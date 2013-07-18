(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
BNCR's IDR and National Ratings are aligned with Costa Rica's
Sovereign Ratings
(long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDR rated 'BB+', Stable
Outlook by Fitch),
considering the explicit sovereign guarantees for all
state-owned banks stated
in Costa Rica's Banking Law (Ley Organica del Sistema Bancario
Nacional).
The Outlook is Stable as Fitch does not anticipate substantial
changes in BNCR's
risk profile over the next two years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
As the bank's main shareholder is the Costa Rican government,
changes in the
IDRs and National Ratings are contingent on sovereign rating
actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
BNCR's VR balances its strong local franchise, ample funding and
adequate
capital ratios with its weak loan portfolio quality and modest
performance,
relative to similarly Fitch rated international peers (emerging
market
commercial banks with a VR between 'bb-'and 'bb+').
BNCR is the largest bank in the country and holds a dominant
market position in
several business lines. The bank also benefits from wide
geographic coverage and
a diversified deposits base.
BNCR's profitability ratios are below its international peers'
median, pressured
by slower economic activity and lower interest rates. The bank's
ability to
adjust to these economic conditions is limited by its rigid
operating expenses
and above-average credit costs. Fitch expects profitability
metrics to improve
over 2013, driven by adjustments in the bank's funding costs and
stronger credit
growth. However, year-end results remain sensitive to credit
costs because
increased loan loss and foreclosed assets provisions could
offset the favorable
impact of the tax provision reversal registered during the first
six months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upgrades in the bank's VR are unlikely over the next two years.
A downgrade in
BNCR's VR could be triggered by a material deterioration of the
bank's asset
quality metrics that includes a significant deterioration in the
bank's loan
portfolio quality (Past due loans-to-total loans ratio above the
international
peers' median) or an unforeseen increase in loan loss and other
provision
expenses that reduces the bank's capacity to sustain growth
while maintaining
its current capital ratios.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
International ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'.
National ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cri)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'.
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'.
