(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chilean
Banco BICE's
(BICE) Viability Rating (VR) and Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'bbb+' and 'BBB+', respectively,
following a peer
review of Chilean mid-sized banks. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A complete list
of rating actions is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Banco BICE's (BICE) ratings are driven by its intrinsic
creditworthiness, as
reflected in its VR, and are highly influenced by the company's
small size
compared to regional and local peers, market funds
concentration, and weaker
capital ratios compared to international peers with similar
ratings.
Fitch also considers the bank's consistent long-term business
strategy, which
has yielded resilient results across economic cycles. The
ratings also factor in
BICE's low risk appetite and sound asset quality.
Fitch will continue to evaluate the bank's ability to sustain
its capitalization
and profitability metrics amid a more restrictive operating
environment which
has moderately affected credit growth and interest margins in
the financial
system.
BICE's capital position is aligned with its earning-generation
capacity and
history of limited loan losses. Nevertheless, its capital ratio
appears limited
relative to similarly rated Latin American peers (median
FCC/FCC-Adjusted Risk
Weighted Assets was 10.6% as of mid-year 2016). However,
capital and
profitability metrics are affected by the tougher risk-weighting
rules in Chile.
A moderate RWA growth in the recent past has allowed BICE to
increase its
FCC/Adjusted RWA ratio to 9.7%.
In Fitch's opinion, BICE has demonstrated an adequate ability to
balance risks
and returns in times of credit stress and volatile financial
markets. Recurrent
operating income, superior asset quality (loan loss provisions
accounted for
only 8.3% of earnings before taxes and provisions as of year
ended 2016
), and good cost control has been key to maintaining
good operating
profit-to-RWA at a 1.7% average for the past five years. The
bank has maintained
its sound asset quality even in times of greater credit
expansion and market
volatility.
Adequate credit risk tools and the focus on a relatively
lower-risk niche
(corporate and high net worth segment) have allowed the bank to
maintain strong
and stable asset quality ratios, with adequate diversification
figures in terms
of obligors. BICE's historically low past-due loans ratio
(non-performing loans
rose 0.15% at YE2016, the lowest in Chile and sound
compared to
international peers), together with limited loan impairment
charges, results in
strong asset quality ratios. Prudent loan loss reserve policies
provide
above-average reserve coverage (12.6x on past-due loans) and
include a stable
portion of counter-cyclical provisions (0.7% of gross loans at
YE2016).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BICE's SR and SRF are based on Fitch's view that the entity is a
bank for which
there is a moderate probability of sovereign support because the
limited
relative size of the Chilean banking system makes uncertain the
propensity of
the potential support provider to do so. The potential provider
of support,
Chile, is highly rated (Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR
'A+'/Negative Outlook)
and, in Fitch's opinion, has a moderate likelihood of supporting
the bank.
SENIOR UNSECURED, SECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
BICE's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as its
National
long-term rating, considering the absence of credit enhancement
or subordination
feature.
Fitch rates BCI's National scale subordinated debt two notches
below its
National long-term issuer rating. The two-notch difference
considers the loss
severity due to its subordinated nature (after default), and no
additional
notching for non-performance risk given the subordinated debt's
gone-concern
feature (triggered after the point of non-viability).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The Rating Outlooks for the Long-Term IDRs and National ratings
are Stable. A
potential rating upgrade is limited mainly by BICE's relatively
modest domestic
franchise. Fitch does not foresee any changes over the short
term provided the
bank's earnings remain stable and balanced by business segment,
and it maintains
its high credit quality.
In addition, downward pressure on BICE's VR could result from a
deterioration of
its capital position, with its FCC ratio falling and remaining
below 9%, from
either reduced internal capital generation or lower than
expected profitability.
BICE's VR could also be pressured if operating profit-to-RWA
falls and remains
below 1%, or if any unexpected risk leads to a deterioration in
profitability,
capital base or sound asset quality in the medium term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes in the bank's SR and SRF are unlikely. BICE is not
considered by Fitch
as a domestically important financial institution (D-SIFI) of
the Chilean
financial system.
SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
BICE's senior and subordinated debt ratings would generally move
together with
the bank's long-term National rating. The subordinated debt will
remain two
notches below the bank's National long-term rating.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco BICE:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local currency IDRs at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+';
--Long-term national rating at 'AA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA(cl)';
--National long-term subordinated bonds at 'A+(cl)'.
Bicecorp S.A.:
--National long-term rating at 'AA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--National long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA(cl)';
--National long-term commercial paper at 'AA(cl)';
--National short-term commercial paper at 'N1+(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase Nivel 3(cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021198
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
