial support provided by BHD and its shareholder CFBHD. In Fitch's view, BHD Valores is core for CFBHD, as it is a key and integral part of CFBHD's business and provides some financial products to core clients. The ratings of BHDIB are not affected by this transaction. BML - IDRs, VR, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATINGS BMLS' IDRs and national ratings have been placed on Rating Watch Positive as the pending transaction among the shareholders of Grupo Leon and CFBHD will allow BML to be considered a core subsidiary of the renamed Centro Financiero BHD Leon, according to Fitch's rating criteria. In Fitch view the IDR's and National Ratings for BML will be equalized with those of Banco BHD when the transaction is completed. Despite adequate capitalization and sound liquidity management, the bank's VR reflects BML's still weak profitability ratios relative to similarly rated international peers (emerging market commercial banks with VR of 'b-', 'b', and 'b+'). Upon conclusion of the merger among shareholders, the source of support will change from the state to institutional and the Support Floor will be withdrawn. As such, BML support rating, today placed on rating watch positive, will be changed to '4' to reflect the expected support to be received from the renamed Centro Financiero BHD Leon. BML's subordinated debt national rating is one notch below the issuer's national IDR, given its subordination to all senior creditors. After the transaction is completed, BML's subordinated debt rating will be upgraded to reflect the expected support from its new shareholder, but will remain notched down from the long term national rating of the bank. VALORES LEON - NATIONAL RATINGS Valores Leon's ratings reflect the operational and financial support provided by BML. In Fitch's view, the entity is core for Grupo Leon, as it is key and integral part of its business, and provides some financial products to core clients. This will continue to be the case once Valores Leon is merged with BHD Valores. RATING SENSITIVITIES BANCO BHD An upgrade of the sovereign's ratings could lead to an upgrade of BHD's ratings, if the bank sustains its current strong financial performance and adequate capitalization. Deterioration in the bank's capital metrics - such as Fitch core capital to risk-weighted assets ratio below 8% - together with asset quality deterioration and/ or a disruptive merger process, could pressure creditworthiness. BHD VALORES AND BHDIB An upgrade in BHD's ratings could lead to an upgrade of BHD Valores and BHDIB. A negative change in the capacity or propensity of CFBHD to provide support could pressure creditworthiness. BML The Rating Watch Positive will be resolved shortly after the Grupo Financiero Leon's shareholders contribute their shares to CFBHD. BML's IDRs and national ratings will be upgraded to the same level as Banco BHD's ratings and withdrawn once the actual merge happens. VALORES LEON The Rating Watch Positive will be resolved shortly after the Grupo Financiero Leon's shareholders contribute their shares to CFBHD. Valores Leon's national ratings will be upgraded to the same level as BML's ratings and withdrawn once the actual merge happens. PROFILE BHD is the third largest commercial bank in the Dominican Republic, with a 12.2% market share of total system assets as of September 2013. BHD is 98% owned by CFBHD and is its largest subsidiary. BML ranked fifth out of 15 commercial banks in the Dominican Republic, with a 5% market share by total assets at September 2013. At the same date, the Leon family controlled 85.70% of BML, Darby Probanco Holding L.P. (a subsidiary of Darby Overseas Investment Inc.) 11.03%, while the remaining 3.27% was held by other minor shareholders. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Banco BHD S.A.: --Foreign and local currency long-term IDR at 'B'; Stable Outlook; --Foreign and local currency short term IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'; --Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook; --Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'. BHD Valores Puesto de Bolsa SA: --Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook; --Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'; --Short-term National senior unsecured debt rating at 'F1+(dom)'. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Banco Multiple Leon SA: --Foreign and local currency long-term IDR 'B-', Placed on Rating Watch Positive; --Foreign and local currency short term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'; --Support Rating '5', Placed on Rating Watch Positive; --Support Floor Rating affirmed at 'NF'; --Long-term National rating 'A-(dom)', Placed on Rating Watch Positive; --Short-term National Rating 'F2(dom)'; Placed on Rating Watch Positive; --Long-term National subordinated debt 'BBB+(dom)', Placed on Rating Watch Positive; Valores Leon S.A: --Long-term National rating 'A-(dom)', Placed on Rating Watch Positive; --Short-term National Rating 'F2(dom)', Placed on Rating Watch Positive; --Long-term National senior unsecured debt rating 'A-(dom)', Placed on Rating Watch Positive; Contacts: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 