(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings for Banco GNB Sudameris S.A. (GNB) including the banks' viability rating (VR) at 'bb+' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS GNB's local and foreign currency IDRs are driven by its VR of 'bb+', which reflects its robust asset quality, sound reserves, sufficient capital, ample liquidity, operating efficiency, and moderate yet consistent performance. The ratings also consider GNB's experienced management and clear strategy. Fitch's view of GNB's creditworthiness is tempered by its low margins; concentrated, costlier than average deposits; and the challenges related to its ambitious expansion plans. GNB's support rating and support rating floor reflect the bank's somewhat modest systemic importance and Fitch's perception that the Colombian government would probably support GNB if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES GNB's ratings could be negatively affected if the capital plan is not executed as projected and/or if GNB's (or one of its newly acquired subsidiaries') performance declines more than expected. In addition, should the financial profile of the acquired entities, in terms of funding, capital and profitability, deteriorate beyond the base case projections, GNB's ratings would be pressured downwards. On the other hand, given the implementation challenges of the acquisition and GNB's financial standing, with its adequate capital but below-average profitability, as well as the highly competitive environment in Colombia and the new markets GNB enters, a potential upgrade of GNB's ratings is dependent on its sustained performance and continued structural strengthening in terms of capital coupled with an uneventful merger/ acquisition. GNB's support and support floor ratings are unlikely to change (absent a severe deterioration of Colombia's sovereign rating) as Fitch considers that the global trend in regulation points to clearer resolution rules and less or no government support for non-systemically important banks. CREDIT PROFILE In May 2012, GNB agreed to acquire HSBC's operations in Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. In Fitch's opinion, the transaction is strategically positive for GNB, as it will acquire fairly clean banks with adequate deposit funding that operate in generally stable economies. The acquisition - to be closed gradually until 1Q'14 - fits GNB's growth strategy, and the banks' size and market share allow GNB to gradually introduce the products that it successfully distributes in Colombia. Growth potential is important, especially in Peru and Uruguay while GNB's core market remains sound. GNB is led by a team of bankers with significant experience in the industry and a successful track record in turning around troubled banks and in mergers and acquisitions. GNB is well positioned in niche markets (such as middle market, payroll lending, ATMs, and cash management) based on strong relationship management, rapid decision-making, and adequate use of technology. GNB's asset quality reflects its conservative risk policies, adequate structuring, and deep knowledge of its target market. GNB's past-due loan (PDL) ratios are the lowest in the Colombian banking system, lower than the average in each market segment, and adequately covered by reserves. GNB's asset quality ratios compare well to those of its regional peers and could deteriorate moderately as the bank expands into retail but should remain sound. GNB has a large liquidity position, coupled with a sizable investment portfolio. As a market maker for government securities, GNB is very active in the local interbank market and has the resources, know-how, and access to adequately manage its liquidity. GNB has shown consistent performance since its turnover, but its profitability is moderate versus that of peers, who are making the most of Colombia's booming economy. This reflects the relatively low risk of its loan portfolio and the important size of its investment portfolio. The bank bolstered its capital in preparation for the acquisition of HSBC's Subsidiaries in South America. Even with the expected asset growth and capital dilution due to the creation of goodwill, GNB's capital ratios should remain in line with that of its peers and, along with its loan loss reserves, constitute a sizable cushion against unexpected losses. Given its relatively low-risk loan and investment portfolio and higher than average funding costs, GNB has relatively low margins. Operating revenues are bolstered by non-interest revenues, but the baseline earnings limit the bank's potential profitability. Sizable non-interest revenues, wise use of technology, and a cost-conscious management are positives for efficiency ratios, but the relatively slow growth of revenues results in a decline in efficiency ratios, which are now closer to the average of those of its regional peers. By acquiring HSBC's subsidiaries, GNB will enter promising markets that may help it diversify its assets and achieve higher growth. The strategy is not without risks and will, in the short run, affect the bank's capital ratios and profitability. Deposit Cost and Concentration: Deposits comfortably fund the loan portfolio but have a relatively high cost mix. In addition, deposits are moderately concentrated given the bank's important institutional (i.e. government entities) business. Fitch has affirmed GNB's ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency at IDR 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term local currency IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb+'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Floor at 'B+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'; --Subordinated notes at 'BB'; --National scale long-term rating at 'AA+(col)'; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(col)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Andres Marquez Director +57-1-326-9999 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Senior Director +52-81-8399-9146 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012). FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.