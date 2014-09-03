(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Banco Industrial do
Brasil S.A. (BIB)
at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BIB's ratings reflect the bank's stable risk profile, adequate
and stable
performance, good asset quality, liquidity and capitalization.
This is supported
by BIB's consistent focus on small and medium-sized businesses,
its risk culture
and the historically solid quality of its assets, as well as
adequate liquidity.
These factors are offset by the bank's small size, its
relatively modest
profitability and the asset and liability concentrations
inherent to its
business model.
Over the last several years, the bank's good asset quality has
been maintained,
even taking into account the strong loan growth of 81.5% from
December 2009 to
December 2012. Leverage is still low (equity to assets of 19.9%
in June 2014)
and compares favorably with other wholesale-funded banks focused
on the SME
market. The stability of its non-performing loans (90 days past
due loans) of
1.0% in June 2014, 2.9% in 2013 and 0.8% in 2012) reflects the
result of its
conservative appetite for credit risk.
The bank's profitability is lower than similar wholesale-funded
banks that focus
on the SME market but shows some consistency and has presented a
consistently
adequate return on average assets (ROAA of 2.10% in 1H14, 1.45%
in 2013 and
1.75% in 2012). Results have improved amidst a scenario of weak
macroeconomic
performance as the bank has benefited from improvements in terms
of funding
costs and a subdued competition in the SME segment as midsized
players and large
private banks have reduced their appetite by smaller SME clients
and focused
more on upper middle market and low corporate names. BIB has
continued with its
stringent credit risk management and limited loan growth
appetite. Fitch expects
BIB's profitability to remain adequate, though slightly lower
than its local
peers' average.
Over the last several years the bank has focused on the SME
segment after it
sharply reduced its payroll deductible loan business (roughly
17% of its loan
portfolio). The bank's management has focused more on companies
in the upper end
of the SME segment, and has looked for stronger collateral
coverage to reduce
the intrinsic risk of the portfolio. The banks has also tried to
mitigate the
risk of a more challenging economic scenario and the increase in
market
delinquency, even if this has resulted in a higher asset
concentration and
higher exposure by the client. In June 2014, only one loan
exposure represented
more than 6% of the bank's Equity and only the 10 largest
represented more than
46% of the bank's equity.
Though concentrated, BIB's funding base has been stable even
during more
volatile periods. The bank has diversified its funding base as
it has been able
to access trade-finance lines with multilateral agencies. Since
2H'11, BIB also
benefited from the change in compulsory requirement rules for
large banks and
expanded its local funding base, raising roughly BRL360 million
in interbank
deposits and letras financeiras with longer terms and lower
costs, improving its
funding profile despite the higher concentration from the
exposure to large
banks.
The bank has maintained an adequate liquidity position, with
liquid assets
comprising 28.0% of total assets in June 2014 (18.6% in December
2013) and a
fairly comfortable Fitch Core Capital ratio 17.95% as of June
2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A potential upgrade in BIB's IDRs would be contingent on a
higher
diversification of its funding, product mix and an expansion of
its operations
that could reduce concentration on both the asset and liability
side, resulting
in a more robust profitability. Should BIB be able to reduce the
difference that
separates the bank from its peers in terms of performance and
concentration
jointly with an enhancement of its overall franchise, its
ratings could be
positively affected. Ratings could be negative affected by a
deterioration in
the bank's asset quality ratios, with a subsequent decline in
its performance
(operational ROAA below 1.0%) and a reduction in the bank's
capitalization
position (Fitch core capital ratio below 13.0%).
BIB's ratings were affirmed as follows:
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDRs at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb-' (bb minus);
--Long-Term National Rating at 'A(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National at 'F1(bra)';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55 21 4503 2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda., Rua Bela Cintra 904 - Fourth Floor,
Sao Paulo, SP,
Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Silvia Medici
Director
+55 11 4504 2218
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Methodology' (Jan. 31, 2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.