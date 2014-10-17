(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Defaults Ratings (IDRs), Support Ratings, Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and National Ratings of Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. (BNB). Fitch does not assign Viability Ratings to BNB due to its development bank status. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. RATING RATIONALE BNB's IDRs and SRFs are equalized with and linked to Brazil's sovereign ratings as the institution is rated at its Support Rating Floor. The Support Ratings of '2' reflect Fitch's expectation that the probability of support from the federal government would be high, in case of need. The ratings also reflect the important and relatively stable funding source from shareholders and the important role that the bank plays in the implementation of government fostering policies in Brazil's northeast region. Fitch believes that government support is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. The bank's ownership structure was recently changed in 2014 by the transfer of a relatively high part of BdA's ownership (34.9%) to a Government-linked fund. Since the Government continues directly owning the majority part (51%) of BNB and maintaining the bank's full control, Fitch still doesn't consider this fact relevant to change its opinion on BNB's support. The agency, however, will continue monitoring any possible changes in the support philosophy of the Brazilian government. BNB has been focusing a more competitive approach by trying to improve short term loans with existing borrowers of the Constitutional Federal Fund of the Northeast Region (FNE - Fundo Constitucional de Financiamento do Nordeste). However, the institution's strategy remains strongly linked to government policies. Difficulties in the Northeast region - especially those derived from strong drought - continue to plague companies through the last years, meaning that they may continue to face problems to generate cash and, consequently, to service its debts. BNB has been able to protect the credit quality of its portfolio. The bank's past due loans higher than 90 days reached 4.5% in June 2014 lower than 6.1% presented in June 2013 and BNB's charge-offs reached an average of 2.6% of gross loans in the last five years - considered to be low for a development bank in an emerging region. The new strategy can contribute to avoid deterioration of BNB's credit quality as the bank expects to change cultural traces by improving the frequency of contacts with the client base. The bank's recent improvement in its capitalization ratios was mainly due to the appropriation of results - which, in turn, was also benefited by lower credit reserves and higher interest rates in the first half of 2014 (1H'14) compared to 2013. The Fitch Core Capital ratio improved to 8.9% at 1H'14, but is still low compared to the government peer average of 11.2%. The bank's room to restore capitalization based on Fitch Core Capital rules is limited due to the large amounts of hybrid debt already issued. Under a stress scenario of larger credit costs, this ratio may decrease even further given the modest loss absorption capacity of the bank. With a regional focus, BNB total assets reached BRL36.4 billion at June 2014. The institution is the 10th largest Brazilian bank by credit operations and the 16th when excluding FNE's credit portfolio in June 2014. FNE remains BNB's core product with total assets of BRL50.7 billion. RATING SENSITIVITIES/KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR BNB's ratings would be affected by potential changes in the sovereign ratings of Brazil and/or in the federal government's willingness to provide support - including reduction of the Government's ownership in BNB following changes or amendments in the law that rules BNB's developmental role in the Northern region. RATING SENSITIVITIES/KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATINGS FLOORS BNB is a key player in supporting the Brazilian Government to implement its strategies to foster the Northeast region of Brazil. The bank is, by law, the manager of FNE, evidencing the institution's importance to the government. Should this profile changes, Fitch may review BNB's Support and Support Ratings Floors. Fitch has affirmed the following rating: Banco do Nordeste SA: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB', Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2'; --Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'. 