(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
General S.A.'s
(BG) long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'BBB+' and 'bbb+' respectively. A complete list of BG's
ratings follows
at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATING, IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
BG's VR, which underpins its IDR, reflects the bank's still
sound operating
environment, solid franchise, sound and consistent performance,
robust capital
levels, conservative policies, good asset quality and reserves,
ample deposit
base and well diversified portfolio. Fitch's view of BG's
creditworthiness is
tempered by the heightened competition it faces and the lack of
a lender of last
resort.
BG has long been Panama's largest locally owned bank; it has one
of the largest
branch networks, presence in most key markets, a significant
market share and a
reputation for conservative and consistent policies.
BG enjoys a strong capital base (Fitch core capital of 15% at
June 2014) that
constitutes an ample cushion against unexpected losses on top of
adequate loan
loss reserves. This sound balance sheet structure underpins BG's
ratings and
compares well to its regional and global peers.
Wide loan portfolio diversification, conservative credit and
investment policies
and effective collection processes help curb past-due loans
(PDLs stood at 0.8%
at June 2014) and maintain robust asset quality amid a benign
economy. Loan loss
reserves cover PDLs comfortably. Asset quality should decline
moderately as BG
expands into retail.
A wide, low-cost, well-diversified deposit base has steadily
grown, accompanying
the bank's expansion and largely funding the loan portfolio.
Furthermore, BG is
perceived as a safe haven. This gives BG a clear competitive
advantage that the
bank is able to leverage to expand its business and curb risk.
Steady growth, resilient margins based on low cost deposits,
relatively low
operating expenses due to high efficiency and moderate credit
cost thanks to its
sound asset quality, contribute to BG's steady performance. BG's
profitability
is consistent (ROAA above 2%) and its performance metrics
compare well with
those of the region's top banks which are generally more
profitable than global
banks.
As part of BG's strategic plan, the bank is more active in
Central America. Its
operation in Costa Rica is gradually taking shape and its total
exposure to
Latin America reached about 15% of loans at June 2014.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
A longstanding dollarized economy, Panama lacks a lender of last
resort. Banco
Nacional de Panama, the largest state controlled bank, could
only provide
temporary liquidity loans. In Fitch's opinion, external support
for BG, while
possible, cannot be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
BG is currently rated one notch above Panama's sovereign rating;
hence, Fitch
considers that the upside potential for BG's VR and IDRs is
limited in the short
run. However, BG's ratings would be further underpinned by an
improvement of its
operating environment that would be reflected in Panama's
sovereign ratings,
while the bank maintains the strength of its balance sheet and
performance.
In turn, these ratings could be negatively affected if asset
quality
deteriorates materially (impaired loans above 2.5% and/or
reserve coverage below
100%), performance weakens resulting in an operating ROAA below
1.5%, and/or
capitalization worsens to a FCC ratio below 12%.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given Fitch's view of Panama's limited ability and willingness
to support BG,
Fitch considers that there is no upside potential in these
ratings over the
foreseeable future.
Fitch affirms BG's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency at IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF'.
