(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Inbursa, S.A.'s
(BInbursa) Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed the National scale ratings of
BInbursa and
its financial subsidiaries Sociedad Financiera Inbursa, S.A. de
C.V. Sofom, E.R.
(Sofom Inbursa), and CF Credit Services, S.A. de C.V., Sofom,
E.R. (CF Credit)
at 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)'. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR AND IDRs
The Outlook on BInbursa's Long-Term IDRs is Negative, since
these are at the
sovereign level, and highlights the downside potential from a
sovereign
downgrade due to performance, and BInbursa's prospects could be
affected as a
result of a worsening operating environment. Fitch's expectation
is that the
relativities of BInbursa's VR/IDRs versus the sovereign rating
will be
maintained in the event of a potential sovereign downgrade.
BInbursa's Local and Foreign Currency IDRs are driven by its VR
of 'bbb+' which
reflects its robust loss-absorbing capacity created by ample and
high-quality
capital ratios. Capital adequacy is one of BInbursa's main
strengths and is
maintained at levels generally above peer banks and with solid
buffers over
regulatory minimums. At YE16, the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) /risk
weighted assets
(RWAs) ratio stood at 20.4% (average 2013-2015: 20.5%), the
highest among the
seven largest Mexican banks. In Fitch's view, the ample capital
base more than
offset the bank's slightly riskier business profile, higher
growth and
concentrations than those of closest peers.
The ratings also reflect the bank's moderate asset quality and
contained credit
losses despite the bank's rapid growth in the retail lending
segment. Its
non-performing loan (NPL) ratios remain better than those shown
by its closest
peers due to its continuing to be a corporate bank. At YE16, the
adjusted
impairment ratio (NPLs plus charge-offs/total loan portfolio
plus charge-offs)
stood at 3.6% (closest peers around 5%). Fitch expects that
BInbursa's loan
quality metrics gradually deteriorated due to its continued
rapid growth in
retail loans, although they demonstrated the ability to rapidly
adjust under
adverse conditions. Borrower concentrations are still high. The
20 largest
exposures accounted for 2.2x the bank's Tier I equity (YE15:
1.7x).
BInbursa's ratings also factor in the strong franchise in
corporate/commercial
lending and its steadily gaining market share in the retail
segment, both in
loans and deposits. BInbursa's franchise is strengthened when
assessed together
with the other financial companies of its parent, Grupo
Financiero Inbursa (GF
Inbursa) and the strong synergies with other non-financial
companies related to
the controlling shareholders. BInbursa is the fifth largest bank
in Mexico by
loans and seventh by customer deposits.
The bank's sound and relatively stable earnings are also
considered, but
profitability is usually highly influenced by trading
profits/losses. However,
the sustained loan diversification through retail loans that
have increased net
interest margins have gradually stabilized the bank's
profitability. Fitch
estimates that BInbursa's operating profitability/RWA ratios
will remain around
the 2.0% level, which still compares well to similarly rated
peers. Fitch
believes that trading results will likely continue to add some
volatility to
overall profitability. Nevertheless, we estimate that this will
decrease, as
traditional banking earnings will continue to increase.
BInbursa's ratings also reflect its adequate funding and
liquidity profiles;
although due to its serving as a corporate bank there are
moderate
concentrations and still some reliance on wholesale medium-term
funding.
However, in Fitch's view this is positive for BInbursa because
it serves to
finance the largest share of medium- and long-term loans and to
reduce balance
sheet liquidity and maturity mismatches. The bank plans to
continue to finance
long-term assets with similar-term debt issues until the
deposits take on the
importance and stability needed to finance such assets.
BInbursa's
loans/customer deposits ratios will continue to lag behind those
shown by its
closest national and international peers. At YE16, loan/customer
deposits stood
at 218% (average 2013-2015: 235%), levels which have gradually
improved due to
the constant growth of retail customer deposits.
INTERNATIONAL SENIOR DEBT
The rating of the expected senior unsecured notes and the
current notes issued
by BInbursa reflects that these are senior unsecured obligations
of BInbursa
that rank pari passu with other senior indebtedness and,
therefore, align with
the bank's long-term 'BBB+' IDRs, which in turn are driven by
the bank's VR of
'bbb+'.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'BB+'
are driven by its moderate systemic importance and the growing
share of retail
deposits, although this is still modest. Fitch believes there is
a modest
probability of receiving sovereign support if the bank were to
need it, which
underpins its current SR and SRF.
NATIONAL RATINGS
BInbursa's National scale ratings were affirmed, since its IDRs
are at the same
level of those of the sovereign, and National scale ratings are
relative
rankings of creditworthiness within a certain jurisdiction.
Sofom Inbursa and CF Credit's National scale ratings were also
affirmed, since
they are perceived by Fitch as core subsidiaries of BInbursa and
fully
integrated into its operations and franchise. Also, the local
holding company of
both operating entities, GF Inbursa, whose creditworthiness is
totally aligned
with that of its main operating subsidiary (BInbursa), is
legally enforced to
provide support to its subsidiaries if necessary. Therefore, the
National scale
ratings of these non-bank financial institutions are aligned
with the bank's
National scale ratings.
The 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)' ratings of the local debt issued
by CF Credit and
Sofom Inbursa are in line with BInbursa's National scale rating
level, since it
is senior unsecured debt and the likelihood of default of these
local senior
unsecured obligations is the same as the likelihood of default
of BInbursa.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND INTERNATIONAL SENIOR DEBT
The ratings and Outlook for BInbursa are sensitive to any
further changes in
Mexico's sovereign ratings, or material deterioration on the
local operating
environment over the foreseeable future. In Fitch's view, there
is a material
possibility that the IDR would be downgraded in the event of a
sovereign
downgrade. Short-term ratings do not have Outlooks, but any
downgrade of
BInbursa's IDRs could trigger a one-notch downgrade on its
short-term IDRs.
Also, BInbursa's VR, IDRs and global notes ratings could be
downgraded if the
bank's capital adequacy metrics or internal capital generation
deteriorate
materially (i.e. FCC ratio is consistently below 15%), or in the
event of a
reversal in the improving trends in funding and liquidity,
and/or business and
revenue diversification. Materially higher earnings volatility
and/or inability
to sustain recurring operating profits/RWA ratios above 2% could
also be
detrimental to the bank's ratings.
Fitch considers there to be limited upside potential for
BInbursa's VR and IDRs
at present, in line with the expectations for the Mexican
sovereign ratings and
operating environment. However, BInbursa's ratings could be
upgraded over the
medium term if business and risk diversification continues to
improve steadily,
when loan/customer deposit ratios reach levels consistently
close to 100%, and
if the bank reduces earnings volatility driven by market-related
revenues.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Upside potential for the SR and SRF is limited, and can only
occur over time
with a material gain of the bank's systemic importance. Fitch
does not expect
the SR to change in the event of a potential sovereign
downgrade. In turn, since
BInbursa's SRF is below the sovereign rating, this rating is
unlikely to be
affected in the event of a moderate sovereign downgrade.
However, the SR could
be downgraded if the bank loses material market share in terms
of retail
customer deposits; while the SRF could be downgraded from a
multi-notch
downgrade of the sovereign rating.
NATIONAL RATINGS
Since BInbursa's National ratings are local relative rankings of
creditworthiness within a particular jurisdiction, Fitch does
not expect their
relativities to change in the event of a moderate downgrade in
the sovereign
rating.
In turn, any potential changes of Sofom Inbursa and CF Credit's
National ratings
will be driven by any changes in BInbursa' ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BInbursa:
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative;
--Local Currency Short-Term at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+';
--10-year 4.125% Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB+';
--10-year USD1.5 billion Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB+(EXP)';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Sofom Inbursa:
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating for a short-term portion of a
senior
unsecured debt program at 'F1+(mex)'.
CF Credit:
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
--National scale short-term rating for a short-term portion of a
senior
unsecured debt program at 'F1+(mex)'.
--National scale long-term rating for a long-term senior
unsecured debt issuance
at 'AAA(mex)'.
Contact:
Alejandro Tapia (Primary Analyst: BInbursa / Secondary Analyst:
CF Credit &
Sofom Inbursa)
Director
+52 81 8399-9156
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Priscila Garcia (Primary Analyst: CF Credit & Sofom Inbursa /
Secondary Analyst:
BInbursa)
Analyst
+52 81 8399-9100; ext. 1515
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Pre-paid expenses
and other
deferred assets were re-classified as intangibles and deducted
from Fitch Core
Capital due to low loss absorption capacity under stress. Fitch
has made
adjustments to the Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) following its
criteria, and the
agency consolidated the bank's RWAs with those of its main
subsidiaries.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020696
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001