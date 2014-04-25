(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed Banco
Davivienda Salvadoreno's (Davivienda Sal) long-term Issuer
Default Rating at
'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The IDRs and national ratings of Davivienda Sal reflect the
Fitch's opinion on
likelihood of support from its main shareholder, the Colombian
Banco Davivienda,
S.A. (Davivienda; 'BBB-'/Stable Outlook/'bbb-').
Fitch views Davivienda Sal and IFDavivienda as strategically
important to its
parent (based on Fitch's criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding
Companies'). Davivienda continues to foster expansion and
diversification in
Central America and is implementing a well-balanced business
plan that would
contribute to the consolidated operation. Fitch expects the
subsidiaries to
provide recurring and meaningful revenues to the consolidated
entity over the
medium term. Support would be forthcoming to protect against
reputational risk
from the shared franchise and commercial name.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Davivienda Sal's viability rating (VR) is driven by its moderate
domestic
franchise, solid capital position and adequate asset quality
ratios. The bank's
ratings also reflect weak efficiency levels, modest
profitability and limited
income diversification.
Asset quality ratios have significantly improved since 2009, and
now compare
adequately with other similarly rated banks. Over due loans (>
90 days))
accounted for 3% of gross loans in end-2013 (2009 to 2012: 5%).
Davivienda Sal's
reserves for nonperforming loans (NPLs) remains below full
coverage, although
collateral coverage (mainly real estate) is comfortably above
the stock of NPLs.
Profitability remains modest but is recovering from a low base.
Continuous
improvements in efficiency, combined with diminishing loan
impairment charges
and higher recoveries of previously written off loans, have
benefitted the
bank's financial performance. Fitch believes that Davivienda
Sal's profitability
will remain below potential in 2014, as a result of slow
economic growth and
heightening competition.
In Fitch's view, the bank has a sound loan-loss absorption
capacity, with a
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 17% at end-2013. This, along
with moderate
reserves, helps cushion losses in a difficult economic
environment. Capital
ratios should remain comfortably in the mid-to-high teens
sustained by an
adequate internal capital generation and good asset quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Davivienda Sal's Negative Outlook reflects that an eventual
downgrade of El
Salvador's sovereign rating ('BB-'/Negative Outlook) could
result in a downgrade
of the country ceiling, which would, in turn, lead to a
downgrade of Davivienda
Sal's VR and IDR. Hence, if the sovereign ratings are eventually
affirmed at
'BB-' and the Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative, it is
highly likely
that Davivienda Sal's Ratings and Outlook would be revised
accordingly.
Davivienda Sal's VR is constrained by the El Salvador' sovereign
Rating given
that the bank has no track record of outperforming the market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATING
National ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's opinion on
the parent's
capacity and/or propensity to support its subsidiaries.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb-';
--Support at 3;
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(slv)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(slv)';
--Long-term national rating senior secured debt at 'AAA(slv)';
--Long-term national rating senior unsecured debt at 'AA+(slv)';
--Short-term national rating senior secured debt at 'F1+(slv)';
--Short-term national rating senior unsecured debt at
'F1+(slv)'.
Inversiones Financieras Davivienda
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(slv)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(slv)'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
