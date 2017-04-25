(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Internacional de
Costa Rica, S.A.'s (BICSA) long- and short-term foreign currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' and 'B', respectively. The Viability
Rating (VR) was
affirmed at 'b+'. The Rating Outlook of the long-term ratings is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BICSA's IDRS, support and national ratings are driven by the
support it would
receive, if necessary, from its ultimate parent, Banco de Costa
Rica (BRC;
'BB'/Outlook Stable). Fitch believes that BICSA is core to its
parent given the
significant role the bank represents to its owners objectives
and the shared
reputational risk given their integration; therefore the ratings
are equalised.
This was proven in 2016 when BICSA received support from its
shareholders to
face liquidity concerns at the time. The affirmation of the
bank's Support
Rating reflects Fitch's view that the probability of support
remains unchanged.
VR
BICSA's VR reflects the high exposure it has to a weaker
economic environment
(Costa Rica) and that has been translated in a mild
deterioration in impairment
loans that has added some pressure to its profits. Also, the
bank faces tough
challenges to improve its depositor's diversification, which is
its main funding
source, and the deposit base has proven to be less stable given
the
institutional profile of most of its clients. The rating also
takes into account
the adequate capital metrics that have remained stable over the
years.
In Fitch's perspective 2016 was a challenging year for the bank,
as they faced
several reputational risk pressures that translated in a deposit
run of about
10% of its total deposits. The bank focused on this issue
adopting some
strategies such as increasing the share of highly-liquid assets
while reducing
the proportion of loans, and they also received support from its
shareholders
through the selling of some assets (loans portfolio).
The liquidity pressures forced the bank to diminish its loans
portfolio, which
along with a mild deterioration of impairment loans and higher
funding costs
resulted in a drop in profits. In 2016YE the operating income to
Risk Weighted
Assets (RWAs) ratio fell to 0.6% from an average of 1.5% in
2013-2015. Fitch
believes that these levels are modest and weaker compared to its
peers.
Fitch believes that BICSA's asset quality is reasonable. While
non-performing
loans (NPLs) ratio is relatively low, the asset quality is
pressured by
recurrent charge offs and high concentrations per borrower. In
2013-2015, in
average, the NPLs ratio stood at 1%, similar to its peers. This
ratio
deteriorated to 1.9% by 2016YE, on the back of certain loans
that became
overdue; the reduced total loans portfolio also had an effect on
the higher NPL
ratio. Around 90% of the impaired loans are attributed to Costa
Rican clients.
By 2016YE, the top 20 debtors accounted for around 1.9x its
Fitch Core Capital
(FCC), which is higher than its peers.
In Fitch's view, the bank relies on customer deposits as its
main funding source
which accounts for nearly 50% of total funding; other sources
include banking
lines and market debt, which adds to the bank's funding
diversification. The
agency thinks that deposits are highly concentrated as the
bank's top 20 clients
account for 65% of total deposits (around 30% of total funding).
At 2016YE the
loans to deposits ratio stood at a high 193.5% (2013-2015
average: 199%), a
level that Fitch considers weak. Most of its depositors are
institutional
clients, who are inherently less stable than general public
clients, as was
proven in 2016. Positively, the bank doesn't show mismatches in
its liquid gaps
for the coming years.
Fitch believes adequate capital metrics are one of the bank's
strengths. By
2016YE, the bank's FCC to RWAs ratio stood at 14.1%, improving
considerably from
its 2013-2015 average of 11.9%, as a result of a modest but
consistent internal
capital generation along with smaller risk weighted assets due
to the loans
portfolio decline. This level partially absorbs some asset
quality weaknesses
such as borrower concentrations. Fitch expects that the FCC to
RWAs ratio will
reduce to levels close to 12% as long as the bank returns to
previous growth
ratios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATINGS
As the IDRs, Support and national ratings are driven by the
support of BCR, any
changes in the ratings of the latter would result in similar
actions to BICSA's
ratings. Ratings could be downgraded if Fitch perceives a
diminished importance
of the bank to its parents or if the capacity or willingness for
support
changes.
VR
BICSA's VR could be upgraded as a result of sustained
improvements in
profitability metrics as well as a more stable, less
concentrated funding. In
turn, a downgrade could result from further asset quality
deterioration or
liquidity stress that result in a considerable compression of
its capital base.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--National Long Term Rating at 'A+(pan)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short Term Rating at 'F1(pan)';
--Senior unsecured debt National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(pan)';
--Senior unsecured debt National Short-Term Rating at 'F1(pan)';
--National Long-Term Rating for a bond program in El Salvador
(BCBICSA1) at
'AAA(slv)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ricardo Aguilar
Associate Director
+52 81 83999124
Fitch Ratings
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Mario Hernandez
Associate Director
+503 2516-6614
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Adjustment to Financial Statements:
Intangibles, deferred tax assets and other deferred assets were
deducted from
the Fitch Core Capital, as Fitch believes those are non-loss
absorbing assets.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
