SAO PAULO, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Defaults Ratings (IDRs), Support Ratings
and National
Ratings of Banco do Brasil S.A. (BdB), Banco Votorantim S.A.
(BV) and Caixa
Economica Federal (Caixa), and the National Ratings of BV
Leasing Arrendamento
Mercantil S.A's (BV Leasing) debentures. Fitch also affirmed
BdB's and BV's
Viability Ratings (VR) at 'bb+' and at 'bb-', respectively.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
The international ratings of BdB and Caixa, which are
systemically important
banks in Brazil, are equalized and linked to Brazil's sovereign
ratings. This
reflects Fitch's view that probability of government support to
these two banks,
in case of need, is high. This explains their Support Ratings of
'2' and Support
Rating Floors of 'BBB'.
BdB and Caixa are the two largest government-owned retail banks
in Brazil. Their
strategies are highly linked to the government's economic and
social policies.
BdB is 58.6% owned by the government and Caixa is fully
government owned. BdB
has a relatively more commercial scope than Caixa, but both
banks fulfill an
important policy role and increasingly compete for public funds.
BdB is the
largest lender for agribusiness (68.5% market share in 1Q'14)
and payroll
deductible loans (27.1% market share), while Caixa is the
largest lender in
mortgage lending (67.6% market share).
In addition, they are both significant players in commercial
loans (to
individuals, SMEs and corporates) and are expanding their
infrastructure loan
portfolios. They are also financial agents for a number of
public institutions,
such as the social security system, and manage various public
programs and
funds.
In the first quarter of 2014, with assets of BRL1.370 billion
and deposits of
BRL455 billion, BdB was the largest bank in the country in terms
of assets and
deposits (20% and 26% market share, respectively, in March
2014). In the same
period, Caixa's assets and deposits were BRL910 billion and
BRL371 billion,
ranking as the fourth and second, respectively (14% and 21%
market share,
respectively, in March 2014).
Loan growth at both banks was well above the sector average in
the recent years,
and was mainly induced by the anti-cyclical measures of the
government. Between
2011 and 2013, average annual loan growth was 20% and 41% for
BdB and Caixa,
respectively, while the system average - excluding BdB and Caixa
- was 11%. Both
banks project a decline in loan growth in 2014, but it remains
sizable
considering the meager economic activity expectations for the
year (BdB to
14-18% and Caixa to 22-25%).
Fitch believes that such fast loan growth, particularly in the
case of Caixa,
might be masking a possible asset quality deterioration of the
more seasoned
part of their respective loan portfolios. It may also have a
negative impact on
their asset quality ratios going forward, given the continuation
of modest
economic growth and inflationary pressures, as well as higher
interest rates.
Both banks' asset quality indicators remained adequate in 2013
and 1Q'14, and
continue to be slightly better than the sector average. BdB's
asset quality is
better than Caixa's and benefits from its large payroll
deductible loan
portfolio (10% of total loans in March 2014), which has
relatively low risk.
Improvements in new auto vintages and other factors, such as the
significant
usage of insurance in the agribusiness segment, protection
schemes in SMEs and
lower restructured loans have benefited BdB's credit quality
metrics. In turn,
Caixa's indicators are supported by its secured loans portfolio
(mortgages and
payroll deductible loans, which made up 65% of total in December
2013).
As of March 2014, BdB's nonperforming loans (NPLs, past due
loans over 90 days)
remained stable at approximately 2% of gross loans, while
Caixa's NPLs rose
slightly to 2.6% from 2.3% in March 2013. In the same period,
sector NPL/gross
loan ratio improved to 3% (3.6% in March 2013). The moderate
deterioration in
Caixa's NPLs was mainly driven by the commercial loans to
individuals, while
they remained stable at 1.9% in the mortgage book.
BdB and Caixa's capitalization ratios have historically been
lower than the
average for large private banks. Recent rapid loan growth and
high dividends
have also pressured both banks' capital ratios.
In the case of Caixa, the conversion of the Additional Tier 1
(AT1) securities
subscribed by the National Treasury to Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) capital,
currently pending the Central Bank of Brazil's approval, will
alleviate
potential pressures on its capitalization. It will also lead to
a meaningful
improvement in the capital structure and the Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratio, as
Fitch considers these securities as part of shareholder's equity
and FCC.
Caixa's FCC ratio (FCC/risk weighted assets) should rise to
approximately 11%
following the conversion (5.74% in March 2014). BdB's
capitalization will
benefit more immediately by its recent market issue of AT1
securities, which
should maintain its Fitch Eligible Capital (FEC) ratio above 7%
(7.09% in March
2014), as Fitch assigns 50% equity credit to these securities.
BV is 50% owned by BdB and its participation will remain
unchanged in the near
term, although its willingness to support the bank will remain
strong if
necessary. BdB grants BV an interbank credit line of BRL 7
billion (never used)
and funding through recurring acquisitions of its credit
portfolio. There is no
extraordinary capital injection need projected for the near
term, considering
that BV should resume growth and profitability until 2015.
Hybrids instruments
eligible as Tier 1 (T1) and Tier 2 (T2) capital have been
studied as part of its
funding and capital plan as alternatives to provide the bank
with a cushion if
necessary.
In recent years, BV has grown and expanded its scope of action,
amplifying
revenues from a better product mix in the wholesale, wealth
management and
consumer finance areas - in the latter, mainly in the auto loans
segment. With a
strong relationship with multi brand dealers (new and used
vehicles), BV is one
of the local leaders in car financing with around 17% market
share as of March
2014.
Fitch's projections for the state owned banks do not take into
consideration a
potentially negative decision by the Brazilian Supreme Court
regarding the
constitutionality of the monetary correction indices applied to
certain savings
deposits in the past decades. An unfavorable decision would
likely pressure BdB
and Caixa's capital and, possibly, their liquidity, depending on
the specifics
of the ruling's outcome. Under this scenario, Fitch believes
that the government
would provide the necessary support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BdB:
BdB's IDRs and National Ratings are linked to the sovereign
ratings of Brazil,
reflecting the federal government control and influence over its
strategies, as
well as its systemic importance. The federal government has
influence over the
strategies of the bank, as evidenced by its role during the 2008
crisis, in the
governmental economic policies promoting the agribusiness
development, and in
the widespread reduction in the domestic interest rates, as well
as its recent
engagement in managing federal government's infrastructure
programs.
BdB's VR considers its strong franchise, wide branch network,
diversified client
and earnings base, high liquidity and satisfactory performance
through the
economic cycles, while its capitalization remains low compared
to other banks
with VRs 'bb+/bbb-' and to local private peers. Some
improvements are expected
in its capital base, which will preserve a minimum cushion
during the phase-in
period of the new Basel III capital rules implemented in Brazil
in October 2013.
Management has indicated their desire to run the bank with a
buffer on top of
those requirements, although, in Fitch's opinion based on its
own capital
adequacy calculations, such improvement may be modest.
The ratings of BdB's senior unsecured notes correspond to its
Long-Term IDR.
BV:
BV's IDRs, Support Rating and National ratings are based on the
support that
Fitch believes that the bank receives from BdB. Fitch considers
that BV is
strategically important to BdB, since BV performs important
complementary
activities to BdB's operations and strategies outside its
network of agencies,
especially in the consumer finance business line (auto and
payroll deductible
loans).
BV's VR reflects its adequate market position within its niche
markets and the
benefits provided by the ordinary support of its shareholders in
terms of
liquidity and funding. The VR also incorporates BV's still weak
profitability
which was affected by asset quality issues between 2011 and
2013. Its capital
base is considered sufficient given its low profitability, and
has been enhanced
by its shareholders. The recent improvements in asset quality
and ongoing
adjustments to operating costs have been positive for its
performance. The
capital ratios benefited from the reduction in the pace of
expansion (FCC: 8.8%,
T1: 9.5% and total regulatory capital: 14.5%, as of 1Q'14) and
compares well
with banks at the same rating category.
The rating of BV's senior unsecured notes due May 2016
corresponds to its
long-term IDR.
The rating of BV Leasing's subordinated issuances, which are
notched down by one
from the supported long-term National Rating of BV, reflect the
loss severity of
the instrument due to its subordination to senior creditors in
case of
liquidation of the entity. Fitch considers that support to those
issuances will
be available from its parent BV. Hence, the current notching
incorporates only
the loss severity in case of liquidation.
Caixa:
Caixa's ratings are linked to Brazil's sovereign ratings and
reflect the high
probability of support, as evidenced by the capital injections
by the National
Treasury funding loan growth over the years, full ownership by
the federal
government, its systemic importance, and the crucial role it
plays in the
implementation of government economic programs and extension of
credit to lower
income population segments. Fitch considers Caixa a
'public-mission bank',
therefore does not assign a VR.
Caixa is one of the main agents financing and/or managing
politically high
profile federal government development programs such as Programa
de Aceleracao
do Crescimento (the Accelerated Growth Program focusing on large
infrastructure
projects), Programa Minha Casa Minha Vida (a program for
affordable mortgage
lending), and Bolsa Familia (an assistance grant made to
low-income families).
It also manages a number of large public funds and the
collection of federal
lottery proceeds.
Caixa's capital base is sustained by the National Treasury,
which subscribed all
of its CET1 and AT1 securities as of March 2014. Caixa's T2
securities are
subscribed by the Workers' Severity and Indemnity Fund (Fundo de
Garantia do
Tempo de Servico, FGTS). These will be phased out gradually (20%
per year
starting five years prior to the maturity of each contract) and
may be replaced
by Basel III-compliant T2 securities mainly provided by FGTS.
Caixa could also
tap the international markets for hybrid debt issuances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BdB:
BdB's IDRs would be affected by potential changes in the
sovereign ratings of
Brazil and/or in its shareholders' willingness to provide
support. Fitch does
not expect a change in the government's willingness to provide
support over the
rating horizon.
BdB's VR would be affected negatively if asset quality
deteriorates or
profitability weakens, undermining its capital base measured by
a FEC ratio
lower than 6.5-7% in a sustained manner. Positive BdB VR action
depends on a
sustained improvement of that ratio and ability to preserve good
asset quality
ratios and profitability levels.
BV:
Although unlikely in the short term, any change in BdB's
ratings, or in its
willingness or capacity to provide support to BV, could result
in changes in
BV's IDRs and National Ratings and the rating of its senior
notes.
A consistent recovery of its profitability on a sustained basis
and aligned with
peer averages, the maintenance of the adequate capital structure
and moderate
risk appetite could be positive for BV's VR. The VR could be
downgraded if there
is further deterioration in credit portfolio, performance that
lead to a
reduction in capitalization.
The national long-term rating of the 1st and 2nd debenture
issuances of BV
Leasing could be reviewed in the case of changes in BV's rating.
Caixa:
Caixa's IDRs would be affected by potential changes in the
sovereign ratings of
Brazil and/or in its shareholder's willingness to provide
support. Fitch does
not expect a change in its evaluation of the government's
willingness to provide
support over the rating horizon.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco do Brasil:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured CLF and EUR notes due 2018 and 2019,
long-term foreign
currency rating affirmed at 'BBB'.
Banco Votorantim:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-';
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AA+(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Senior unsecured BRL notes due May 2016, long-term foreign
currency rating
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A.
--1st and 2nd debentures issuances, national long-term rating
affirmed at
'AA(bra)'.
Caixa Economica Federal:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed 'F2';
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022,
long-term foreign
currency rating affirmed at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BdB)
Paulo Fugulin
Director
+55 11 4504-2206
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Primary Analyst (BV and BV Leasing) and Secondary Analyst (BdB
and Caixa)
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55 21 4503-2621
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Primary Analyst (Caixa)
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Secondary Analyst (BV and BV Leasing)
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55 21 4503-2216
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
