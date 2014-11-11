(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
del Estado de
Chile's (Banco Estado) foreign and local currency long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively, and its Viability
Rating (VR) at
'bbb'. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT, SUPPORT
RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Banco Estado's IDRs are driven by the extremely high probability
of support from
its owner, the State of Chile. The bank is not a company by
shares and relates
with the Chilean Government through the Ministry of Finance.
Banco Estado
represents an important instrument of the State of Chile for
developing credit
and monetary policies, plays a strategic social role for the
government and has
a systemic importance. Based on these drivers, the bank's IDRs
are aligned with
Chile's Sovereign foreign currency IDR ('A+'; Outlook Stable)
and local currency
IDR ('AA-'; Outlook Stable), and they also underpin its high
support rating of
'1' and support rating floor of 'A+'.
Banco Estado's VR reflects its strong liquidity given its high
proportion of
liquid assets (34.20% of its total assets as of Aug. 31, 2014),
and sound
structural funding based on a wide solid customer base. The
bank's market
position places it as one of the strongest competitors in the
Chilean banking
system, being the third largest bank measured by loans, and the
first by
deposits. Banco Estado's overall financial performance has been
good in spite of
high level of competition.
The bank's VR is limited by its low capital base, and lower,
albeit steadily
improving, credit quality in mortgage loans portfolio (although
with a strong
guarantee and additional provisions position) compared to local
and
international private peers (emerging market commercial banks
with VR in the
'bbb' category).
Banco Estado's profitability levels have historically been
limited compared to
its private sector peers. However, its financial performance has
been very
stable, showing an acceptable level of profitability considering
its state owned
nature and its tax rate of 40%. Similar to other state-owned
institutions, Banco
Estado's operating expenses are high compared with private
sector peers. This is
a consequence of its extensive commercial network and its role
in fostering
bancarization levels in Chile.
Banco Estado has been able to consistently improve its non
performing loans to
gross loans ratio in the past four years (3.35% as of Aug. 31,
2014 from 5.25%
in 2010) and reserve coverage levels (158.28% as of Aug. 31,
2014 from 104.55%
at Dec. 31, 2011), significantly reducing the gap with local and
international
peers.
The USD 450 million capital injection for Banco del Estado
announced earlier
this year was recently approved by the Chilean Congress.
Although it will be
completed partly in 2014 and the rest in 2015, Fitch welcomes
this capital
injection as it will restore the bank's capital adequacy ratios
and ease the
pressure on the bank's VR. However, as the objective of the
capital increase is
to expand lending to SMEs and residential mortgages, Fitch will
monitor the
evolution of the bank's capitalization in the medium term and
considers that
future earnings retention would be key for the bank to maintain
its
capitalization at adequate levels.
Fitch believes that Banco Estado's equity ratios will improve
towards the end of
2014, although still comparing unfavourably with local and
international private
sector banks in the same rating category. In spite of this,
Banco Estado's
capital levels are considered acceptable due to its ample loan
loss reserve
cushion and the extremely high propensity and ability of the
State of Chile to
strengthen the bank's position if needed.
In Fitch's opinion, Banco Estado's national ratings reflect the
lowest
expectation of default risk relative to all other local issuers
or obligations,
explained by the extremely high probability of government
support.
Banco Estado's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds are rated
at the same
level of the bank's IDR, considering the absence of credit
enhancement or
subordination feature.
Fitch rates the national subordinated debt of Banco Estado two
notches below its
national long-term issuer rating. Fitch used the bank's
long-term national
rating as an anchor rating to notch down the subordinated debt,
based on the
likelihood that sovereign support will remain sufficiently
strong to continue
factoring support into Banco Estado's subordinated bonds with
gone-concern
loss-absorption feature. The two notch difference considered the
loss severity
due to its subordinated nature (after default).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND
NATIONAL RATINGS
The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and national rating is
Stable, the
same as the outlook of the sovereign ratings. Changes in the
bank's IDRs,
support, support rating floor and national ratings are
contingent to sovereign
rating actions for Chile.
Banco Estado's VR could be downgraded if the bank fails to
improve its Fitch
Core Capital (FCC) ratio in the short term or if after the
upcoming capital
injection this ratio falls and consistently remains below 7% and
if its loan
loss reserve coverage, including voluntary loan loss reserves,
falls and
consistently remains below 100% of non-performing loans. Upward
ratings
potential for Banco Estado's VR would mainly arise from a
significant and
sustained improvement of its capitalization levels, with its FCC
ratio improving
and remaining above 9%.
Fitch has affirmed Banco Estado's ratings as follows:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--VR at 'bbb'
--Support rating at '1';
--Support rating floor at 'A+';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A+';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA(cl)'.
