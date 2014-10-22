(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de la Produccion, S.A. y Subsidiarias' (Produbanco) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. All other ratings have been also affirmed. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and VR Produbanco's VR drives its long-term IDR. The bank's operating environment and funding highly influence it's VR. Ecuador's significant regulatory uncertainty and challenging operating environment limit the bank's profitability and internal capital generation capacity. The bank's VR also reflects its solid asset quality, adequate capital metrics as well as the bank's financial performance. Produbanco's market share and geographic coverage have increased as a result of the acquisition of Banco Promerica's assets and liabilities. This acquisition follows the purchase of a 56% share in Produbanco by the Panamanian financial group Promerica Financial Corpration (PFC) on March 2014. The purchase of Promerica's assets and liabilities generated 17.2 million in goodwill, registered at Produbanco. The new controlling shareholder maintained the name Produbanco. Produbanco's Fitch core capital to weighted risks ratio is adequate but remains under pressure after the consolidation. According to Fitch's estimations, the bank's Fitch Core Capital to weighted risks ratio decreases to 9.7%, as risk weighted assets increase by 25%, and Fitch's core capital calculation deducts the goodwill created by the transaction. Produbanco's liquidity is adequate and in full compliance with the Ecuadorian regulatory minimums for locally held liquidity. The bank's liquidity is conservative and compares favorably with similarly rated international peers, as expected from a bank operating in a dollarized economy. Produbanco's impaired loans to gross loans ratio continued to compare favorably with both the domestic industry average as well as similarly rated international peers (emerging market commercial banks with a VR of 'b-', 'b', or 'b+'), signalling a moderate risk appetite. Reserves coverage compares favorably with international peers, although it is below the domestic industry average and is considered adequate given the bank's moderate loan concentration and intention to continue growing in the retail segment. Fitch expects the consolidated loan portfolio quality to deteriorate, as Promerica's current asset quality indicators lag behind Produbanco's. Asset quality metrics are likely to recover by December 2014. Fitch's estimations of Produbanco's profitability in 2014 are modest. In the agency's view, profits will be restricted by government-ruled pricing and increased operating costs associated with the consolidation of Produbanco and Promerica's operations. Fitch expects profitability metrics to remain below international peer's averages, in part a reflection of dollarization and a high proportion of cash and investment grade securities on its balance sheet, and to show a moderate recovery in 2015. Also, the larger scale may result in efficiency improvements over the medium term. Profitability remains sensitive to an increase in credit costs. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS Produbanco's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'NF', indicates that Fitch believes external support cannot be relied upon due to Ecuador's limited funding flexibility as well as the lack of a lender of last resort. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR and VR Despite Fitch's negative outlook on the sector, the Outlook for Produbanco's IDR remains Stable as downside risks at this rating level are manageable. Nevertheless, Produbanco's rating has limited upgrade potential in the short term, given the challenging operating environment in Ecuador its effect on the bank's financial performance. The long-term IDR is at the same level as Ecuador's sovereign. The bank's VR could be pressured if government intervention continues to undermine the bank's performance, causing operating losses or a sustained weakening of the bank's Fitch Core capital metrics below 9%. A downgrade in the bank's VR could also result from significant asset quality deterioration. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Ecuador's propensity or ability to provide timely support to these banks is not likely to change given the sovereign's low speculative grade IDR. As such, the SR and SRF have no upgrade potential. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'b'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Marcela Galicia Director +503 2516-6616 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Garcia Senior Director +52 81 8399 9146 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Ecuador' (Oct. 28, 2014); --'Sector Outlooks: An Update (Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Uruguay and Venezuela)' (Sept. 3, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Ecuador - Amended here Sector Outlooks: An Update (Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Uruguay and Venezuela) here 