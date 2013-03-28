(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Chile-based Banco
del Estado de Chile's (Banco Estado) Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A+', and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of Banco Estado's
ratings follows at
the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banco Estado's IDRs are driven by the extremely high probability
of support from
its owner, the State of Chile. Banco Estado represents an
instrument of the
State of Chile for developing counter-cycle credit policies,
plays a strategic
social role for the government and has a systemic importance.
The bank is not a
company by shares and is connected to the Chilean Government
through the
Ministry of Finance. Based on these drivers, the bank's IDRs are
aligned with
Chile's Sovereign Foreign Currency IDR ('A+'; Outlook Stable)
and Local Currency
IDR ('AA-'; Outlook Stable), and also underpin its high Support
rating of '1'
and Support rating floor of 'A+'.
Banco Estado's VR reflects its strong liquidity given a high
proportion of
liquid assets (33.70% of its total assets vs. 18.98% of the
system as of end
2012), and sound structural funding based on a wide, solid
customer base. The
bank's market position places it as one of the strongest
competitors in the
Chilean banking system. During 2012, the bank showed good
overall financial
performance in spite of the high level of competition in the
banking business.
The bank's VR is limited by moderate capitalization, and lower
credit quality in
its mortgage loan portfolio (although with a strong guarantee
and additional
provisions position) compared to local and international private
peers (emerging
market commercial banks with VR in the 'bbb' category).
Banco Estado's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds are rated
at the same
level as the bank's IDR, considering the absence of credit
enhancement or
subordination feature.
In Fitch's opinion, Banco Estado's National ratings reflect the
lowest
expectation of default risk compared to all other local issuers
or obligations,
explained by the extremely high probability of government
support.
Fitch rates the National subordinated debt of Banco Estado two
notches below its
National long-term issuer rating. Fitch used the bank's
long-term National
rating as anchor rating to notch down the subordinated debt,
based on the
likelihood that sovereign support will remain sufficiently
strong in the case of
Banco Estado to continue to factor support into its subordinated
bonds with
gone-concern loss-absorption feature. The two-notch difference
considered the
loss severity due to the debt's subordinated nature (after
default), and the
non-performing risk due to the triggers established by local
regulations
(regulatory capital-to-risk weighted assets below 5%;
equity-to-total assets
below 2%; and central bank credit assistance shut-down).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and National rating is
Stable. Changes
in the bank's IDRs, Support rating and Support rating floor are
correlated to
sovereign rating actions for Chile.
Bancos Estado's VR could be upgraded if the Fitch Core Capital
ratio strengthens
to above 9%, along with a past-due loans-to-gross loans ratio
below 3% and
operating profit ratio above 1.5%. In turn, though not Fitch's
base case
scenario, an unexpected, material deterioration in asset quality
that reduces
its equity loss absorption capacity might trigger a downgrade in
the bank's VR.
Credit Profile:
In Fitch's opinion, Banco Estado's steady loan growth strategy
combined with its
stable funding cost structure and enhanced efficiency ratios,
offset higher
additional loan loss provisions and have led to better
profitability ratios,
well above state-owned banks rated by Fitch in countries in the
'A' category.
However, these ratios still compare unfavorably to local and
international
private banks peers and Fitch does not believe this trend would
show material
change in the middle term due to the bank's penetration
strategy. Fitch believes
Banco Estado's profitability will remain at around its average
of past years, in
line with the expected trend of the Chilean banking system.
Banco Estado has been able to consistently improve its past-due
loans to gross
loans ratio (4.14% as of end 2012 from 5.42% in 2009) and
coverage reserves
(103.2% as of Dec. 2012 from 70.8% in 2009), balancing the gap
with local peers
and reducing it compared to its international peers. Fitch
highlights the bank's
mortgage loans' credit quality (collaterally sound, composed of
real mortgage
and state guarantees) which drives Banco Estado's NPL ratio
level and trend
(9.58% as of end 2012 from 11.34% in 2009).
Fitch believes that Banco Estado's equity ratios will remain
moderate but
complemented by the extremely high propensity and ability of the
State of Chile
to strengthen the bank's position if needed. Fitch Core Capital
Ratio was 7.2%
as of Dec. 2012, below the local market average (8.63%) and
international peers
(14.88%). Regulatory capital ratio represented 11.4% of
risk-weighted assets,
bolstered by subordinated bonds, which accounted for 46.1% of
Tier 1 regulatory
capital. Fitch does not acknowledge equity content from the
bank's subordinated
debt, due to their non-deferrable and gone-concern features.
Banco Estado was incorporated in 1953 and is the only
state-owned bank of the
Chilean financial system. Banco Estado is the third largest bank
measured by
loans (13.8%), and the first by deposits (18.4%) at end 2012,
thanks to its
extensive branch and non-traditional network (branches: 345;
ATMs: 2,367;
non-banking correspondents agents: 10,289).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Banco Estado:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured foreign currency bonds at 'A+' (USD500
million senior notes
due 2017, USD500 million senior notes due 2020 and USD500
million senior notes
due 2022);
--Senior unsecured foreign currency bond program at 'A+'
(USD1,500 million
senior notes program);
--Long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Short-term national scale rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bond program rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds rating at 'AA(cl)';
--Subordinated bond program rating at 'AA(cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Pedro El Khaouli
Senior Director
+58-212-286-3844
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+56-2-499-3307
Committee Chairperson
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2621
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (August,
2012);
--' Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' December,
2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.