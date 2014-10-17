(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Defaults Ratings
(IDRs), Support
Ratings, Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and National Ratings of
Banco do Nordeste
do Brasil S.A. (BNB). Fitch does not assign Viability Ratings to
BNB due to its
development bank status. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the end of
this release.
RATING RATIONALE
BNB's IDRs and SRFs are equalized with and linked to Brazil's
sovereign ratings
as the institution is rated at its Support Rating Floor. The
Support Ratings of
'2' reflect Fitch's expectation that the probability of support
from the federal
government would be high, in case of need. The ratings also
reflect the
important and relatively stable funding source from shareholders
and the
important role that the bank plays in the implementation of
government fostering
policies in Brazil's northeast region.
Fitch believes that government support is unlikely to change in
the foreseeable
future. The bank's ownership structure was recently changed in
2014 by the
transfer of a relatively high part of BdA's ownership (34.9%) to
a
Government-linked fund. Since the Government continues directly
owning the
majority part (51%) of BNB and maintaining the bank's full
control, Fitch still
doesn't consider this fact relevant to change its opinion on
BNB's support. The
agency, however, will continue monitoring any possible changes
in the support
philosophy of the Brazilian government.
BNB has been focusing a more competitive approach by trying to
improve short
term loans with existing borrowers of the Constitutional Federal
Fund of the
Northeast Region (FNE - Fundo Constitucional de Financiamento do
Nordeste).
However, the institution's strategy remains strongly linked to
government
policies.
Difficulties in the Northeast region - especially those derived
from strong
drought - continue to plague companies through the last years,
meaning that they
may continue to face problems to generate cash and,
consequently, to service its
debts.
BNB has been able to protect the credit quality of its
portfolio. The bank's
past due loans higher than 90 days reached 4.5% in June 2014
lower than 6.1%
presented in June 2013 and BNB's charge-offs reached an average
of 2.6% of gross
loans in the last five years - considered to be low for a
development bank in an
emerging region. The new strategy can contribute to avoid
deterioration of BNB's
credit quality as the bank expects to change cultural traces by
improving the
frequency of contacts with the client base.
The bank's recent improvement in its capitalization ratios was
mainly due to the
appropriation of results - which, in turn, was also benefited by
lower credit
reserves and higher interest rates in the first half of 2014
(1H'14) compared to
2013. The Fitch Core Capital ratio improved to 8.9% at 1H'14,
but is still low
compared to the government peer average of 11.2%. The bank's
room to restore
capitalization based on Fitch Core Capital rules is limited due
to the large
amounts of hybrid debt already issued. Under a stress scenario
of larger credit
costs, this ratio may decrease even further given the modest
loss absorption
capacity of the bank.
With a regional focus, BNB total assets reached BRL36.4 billion
at June 2014.
The institution is the 10th largest Brazilian bank by credit
operations and the
16th when excluding FNE's credit portfolio in June 2014. FNE
remains BNB's core
product with total assets of BRL50.7 billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES/KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR
BNB's ratings would be affected by potential changes in the
sovereign ratings of
Brazil and/or in the federal government's willingness to provide
support -
including reduction of the Government's ownership in BNB
following changes or
amendments in the law that rules BNB's developmental role in the
Northern
region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES/KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT AND SUPPORT
RATINGS FLOORS
BNB is a key player in supporting the Brazilian Government to
implement its
strategies to foster the Northeast region of Brazil. The bank
is, by law, the
manager of FNE, evidencing the institution's importance to the
government.
Should this profile changes, Fitch may review BNB's Support and
Support Ratings
Floors.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
Banco do Nordeste SA:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Paulo Fugulin
Director
+55 11 4504-2206
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (October 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.