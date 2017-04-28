(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based Banco
Santander, S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'
and its
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
In addition, Fitch has assigned an 'A-(dcr)' Derivative
Counterparty Rating
(DCR) to Banco Santander as part of its roll-out of DCRs to
significant
derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are
issuer ratings
and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to
default under
derivative contracts with third-party, non-government
counterparties.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
Banco Santander's Long-Term IDR and VR are rated one notch above
Spain's
sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable), reflecting diversification
benefits from the
bank's solid retail franchises in a number of European and Latin
American
countries, as well as the US. The group's ratings reflect its
diversified
franchise, fairly modest risk appetite, adequate asset quality
despite
challenges in some geographies, resilient profit generation and
improved
capitalisation.
Despite the group's international diversification, Banco
Santander's risk
profile is correlated with that of the sovereign. This is
reflected in
sensitivity of the group's performance and asset quality to the
economic
environment in Spain. The bank's cost of market funding and the
stability of the
investor base are also typically influenced by perceptions of
sovereign risk.
Banco Santander's earnings have been relatively stable over the
business cycles
thanks to its geographical diversification and retail-banking
focus. The group
has sound franchises with demonstrated pricing power in several
emerging
markets, which results in fairly wide margins. A strong
cost-focus also supports
pre-impairment operating profitability and has enabled the group
to absorb
higher impairment charges over the past years, particularly in
Spain, while
maintaining strong internal capital generation.
The mild deterioration in the operating environment in Latin
America and the UK,
together with increased volatility in foreign currency exchange
rates, poses
challenges for the group. However, we expect the recovery in
Spain and other
developed markets and further growth in the consumer finance
business to offset
these pressures at the group level.
The improvement in asset quality indicators has been supported
by Spain's
economic recovery. At end-2016, the problem asset ratio
(including NPLs and
foreclosed assets) stood at 4.9%, still slightly above
international peers. In
1Q17, the NPL ratio declined to 3.74% (from 3.93% at end-2016)
and in 2017 we
expect further reduction in problem asset volumes in Spain;
however, this could
be offset by the continued asset quality pressure in Latin
American subsidiaries
and the economic slowdown in the UK.
Banco Santander has steadily improved its capitalisation over
the past few years
through internal capital generation. At end-March 2017, the
group's fully loaded
CET1 ratio stood at 10.7%, having increased by around 40bps yoy.
However, we
expect the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratios to remain
slightly below many
international peers given its exposure to emerging markets.
Tangible leverage is
better than peers'.
Banco Santander has a stable funding profile that benefits from
solid core
deposit franchises in the main markets where it operates. The
group's autonomous
subsidiary model implies that foreign subsidiaries are locally
funded. At the
same time, the group has a good track record in accessing
international
wholesale markets and in our view the bank's funding plan for
2017-2018, which
entails the issuance of material volumes of non-preferred senior
debt, is
credible and well-structured. The banks hold ample unencumbered
liquid assets
relative to upcoming wholesale debt maturities, which are
well-spread over time.
Fitch has affirmed the rating of Banco Santander's second
ranking senior notes
in line with the bank's Long-Term IDR and existing senior debt
ratings. Fitch
views the likelihood of default on the second ranking senior
notes the same as
the likelihood of default of the bank.
Fitch has also assigned a DCR to Banco Santander since the bank
has significant
derivatives activity and is a swap counterparty to Fitch-rated
structured
finance transactions. The DCR is at the same level as the
Long-Term IDR because,
in Spain, derivative counterparties have no preferential legal
status over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banco Santander's Support Ratings (SR) of '5' and Support Rating
Floors (SRF) of
'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the
bank can no
longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the
sovereign in the
event that the bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for
eurozone banks
provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to
require senior
creditors participating in losses, instead of or ahead of a bank
receiving
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Banco
Santander are notched
down from its VR, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below the
bank's VR to
reflect above average loss severity of this type of debt
compared with average
recoveries (one notch). Upper Tier 2 debt is rated three notches
below the
bank's VR to reflect above average loss severity of this type of
debt compared
with average recoveries (one notch) and high risk of
non-performance (two
notches) as there is the option to defer coupons if the issuer
reported losses
in the last audited accounts.
Preferred shares are rated five notches below the bank's VR to
reflect higher
loss severity risk of these securities when compared with
average recoveries
(two notches from the VR), as well as high risk of
non-performance (an
additional three notches) due to profit test for legacy issues
and fully
discretionary coupon payments for recent issues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the group's
overall credit
profile will remain stable in the foreseeable future. Currently,
Banco
Santander's VR (and hence its IDRs) is capped at one notch above
Spain's
sovereign rating. An upgrade of the VR would be contingent on a
potential
upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating. This would have to be
accompanied by
further improved capital metrics while the positive asset
quality trend and the
earnings resilience of the major international subsidiaries is
maintained.
A downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating would trigger a
downgrade of the bank's
VR. Downward rating pressure could also arise from sharp asset
quality
deterioration or a substantial weakening of earnings, which we
view as unlikely.
The rating of second ranking senior notes is primarily sensitive
to a change in
the Long-Term IDR of Santander. For the preferred senior notes
and the DCR to
achieve a one-notch uplift, the buffer of qualifying junior debt
and
non-preferred senior debt would need to exceed our estimate of a
'recapitalisation amount'. This amount is likely to be around or
above the
bank's minimum pillar 1 total capital requirement.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Banco
Santander are
primarily sensitive to any change in their VRs. Upper Tier 2
notes and preferred
shares are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of
the probability of
their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the
banks' VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Santander
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A-(dcr)'
Second ranking senior notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating and certificates of
deposit: affirmed at
'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, commercial paper and
certificate of
deposits: affirmed at 'F2'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Santander Issuances S.A.
Subordinated debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Santander International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Santander Finance Capital, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander Finance Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander Perpetual, S.A. Unipersonal
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Emisora Santander Espana, S.A.U.
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating programme: affirmed at
'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating programme: affirmed at
'F2'
Santander International Products PLC
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 3464
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor
08028 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Committee Chairperson
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001