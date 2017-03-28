(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Popular y de
Desarrollo Comunal's (BPDC) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed
the bank's short-term Foreign and Local currency IDRs at 'B' and
its Viability
Rating (VR) at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR, VR, AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BPDC's IDR and National ratings are driven by its intrinsic
creditworthiness, as
reflected in its VR. BPDC's VR and IDR reflect the high
influence of the
operating environment, the bank's public nature and the benefits
granted by law.
Ratings also consider BPDC's ample loss absorption capacity and
good
profitability, adequate asset quality, stable deposit-based
funding but less
flexible than closest peers. The National ratings of the senior
unsecured debt
in El Salvador and Panama reflect the relative strength of the
Costa Rican bank
compared to other issuers in those countries.
The bank's ratings are at the same level as the sovereign rating
('BB'/Stable),
reflecting the high influence of the operating environment on
the bank's
performance. Its financial performance is underpinned by its
public nature and
the benefits granted by law, such as mandatory capitalization
and inflow of
deposits. In Fitch's view, the bank's role in the pension regime
as the
depositary of mandatory savings from Costa Rican workers, its
market share in
consumer lending, and its franchise evidence its systemic
importance.
BPDC's capitalization is the financial profile's main strength
with a Fitch Core
Capital ratio of 24.8% as of December 2016, which is above
similarly rated
international and local peers. The bank maintains an ample
buffer above the
solvency metrics required by regulation, buttressed by good
profitability,
combined with the mandatory contributions it receives from
employers.
Asset quality metrics are adequate in Fitch's view, with a
delinquency ratio (90
days past-due loans) of 2.3%, which has been gradually shrinking
and is above
the Costa Rican financial system average, as is expected of a
retail-oriented
bank. Important to note is performance of the bank's loans is
controlled by
adequate collateral coverage, effective collection mechanisms
and sufficient
reserves coverage for non-performing loans (NPLs).
BPDC's funding structure is comprised primarily of deposits from
the public, and
those have shown a healthy increase in 2016, in contrast to last
year's decline
which was compensated for with a shift towards collecting
deposits from banks.
In Fitch's opinion BPDC's financial flexibility is lower than
most local peers
that have access to correspondent banks' funding and some of
them have
international debt issuances.
BPDC's profitability compared above local peers and the industry
average,
underpinned by the bank's consumer lending business model.
Nonetheless, in
comparison the bank's financial performance was below the
leaders in neighboring
financial systems. The margin has slightly declined in recent
years but still
remains ample to offset the low operational efficiency of the
bank.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's SR of '3' and SRF of 'BB-' reflect the moderate
probability of
support from the Costa Rican government despite having no
explicit guarantee,
given the nature of the bank and its systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR and National Ratings
BPDC's IDRs and VR are sensitive to changes in the sovereign
rating. Potential
upgrades of BPDC's IDRs and VR are unlikely in the foreseeable
future.
Conversely, a downgrade of the bank's VR and IDRs could be
driven by a
significant deterioration in profitability and asset quality
that lead to a
substantial drop in capital levels. However, the ratings are
unlikely to be
downgraded below its SRF of 'BB-', considering potential
sovereign support.
Changes triggered by movements in the sovereign rating would not
affect National
ratings in Costa Rica, as they would not alter relativities with
local peers. On
the contrary, such changes would alter the relative strength of
BPDC compared to
other issuers in Panama and El Salvador.
SR and SRF
BPDC's SR and SRF are also sensitive to changes in the sovereign
rating. Fitch's
base case scenario anticipates BPDC maintaining its current
systemic importance
and company profile and, in turn, changes to the SR and SRF are
not likely.
Fitch has affirmed BPDC's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BB', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term Local Currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'.
National Ratings
Costa Rica
--Long-term National rating at 'AA+(cri)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured debt in local currency and foreign
currency at
'AA+(cri)';
--Short-term senior unsecured debt in local currency and foreign
currency at
'F1+(cri)'.
El Salvador
--Long-term senior unsecured debt at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term senior unsecured debt at 'F1+(slv)'.
Panama
--Long-term senior unsecured debt at 'A+(pan)';
--Short-term senior unsecured debt at 'F1(pan)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bertha Perez
Associate Director
+52 81 8399-9161
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Mario Hernandez
Associate Director
+503 2516-6614
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
