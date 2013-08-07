(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
following national ratings of Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A.
(BCAB):
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BCAB's national ratings are based on the support and linked to
the ratings of
its parent, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
(CACIB; long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating 'A'/Outlook
Stable). In turn,
CACIB's ratings are based on an extremely high probability of
support from its
parent, Credit Agricole (CA; foreign currency IDR 'A'/Outlook
Stable), and
ultimately of the French state, if needed.
Fitch considers BCAB as a strategically important subsidiary of
CACIB, due to
the high level of operational and managerial integration and
strong synergies
between the two banks, their common branding, and the relatively
low cost of
potential support.
BCAB focuses on lending segments where CACIB has a long track
record and
expertise, such as agriculture and soft commodities, and targets
both large
Brazilian corporates and its parent's international clients
operating in Brazil.
At year-end 2012, gross loans (including guarantees) remained
largely flat
(BRL852 million), but credit risk exposure increased via
holdings in
asset-backed securities (FIDCs) and interbank deposit
applications. Despite high
credit concentration, asset quality remained excellent (no loans
were classified
between 'C-H' of the central bank's scale, similar to 2011 and
2010). BCAB
intends to expand its local credit exposure significantly over
the next 2-3
years.
The reduction in profitability ratios as at year-end 2012 was
due to lower net
interest margin. BCAB's earnings should improve in tandem with
expected credit
expansion.
The proportion of funding from CACIB has fallen to approximately
30% of total at
year-end 2012 (60% in 2011), in line with BCAB's strategy to
diversify funding.
In 2012 and the first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13), BCAB's
non-parental funding
expanded significantly through deposits, securities linked to
agricultural loans
(LCAs), and an issuance of financial bills (LFs).
BCAB's liquidity and capitalization remains high (Fitch core
capital ratio was
22.45% in 2012). Fitch believes that BCAB will be able to
achieve its growth
targets without any need for capital injections in the next few
years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A multi-notch downgrade of CACIB and/or a change in its
propensity to provide
support to its subsidiary could lead to a negative rating action
on BCAB's
national ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Associate Director
+55 21 4503 2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Associate Director
+55 11 4504 2213
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0364
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- National Ratings Criteria (Jan. 19, 2011);
-- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012);
-- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug. 15,
2012);
-- Fitch Downgrades Major French Banks (July 2013);
-- Fitch Downgrades Major French Banks' Related Entities (July
2013);
-- Ratings of Brazilian Subsidiaries of French Banks Not
Affected by Downgrade
of Parents' IDRs (July 2013).
