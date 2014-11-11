(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Chilean Banco de
Credito e Inversiones's (BCI) Viability Rating (VR) and foreign
and local
currency long-term IDRs at 'a-' and 'A-', respectively, in the
context of the
'Large Chilean Banks Peer Review 2014'. A complete list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs, National Ratings and Senior Debt
BCI's VR and IDRs reflect its strong domestic franchise, sound
balance sheet and
liquidity management, adequate capital base and credit quality,
more diversified
funding sources, and its stable profitability through the cycle.
The rating affirmation is also based on Fitch's opinion that the
announced
acquisition of City National Bank (CNB) is strategically
positive for BCI and
that it will not deteriorate the bank's overall financial
strength. For more
information refer to 'Fitch Affirms Chile's BCI's IDR at 'A-' on
Announced
Acquisition of City National Bank'. The acquisition is still
pending regulatory
approval in the United States and is expected to take place
during fourth
quarter 2014 (4Q'14).
BCI has improved the monitoring of its individually assessed
commercial loans,
which, over the medium term, should ease the impact large
borrowers' impaired
loans have on operating income. In the past two fiscal years,
BCI has had good
control and monitoring of its portfolio quality. This is
reflected in a moderate
loan impairment charges to pre-impairment and operating profit
ratio (30.5% in
2013). However, the ratio slowly deteriorated by September 2014
to 33.2% by
voluntaries loans reserves charges. In Fitch's opinion this
trend should be
maintained in 4Q'14.
BCI's capital base has significantly improved since 2009, when
the bank changed
its dividend policy and decided to retain 70% of the bank's
profits. This has
benefited BCI's capital, and its Fitch core capital ratio has
maintained in 9%
in latest three years. Although BCI's Fitch core capital ratio
still lags those
of its international peers rated in the 'a-' category (median of
12.4% for banks
with the same VR at Dec. 31, 2013), Fitch considers BCI's
capital levels to be
adequate to its current ratings level and expects that its sound
and stable
profitability will allow it to maintain them that way.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
BCI's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are based on Fitch
view that BCI
is a domestic systemically important financial institution
(D-SIFI).
Consequently, is a bank for which there is an extremely high
probability of
external support by the Chilean sovereign. The potential
provider of support is
very highly rated (foreign currency long-term IDR at 'A+') and,
in Fitch's
opinion, has a very high propensity to support the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated Debt
Fitch rates the national subordinated debt of Chilean banks two
notches below
its national long-term issuer rating. The two notch difference
considered the
loss severity due to its subordinated nature (after default).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, National Ratings and Senior
Debt
The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and national rating is
Stable and
there are base on BCI's Viability Rating. Downward pressure
could result from a
deterioration of its capital adequacy ratios, with a Fitch core
capital ratio
falling and remaining below 8.5%, either from a smaller than
planned capital
increase or from lower than expected profitability. BCI's VR
could also be under
pressure if operating return on assets falls and remains below
1.5% in the
medium term, or if any unexpected risk related to the
acquisition of CNB
deteriorates BCI's profitability or capital base.
Upside potential currently appears limited. That said, an
upgrade could take
place upon continued growth coupled with a material improvement
of its capital
base, with greater levels of core capital, while maintaining its
sound overall
performance, low risk profile and ample liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt
The subordinated debt would typically remain two notches below
the bank's
national long term rating considering the loss severity due to
its subordinated
nature (after default).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and national rating is
Stable and
there are base on BCI's SFR of 'A-'. Changes in the bank's
Support Rating and
Support Rating Floor are contingent on sovereign rating actions
for Chile,
according to actual SFR for D-SIFI of the Chilean financial
system.
Fitch has affirmed BCI's ratings as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A-';
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cl)';
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA-(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase Nivel 1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
