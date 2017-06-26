(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Defaults Ratings (IDRs), Support Ratings
(SRs), Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) and National ratings of Banco da Amazonia
S.A. (BdA). Fitch
does not assign Viability ratings to the entity because of their
development
bank status.
The Outlooks of the Long-Term IDRs and National Rating remain
Negative.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
BdA's IDRs and SRFs are equalized with and linked to Brazil's
sovereign ratings;
thus the bank is rated at its SRF of 'BB'. The SRs of '3'
reflect Fitch's view
that the probability of support from the federal government is
high, in case of
need. The ratings also reflect the important and relatively
stable funding
source from shareholders and the important role that the bank
plays in the
implementation of government development policies in Brazil's
northern region.
The Outlook on BdA's Long-Term IDRs remains Negative, mirroring
the Outlook of
the sovereign ratings. Fitch believes that BdA, similar to other
public
entities, could be subject to political influence given its
state-owned nature
and strong links with the government.
BdA is the sole manager of the Constitutional Fund of the North
(FNO) and
receives significant fee income to manage it. The fund's related
fees will
remain relevant to BdA's revenue, despite efforts to increase
the bank's
commercial orientation. FNO's revenue represents roughly 40% of
BdA's operating
revenue.
As a development bank, profitability remains influenced by the
government
policies focusing on the development of the region. BdA's
profitability
historically is more volatile than the average for private
sector banks,
reflecting its intrinsic higher credit costs and lower margins,
stemming partly
from its public policy role. During the first quarter of 2017,
the bank posted
net losses of BRL55.6, mainly as a result of increased
impairment charges. That
was also the reason for a more modest profitability during 2016.
Fitch expects
asset-quality and credit costs to remain under pressure during
2017, but at a
slower pace than the previous years, as most of BdA's credit
exposures were
already provisioned over 2016 and 2015. The result for 2017 is
also expected to
benefit from an increasing amount of recovery of past due loans
after local
Resolution 3.340 which grants better conditions and benefits for
the refinancing
of past-due debts of rural producers. This will be accounted for
as recovery
revenues, and should help the bank to revert the losses of the
first quarter and
contribute to reinforcement of its credit provisions.
BdA's funding structure is less vulnerable to withdrawals given
the bank is
considered a safe haven in times of stress. As the economic
scenario worsens,
BdA benefits from a flight to quality in funding structure.
Moreover, proceeds
from FNO remain the largest funding source, accounting for
around 55% of total
funding in March 2017.
Capitalization has been maintained adequately since the Tier 1
capital injection
of BRL1 billion by the national treasury in 2014. Despite the
more modest
internal capital generation over the last two years, the lower
amount of
risk-weighted credit-assets from the deleveraging of its loan
portfolio was
enough to maintain regulatory ratios with adequate cushion as
required under the
minimum requirements. The risk of capital pressure could arise
from a potential
legal decision requiring BdA to provision the actuarial deficit
of its
proprietary pension plan for employees (CAPAF). If that is the
case, BdA
capitalization would still comply with the minimum Basel III
rules, reaching 14%
according to March 2017 data.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of BdA's SRs at '3' reflects the moderate
probability of
sovereign support. Fitch believes that the Brazilian government
would have a
high willingness to support BdA in case of need; however, its
capacity to do so
has fallen in the recent past, as reflected in Fitch's
successive sovereign
rating downgrades in 2015 and 2016. BdA's SRF is affirmed at
'BB' and aligned
with the sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Any changes in Brazil's sovereign ratings or in Fitch's
evaluation of the
government's willingness to provide support to BdA, in case of
need, would
directly affect these banks' IDRs, National ratings, SRs and
SRFs, all of which
are driven by expected sovereign support.
The National Ratings of BdA will not necessarily be downgraded
in the case of a
sovereign ratings downgrade. However, the Negative Outlook of
the long-term
National Rating reflects that there could potentially be changes
in the local
relativities that, in turn, could lead to a downgrade of the
National Ratings,
if the sovereign ratings are downgraded.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco da Amazonia:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB', Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B';
--Long-term National rating at 'AA+(bra)', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raphael Nascimento
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Jean Lopes
Director
+55-21-4503-2617
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+52 81 8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
