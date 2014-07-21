(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings of
Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.
(IUH), Itau Unibanco
S.A. (Itau Unibanco), and Banco Itau BBA S.A. (IBBA) A full list
of rating
actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
IUH and Bradesco are the largest private sector financial groups
in Brazil. They
are present in a wide range of lending segments in the local
market from
commercial lending to small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and
corporates, to
lending to individuals for credit cards, payroll deductible
loans, vehicles,
personal loans, mortgages, and insurance among other fee
business. In most of
these segments, they are among the top five banks in terms of
market share.
As of March 2014, Bradesco's assets and deposits market share
was near 12% of
the Brazilian financial system while IUH participation was
around 15%. Both
banks are listed on stock exchanges in Brazil and the U.S. and
their overseas
activities continue to gradually grow, mainly connected to the
needs of large
Brazilian companies and the country's internationalization
process.
Both banks maintain conservative risk cultures, stable and
diversified funding,
comfortable liquidity cushion, and proven management skills in
an environment of
constant change. In that regard, Bradesco and IUH have proven to
be successful
in preserving their profitability at levels that are above or
near the median of
similarly rated banks and other larger banks around the world.
Profitability has
remained stable despite the margin compression of the last five
years and the
weak operating environment since 2012, which led them to adopt a
more
conservative approach toward a lower risk business mix
notwithstanding the
growing competition with public banks and strategic reduction in
some niches.
Their performance and delinquency ratios clearly showed the
benefits of the
change in the retail credit mix toward lower risk segments such
as payroll and
mortgage lending while restricting credit to riskier segments
such as SMEs,
consumer finance, and vehicle finance.
The recent increase in interest rates and the diversified base
of income and
good cost controls also helped to boost results in this
lackluster economy.
Bradesco has posted strong profits, as shown by an average ROAA
above 1.5% for
the last four-and-a-quarter years and operating ROAA of 2.2% for
the same
period. IUH has had a similar performance with an average ROAA
of above 1.7% and
operating ROAA near 2.3% above its average peers.
After a deterioration in asset quality in mid-2011 to
early-2012, Bradesco and
IUH's asset quality saw a gradual but continual improvement
until the first
quarter of 2014 (1Q'14), especially in the loan portfolio to
individuals. At the
end of 1Q'14 the ratio of total non-performing loans (NPL) over
90 days-to-total
loans for Bradesco and IUH declined to 3.4% and 3.5%,
respectively (YE2012 NPL
ratios of 4.1% and 4.8%, respectively). Providing further
comfort to the
challenging scenario foreseen for the remainder of 2014 and
2015, Fitch also
observes that both banks maintain high levels of loan loss
reserves beyond the
required Central Bank minimum levels. Their reserve coverage for
90-day NPLs at
the end of 1Q'14 were at a comfortable level of 194% for
Bradesco and 176% for
IUH, way above the average of international peers and the
aggregate of private
banks, which is around 150%. This is partially explained by
their business mix
and the fact that, historically, Bradesco has maintained a
stable cushion of
around BRL4 billion, in excess of Central Bank required
provisions similar to
IUH group which has BRL5.2billion in 1Q'14 .
Bradesco and IUH present an adequate regulatory capital base in
comparison to
international peers. Fitch Core Capital comparisons are not as
strong but this
ratio should be seen in the light of the excess capital in
subsidiaries. In the
case of Bradesco, the Fitch Core Capital average of 7.2% is
compensated for by
excess capitalization in its insurance subsidiary. Bradesco
maintains its
regulatory capital ratios well-above the already conservative
local requirements
( Tier 1 Capital of 11.9% and regulatory capital of 15.7% as of
March 14), with
estimates that future fully phased-in BIS III ratios,
considering the current
mix, will be around 10.9% for Tier 1 . The IUH Fitch Core
Capital ratio reached
8.7% as of March 2014 while regulatory capital ratios were 11.1%
for Tier 1
capital and 15.6% for total capital ratio. Its fully phased-in
ratio is near
9.6% for Tier 1 and will benefit mainly from its sustained
profitability.
Both IUH and Bradesco are expected to meet upcoming BIS III
minimum capital
levels. This considers their current capital levels, overall
internal capital
generation capacity, and also their financial flexibility to
issue hybrids to
top up those levels as part of their policy to preserve a
prudent cushion on top
of the required minimums. As of today, the fully phased-in BIS
III Total
Capital Ratio for Bradesco stands at 14.8% and for Itau 12.8%;
the minimum
required at end of the five-year phase-in process is expected to
be 13%.
Current strategies for both to optimize their capital base also
consider some
changes of capital allocation during the BIS III transition
period.
On May 30, 2014, a portion of IBBA's assets and liabilities
totaling BRL0.9
billion of equity was transferred to Itau Unibanco. This
spin-off was done in
order to optimize its capital structure and to concentrate all
of the financial
intermediation activities of the Itau group within Itau
Unibanco. IBBA will now
be able to focus on investment banking and local cash
management, two functions
which do not require additional capital. Fitch views the
above-mentioned
changes as neutral to the banks' respective ratings given that
IBBA remains a
'core' subsidiary of IUH despite its soon to be smaller size and
modified
position within the group.
IUH has also recently announced the sale of its major risk
insurance operation
to ACE insurance group which would be reflected on its balance
sheet in 2015.
Fitch views the successful completion of this sale as neutral to
IUH's ratings,
given the relatively limited size of the overall net income
contribution in
comparison to the overall income from its other insurance
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
BRADESCO
Bradesco's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by its
Viability Rating
(VR). Its foreign currency IDR is constrained by Brazil's
Country Ceiling (rated
'BBB+'); while its local currency IDR is two notches above the
sovereign
currency rating of Brazil, thanks to its very strong credit
profile, funding
franchise and its deposit stability. Under Fitch's rating
criteria, this is the
maximum uplift that an exceptionally strong entity can have
compared to the
rating of the sovereign where it is incorporated. The
affirmation of current
ratings was based on the proven resilience of Bradesco's results
during a
challenging operating environment with a diversified base of
income sources and
business. Also considered was the bank's conservative risk
culture, and stable
and diversified funding with proven management skills. The
ratings also consider
Bradesco's current capital base, and its ratios, which while
trending slightly
below that of similarly rated banks are compensated by ample
loan loss reserves
and a proven history of satisfactory results along the economic
cycle.
Bradesco is the third largest bank in Brazil and Fitch believes
that given
Bradesco's size, interconnections and nationwide presence, the
Brazilian
government would provide the support required, which explains
its current
Support Rating (SR) of '2', while its Support Rating Floor is
'BBB-'.
The ratings of its subordinated notes, issued under Basel II
rules, were two
notches below its VR, reflecting the regular notching applied by
Fitch to hybrid
securities with coupon deferral mechanisms. More specifically,
the securities
are notched once due the higher loss severity derived from its
subordinated
nature and another notch due to incremental non-performance risk
imposed by the
ability to defer coupon payments when the minimum regulatory
capital ratio is
breached.
Bradesco's national scale rating reflects the same financial
strength as its VRs
and remains at the highest national scale rating in Brazil.
IUH, ITAU UNIBANCO AND ITAU BBA
IUH, Itau Unibanco and Banco Itau BBA's IDRs are driven by their
VR. Their
foreign currency IDRs are constrained by Brazil's Country
Ceiling ('BBB+'),
while their local currency IDRs are two notches above the
sovereign currency
rating of Brazil, thanks to their very strong credit profile,
funding franchise
and deposit stability. Under Fitch's rating criteria, this is
the maximum uplift
an exceptionally strong entity can have compared to the rating
of the sovereign
where it is incorporated. IUH, Itau Unibanco and Banco Itau BBA
have 'Common'
VR's and hence the IDRs are the same as those of IUH, as
explained in Fitch's
criteria for Rating FI Subsidiaries (quoted at the end of this
Rating Action
Commentary). Both subsidiaries are highly integrated in terms of
management,
balance sheet, and systems, meaning that the subsidiaries and
parent credit
profile are highly correlated and clearly managed in a
consolidated manner.
The affirmation of IUH's VRs is driven by the group's ability to
maintain
performance, asset quality and capital levels at healthy levels
along the
economic cycle; this is all enhanced by a very stable and
diversified funding
base and conservative risk management techniques. The ratings
also consider the
bank's current capital base and its ratios, which are trending
slightly below
those of similarly rated banks but compensated for by ample loan
loss reserves
and a proven history of satisfactory results along the economic
cycle.
IUH is the second largest banking group in Brazil and Fitch
believes that given
IUH's size and its nationwide presence, the Brazilian
government would provide
the bank the support it requires, which explains its current SR
of '2', while
its Support Rating Floor is 'BBB-'.
The rating of IUH's subordinated notes, two notches below its
VR, reflects the
regular notching applied by Fitch to hybrid securities with a
coupon deferral
mechanism. More specifically, the securities are notched once
due to the higher
loss severity derived from its subordinated nature and another
notch due to
incremental non-performance risk imposed by the ability to defer
coupon payments
when the minimum regulatory capital ratio is breached.
The IUH's Grand Cayman senior unsecured rating, denominated in
Brazilian Reais
(BRL), corresponds to the bank's IDRs and ranks equal with other
senior
unsecured and unsubordinated debt. The subscript - emr - was
added to the rating
of this issuance to reflect the embedded market risk of the
exchange rate
fluctuation between the BRL and the USD given that the issuance
will be
denominated in BRL while the settlement will be in USD.
IUH, Itau Unibanco and Banco Itau BBA's national scale ratings
reflect the same
financial strength of its VRs and remains at the highest
national scale rating
in Brazil.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
BRADESCO
Bradesco IDRs could be affected by changes in the sovereign
ratings of Brazil
although an upgrade in the sovereign rating would not likely
lead to an upgrade
in the ratings of this bank as Fitch views the upside as
restricted in the
near-term horizon. Currently, the upside potential for the Long
Term Foreign
Currency IDR is limited by the country ceiling.
Its VR could be negatively affected if Bradesco's loss
absorption capacity is
diminished as evidenced by a sustained decrease in their Fitch
Core Capital
Ratio (FCC) below 7% and loan loss reserve ratios which may
hinder the bank's
loss absorption capacity. Also, sustained periods of ROAA below
1.25% and 90-day
NPL ratios above 6% may trigger a downgrade in its ratings.
The sensitivity of the ratings of the subordinated debt is
subject to any change
in the VR rating of Bradesco. The national scale ratings of the
banks are
sensitive to the same factors as the VR.
IUH, Itau Unibanco and IBBA
IUH's IDRs could be affected by changes in the sovereign ratings
of Brazil
although an upgrade in the sovereign rating would not likely
lead to an upgrade
in the ratings of this bank, as Fitch views the upside as
restricted in the
near-term horizon. Currently, the upside potential for the Long
Term Foreign
Currency IDR is limited by the country ceiling.
IUH's VR could be negatively affected if its loss absorption
capacity is
diminished as evidenced by a sustained decrease in FCC below 7%
and a decrease
in loan loss reserve ratios from current levels which may hinder
the bank's loss
absorption capacity. Also, sustained periods of ROAA below
1.25% and 90-day NPL
ratios above 6% may trigger a downgrade in its ratings.
As the ratings of Itau Unibanco and IBBA are currently equalized
to those of its
parent, any change to the rating of IUH is likely to affect the
rating of these
subsidiaries. The ratings of the subordinated debt are subject
to any change in
the VR rating of IUH. The national scale ratings of the banks
are sensitive to
the same factors as the VR.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Banco Bradesco S.A.as follows:
--Long-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency long-term IDR at A-; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-';
--Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National Rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Subordinated notes due September 2019 at 'BBB';
--Subordinated notes due January 2021 at 'BBB';
--Subordinated notes due March 2022 at 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. as
follows:
--Long-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Local Currency long-term IDR at A-; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-';
--Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National Rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Market-linked notes due November 2015 at 'BBB+emr';
--Subordinated notes due April 2020 at 'BBB';
--Subordinated notes due January 2021 at 'BBB';
--Subordinated notes due December 2021 at 'BBB';
--Subordinated notes due March 2022 at 'BBB';
--Subordinated notes due August 2022 at 'BBB';
--Subordinated notes due May 2023 at 'BBB'.
Itau Unibanco S.A.
--Long-term Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'A-'; Stable Outlook;
--Local currency short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor 'BBB-';
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Stable Outlook;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Banco Itau BBA S.A.
--Long--term Foreign long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook;
--Foreign currency short--term IDR at 'F2';
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'A-'; Stable Outlook;
--Local currency short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-'
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor 'BBB-';
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Stable Outlook;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55 21 4503-2621
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012)
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31, 2014)
--'Rating Financial Institutions above the Sovereign' (Dec. 12,
2012)
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013);
- Fitch: Superior Justice Court Decision Negative for Brazilian
Banks; Final
Impact Still Unknown'(May 23 2014)
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.