(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Defaults Ratings
(IDRs), Support
Ratings, Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and National Ratings of
Banco da Amazonia
S.A. (BdA). Fitch does not assign Viability ratings to the
entity due to their
development bank status. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the end of
this release.
RATING RATIONALE
BdA's IDRs and SRFs are equalized with and linked to Brazil's
sovereign ratings;
hence the bank is rated at its Support Rating Floor of 'BBB'.
The support
ratings of '2' reflect Fitch's view that the probability of
support from the
federal government is high, in case of need. The ratings also
reflect the
important and relatively stable funding source from shareholders
and the
important role that the bank plays in the implementation of
government
development policies in Brazil's northern region.
Fitch believes that government support is unlikely to change in
the foreseeable
future. The bank's ownership structure was recently changed in
2014 by the
transfer of a relatively high part of BdA's ownership (35.4%) to
a
Government-linked fund. Since the Government directly continues
owning the
majority part (51%) of BdA and maintaining the bank's full
control, Fitch still
doesn't consider this fact material to change its opinion on
BdA's support.
Fitch will continue to monitor any possible changes in the
support philosophy of
the Brazilian government.
The institution is the sole manager of the Constitutional Fund
of the North
(FNO); this mandate is contemplated on Law 7.827/89. In 2007
BdA's management
decided to increase the bank's commercial orientation, as
evidenced by the
improvement in its credit policies instead of only relying on
revenues derived
from the management of FNO. Despite this strategy being
positive, Fitch believes
the fund related fees will remain relevant to BDA's revenues.
BDA faces challenges in terms of human resources, systems and
processes when
compared to its peers and also to private sector banks. The
agency recognizes
BdA's top management's expertise and its strong efforts in
revamping BdA's
culture. Nevertheless, competition still tends to undermine
BdA's performance.
As other government owned institution, BdA is subjected to
political influence.
Caixa de Previdencia Complementar's (CAPAF, the institution that
manages BdA's
proprietary pension plan for its employees) final actuarial
deficit is still
unknown. Auditors noted that BdA's provisions already
constituted can be
insufficient to cover CAPAF's future actuarial requests. Fitch
believes BdA may
need additional capital to support CAPAF's deficit, although
such contributions
may be spaced out along the time. In Fitch's view, government
support should be
forthcoming if such contributions are meant to happen.
The bulk of BdA's total regulatory capital is made up of Tier 1
capital,
consequently, the bank's Fitch core capital ratio - Fitch's
primary
capitalization measure which does not take into account hybrid
instruments - of
12.4% is higher than that of its peers (BNB and BNDES at 8.8%
and 12.1%,
respectively) in June 2014. However, under a stress scenario
where the bank
needs to make a sizable contribution to the CAPAF's actuarial
deficit this ratio
may face a significant drop.
Banco da Amazonia mainly serves small rural producers and small
companies in
Brazil's northern region, the Amazon. BdA's strategy remains
directly linked to
government policies. The bank has a regional focus and its
assets totaled
BRL11.8 billion in June 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES/RATING DRIVERS - IDR
BdA's ratings would be affected by potential changes in the
sovereign ratings of
Brazil and/or in the federal government's willingness to provide
support
including reduction of the government's ownership in BdA
following changes or
amendments in the law that rules BdA's developmental role in the
Northern
Region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES/RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT AND SUPPORT
RATINGS FLOORS
BdA is a key player in supporting the Brazilian government to
implement its
strategies to foster the Northern region of Brazil. BdA is, by
law, the manager
of FNO, confirming the bank's importance to the government.
Should this profile
changes, Fitch may review BdA's Support and Support Ratings
Floors.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco da Amazonia:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Paulo Fugulin
Director
+55 11 4504-2206
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (October 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.