(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Banco
Industrial do Brasil SA (BIB) at 'BB'. The IDR Outlook is
Negative. Fitch also
affirmed the bank's National long-term rating at 'AA-(bra)', as
well as its
other ratings. The National rating Outlook is Stable.
See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the IDRs of the BIB follows the affirmation
of the bank's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. The VR considers the bank's
experience and
continuous focus on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),
a segment in
which the bank has managed to operate with relatively low losses
even
considering Brazil's current challenging operating environment.
The ratings also
take into account the institution's adequate financial
performance, which is
above its peers' average, notably evidenced by maintenance of
the good asset
quality, liquidity and capitalization throughout different
cycles of the
Brazilian economy. On the other hand, the ratings are limited by
the BIB's size
and by concentrations of assets and liabilities inherent to its
business model.
The Negative Outlook for the IDRs reflects the strong influence
of a more
challenging operating environment on the main indicators of
credit quality and
profitability of medium-sized banks such as BIB.
BIB has a stable business model, characterized by the
maintenance of low
leverage, strictness and conservatism in terms of risk appetite,
and retaining
its high liquidity position. Generally, BIB avoids positioning
itself as the
first-choice bank of its clients, considering its size. The bank
has been
relatively successful in finding better structures for SME
lending operations,
with additions of new guarantees in order to reduce risks in a
more challenging
economic environment, and seized opportunities to buy its
portfolio of companies
with low risk profile. BIB's strategic objectives have been
consistent over the
years; 89% of the total portfolio is in the SME segment and only
11% in payroll
loans in 2016 (14% in 2015), a segment in which it mainly
operates in loan
renewals, with no plans to expand the portfolio into new
customers.
In Fitch's view, BIB's underwriting standards are sound, with
credit the main
risk to operations. BIB has an adequate risk control structure,
reflected by its
good asset quality indicators. Even with the more challenging
economic
environment, BIB has maintained credit quality indicators in the
past three
years. The index of loans with arrears of more than 90 days was
only 2.6% in
December 2016 and 1.0 % of the total in 2015 and 2014. The
concentration of the
bank's credit portfolio remained high, but controlled: the 20
largest clients
accounted for 26% in 2016 versus around 30% of the portfolio in
2015 and 2014.
Credits classified in "D-H" categories represented 1.1% in 2016
(3.4% in 2015
and 1.8% in 2014) - a better result than the average of its
peers.
BIB reported more favorable results even in the face of a weak
macroeconomic
performance scenario. This was because financing costs improved,
and competition
in the SME segment was more moderate, which contributed to the
generation of
good spreads. Fitch expects BIB's profitability to remain
adequate in the coming
years.
BIB has a comfortable capital base, which is reflected in its
FCC index (15.7%
in 2016, 16.0% in 2015 and 16.3% in 2014). In Fitch's view, the
bank has
good-quality capital, basically composed of Tier I capital. With
regard to
funding, BIB has diversified its base since it has been able to
access foreign
trade lines with multilateral agencies, but still maintains term
deposits as its
main source of funding, with competitive costs and terms. The
bank kept a
comfortable liquidity position in the first quarter of 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BIB's VR and its IDRs are constrained by Brazil's operating
environment; as a
result, an upgrade of these ratings is very unlikely in the near
future. The
Outlook of the Long-Term IDRs could be revised to Stable when/if
Fitch makes a
similar revision to its Outlook for the banking system's
operating environment,
which in turn is highly influenced by the sovereign rating
outlook, currently
Negative.
Ratings may be negatively affected by a deterioration in the
quality of the
bank's assets (i.e. NPLs more than 90 days above 5.0%) and
consequent decline in
its performance (operating ROAA below 1.0%).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB'; Negative
Outlook;
--Short-term Foreign and Local Currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(bra)'; Stable Outlook;
--National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+ (bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jean Lopes
Director
+55 - 21 - 4503-2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - Sala 401 B
Centro - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - CEP: 20010-010
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+55-11-4504-2216
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Executive Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
