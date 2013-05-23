(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Affirmed Banco
Internacional de Costa Rica's (BICSA) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB+'. The
Bank's Viability Rating (VR) and National Ratings in Panama were
also affirmed.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings reflect the
support it would
receive from its main shareholder, Banco de Costa Rica (BCR,
rated 'BB+' with a
Stable Outlook by Fitch), should it be required. The ratings of
the bonds issued
correspond to BISCA's international rating of 'BB+'.
BICSA is considered by Fitch to be a core operation for BCR.
Originally created
as a vehicle to extend the operations of the state-owned banks
outside Costa
Rica, BICSA has been successful growing its loan portfolio
outside Costa Rica
and Panama with sound asset quality and adequate profitability.
Its contribution
to the consolidated business complements its parent's strong
market position in
Costa Rica. Fitch believes support would be forthcoming to
control reputational
risk for the parent.
The bank's IDR and long-term National rating have a Stable
Outlook in line with
those of its main shareholder, BCR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings are sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's assumptions as to BCR's capacity or willingness to
support BICSA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
BICSA's VR reflects the bank?s consistent asset quality, stable
profitability,
improvements in funding diversification and adequate capital
position. BICSA's
VR also factors in the higher concentration risks that arise
from its corporate
nature. The bank?s individual creditor concentration has been
gradually
controlled by further diversification of the loan portfolio by
country and
economic sector. The bank?s deposit concentration is offset by
its increased use
of bank loans and issuances.
The bank?s impaired loans/total loans ratio has been less than
1% over the past
5 years and restructured loans and loans rated under the highest
risk categories
according to local regulation remain under control. The bank's
reserve coverage
is considered adequate.
The bank's record of higher liquidity levels and adequate
asset-liability
management partly offset its higher deposit concentration. Also,
the increased
use of longer term bank loans and local debt issuances improves
its asset
liability management and reduces mismatches.
BICSA's return on assets and equity at the end of 2012 were
consistent with its
historical averages. During this fiscal period, important losses
were recorded
regarding derivative instruments, and additional reserves were
constituted due
to the country's risk profile. Such losses were compensated and
did not have a
significant impact on the bank's capital position. At end 2012,
internal capital
generation of 11.2% was below asset growth of 25%, but
sufficient to maintain
Fitch Core Capital ratio in line with the emerging markets
median of 12.5% of
its 'bb-' and 'bb' rated peers.
Fitch estimates that earnings for 2013 may be affected by losses
related to
derivatives. Nevertheless, the estimated value disclosed for
unrealized gains is
conservative and likely to reduce and result in a lower realized
loss. On the
other hand, control issues are being addressed by the board and
Fitch will
monitor improvements in this area.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
regarding
profitability, asset quality deterioration, or a decline in the
bank's capital
position. On the other hand, a significant increase in
diversification of loans
and funding sources could also improve the bank's VR in the long
run.
Fitch affirmed BICSA's ratings as follows:
International ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '3';
National ratings
--Long-term national rating at 'AA-(pan)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(pan)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA-(pan)';
--Commercial Paper at 'F1+(pan)'.
