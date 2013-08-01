(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Chilean Banco de
Credito e Inversiones's (BCI) Viability Rating (VR) and foreign
and local
currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'a-' and
'A-', respectively.
A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BCI's VR and IDRs reflect its strong domestic franchise,
improved capital base
and balance sheet management, more diversified funding sources,
and its stable
performance through the cycle.
The rating affirmation is also based on Fitch's opinion that the
recently
announced acquisition of City National Bank (CNB) is
strategically positive for
BCI and that it will not deteriorate the bank's overall
financial strength. For
more information refer to 'Fitch Affirms Chile's BCI's IDR at
'A-' on Announced
Acquisition of City National Bank' available at
www.fitchratings.com. The
acquisition is still pending regulatory approval in Chile, the
United States and
Spain and is expected to take place during the last quarter of
2013 or the first
one of 2014.
At March 31, 2013, BCI's operating profit to total assets
declined to 1.48%
(from 1.97% one year before) mainly due to a lower yield from
its
inflation-indexed assets and lower results from financial
transactions. Although
lower than BCI's average, Fitch considers this level as adequate
and expects the
bank's profitability to moderately improve throughout 2013 as
inflation levels
are expected to rise somewhat.
BCI's capital base has significantly improved since 2008 when
the bank changed
its dividend policy and decided to retain 70% of the bank's
profits. This has
benefited BCI's capital, and its Fitch core capital ratio has
improved to 9.18%
at May 31, 2013. Although BCI's Fitch core capital ratio still
lags those of its
international peers rated in the 'A-' category (median of 10.75%
for banks with
the same VR at Dec. 31, 2012), Fitch considers BCI's capital
levels to be
adequate to its current ratings level and expects that its sound
and stable
profitability will allow it to maintain them that way.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BCI's foreign and local currency long-term IDRs have a Stable
Outlook. Downward
pressure could result from a deterioration of its capital
adequacy ratios, with
a FCC ratio falling and remaining below 8.5%, either from a
smaller than planned
capital increase or from lower than expected profitability.
BCI's ratings could
also be under pressure if its operating return on assets falls
and remains below
1.5% in the medium term, or if any unexpected risk related to
the acquisition of
CNB deteriorates BCI's profitability or capital base.
Upside potential currently appears limited but could stem from
continued growth
coupled with a material improvement of its capital base, with
greater levels of
core capital, while maintaining its sound overall performance,
low risk profile
and ample liquidity.
Fitch has affirmed BCI's ratings as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--VR at 'a-'
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB+';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A-';
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cl)';
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its senior unsecured bonds
totaling MXN3.25
billion at 'AAA(mex)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA-(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503-2516-6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.