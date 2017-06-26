(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Defaults Ratings (IDRs), Support Ratings (SRs), Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and National ratings of Banco da Amazonia S.A. (BdA). Fitch does not assign Viability ratings to the entity because of their development bank status. The Outlooks of the Long-Term IDRs and National Rating remain Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS BdA's IDRs and SRFs are equalized with and linked to Brazil's sovereign ratings; thus the bank is rated at its SRF of 'BB'. The SRs of '3' reflect Fitch's view that the probability of support from the federal government is high, in case of need. The ratings also reflect the important and relatively stable funding source from shareholders and the important role that the bank plays in the implementation of government development policies in Brazil's northern region. The Outlook on BdA's Long-Term IDRs remains Negative, mirroring the Outlook of the sovereign ratings. Fitch believes that BdA, similar to other public entities, could be subject to political influence given its state-owned nature and strong links with the government. BdA is the sole manager of the Constitutional Fund of the North (FNO) and receives significant fee income to manage it. The fund's related fees will remain relevant to BdA's revenue, despite efforts to increase the bank's commercial orientation. FNO's revenue represents roughly 40% of BdA's operating revenue. As a development bank, profitability remains influenced by the government policies focusing on the development of the region. BdA's profitability historically is more volatile than the average for private sector banks, reflecting its intrinsic higher credit costs and lower margins, stemming partly from its public policy role. During the first quarter of 2017, the bank posted net losses of BRL55.6, mainly as a result of increased impairment charges. That was also the reason for a more modest profitability during 2016. Fitch expects asset-quality and credit costs to remain under pressure during 2017, but at a slower pace than the previous years, as most of BdA's credit exposures were already provisioned over 2016 and 2015. The result for 2017 is also expected to benefit from an increasing amount of recovery of past due loans after local Resolution 3.340 which grants better conditions and benefits for the refinancing of past-due debts of rural producers. This will be accounted for as recovery revenues, and should help the bank to revert the losses of the first quarter and contribute to reinforcement of its credit provisions. BdA's funding structure is less vulnerable to withdrawals given the bank is considered a safe haven in times of stress. As the economic scenario worsens, BdA benefits from a flight to quality in funding structure. Moreover, proceeds from FNO remain the largest funding source, accounting for around 55% of total funding in March 2017. Capitalization has been maintained adequately since the Tier 1 capital injection of BRL1 billion by the national treasury in 2014. Despite the more modest internal capital generation over the last two years, the lower amount of risk-weighted credit-assets from the deleveraging of its loan portfolio was enough to maintain regulatory ratios with adequate cushion as required under the minimum requirements. The risk of capital pressure could arise from a potential legal decision requiring BdA to provision the actuarial deficit of its proprietary pension plan for employees (CAPAF). If that is the case, BdA capitalization would still comply with the minimum Basel III rules, reaching 14% according to March 2017 data. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of BdA's SRs at '3' reflects the moderate probability of sovereign support. Fitch believes that the Brazilian government would have a high willingness to support BdA in case of need; however, its capacity to do so has fallen in the recent past, as reflected in Fitch's successive sovereign rating downgrades in 2015 and 2016. BdA's SRF is affirmed at 'BB' and aligned with the sovereign rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Any changes in Brazil's sovereign ratings or in Fitch's evaluation of the government's willingness to provide support to BdA, in case of need, would directly affect these banks' IDRs, National ratings, SRs and SRFs, all of which are driven by expected sovereign support. The National Ratings of BdA will not necessarily be downgraded in the case of a sovereign ratings downgrade. However, the Negative Outlook of the long-term National Rating reflects that there could potentially be changes in the local relativities that, in turn, could lead to a downgrade of the National Ratings, if the sovereign ratings are downgraded. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Banco da Amazonia: --Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB', Outlook Negative; --Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'; --Long-term National rating at 'AA+(bra)', Outlook Negative; --Short-term National rating at 'F1+(bra)'; --Support Rating at '3'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Raphael Nascimento Associate Director +55-11-4504-2213 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100 Secondary Analyst Jean Lopes Director +55-21-4503-2617 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia, CFA Managing Director +52 81 8399-9146 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 