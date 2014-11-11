(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Santander Chile's
(BSC) Viability Ratings (VRs) and long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'a+'
and 'A+' respectively. The Rating Outlook on the long-term IDRs
is Stable. A
complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BSC's IDRs and national long-term rating are driven by its VR of
'a+' and these
do not factor in any extraordinary support from its parent,
although it remains
a strategically important subsidiary for Banco Santander.
BSC's VR and IDRs reflect its market-leadership position and its
strong
franchise within Chile. The ratings also reflect the bank's
healthy asset
quality, sound core profitability, diversified funding and
adequate capital
position.
BSC's asset quality ratios remain adequate and at Aug. 31, 2014
show some
improvement as a result of the measures taken since 2012 due to
the
deterioration in credit risk indicators. Its nonperforming loans
ratio fell to
2.90% (down from 3.17% at Dec. 31, 2012) and reserve coverage
rose to 103.29%,
levels deemed adequate considering the strong focus on retail
lending and that a
high proportion of the loan book had tangible collateral. Net
charge-offs have
also decreased since 2012 and, at 1.25% of gross loans, are at
low levels. At
the same date, the cost of credit (LLPs/total loans) fell to
1.60%, which Fitch
considers reasonable in light of the bank's historical losses as
shown by the
lower charge off ratio.
BSC has historically maintained a strong record of overall
performance across
the cycle with an average ROAA of around 2%. At Aug. 31, 2014,
BSC's net income
rose by 49.3% year over year benefitting from stronger loan
growth, lower LLPs
and a higher yield on the bank's inflation-indexed assets
(Unidad de Fomento, or
CLF). In addition, since 2012, the bank has taken measures to
compensate for the
pressure on its profitability mainly by increasing
cross-selling, focusing in
segments with higher risk-adjusted contribution, improving its
funding mix and
enhancing cost efficiency and productivity. As a result, BSC's
ROA and ROE
improved to 1.94% and 22.49%%, respectively at Aug. 31, 2014
(1.43% and 16.74%
one year before), which compare well with that of its local and
international
peers. Fitch considers BSC's core earnings capacity to be sound
and expects its
profitability to remain healthy, although in the long term it
will probably
remain below its historical levels given the costs of heavier
regulations and
probably narrower margins due to competition. In addition,
inflation levels are
expected to be lower in 2015, and interest rates will likely
rise, and this will
put some pressure to BSC's net interest revenues, although it
should remain
healthy based on expected continued loan growth.
BSC is self-funded and its liquidity benefits from a sizeable,
historically
stable, and well-diversified retail deposit base. With a focus
on strengthening
its funding profile and liquidity, BSC has been focusing for
some time on
growing its core deposit base and reducing its short term
wholesale deposits (at
Aug. 31, 2014 core deposits accounted for a high 74% of total
deposits). In
addition, it has maintained a large liquidity cushion and ample
access to local
and international capital markets.
Fitch believes that BSC's capitalization levels are adequate for
its current
rating and compare well locally and by regional standards,
especially
considering the country's stable macroeconomic environment. At
Aug. 31, 2014,
BSC's Fitch core capital ratio was sound at 10.77%, which is
over the median for
LATAM peers (9.5% as Dec. 31, 2013) but below the median for
banks with VR of
'a+' (11.4% as of Dec. 31, 2013). This is compensated for by a
high equity /
assets ratio (8.29% at Aug. 31, 2014) that reflects the tougher
risk weighting
rules in Chile and by a high internal capital generation
capacity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BSC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are based on
Fitch's view that BSC
is a domestic systemically important financial institution
(D-SIFI).
Consequently, BSC is a bank for which there is an extremely high
probability of
external support from the Chilean sovereign. The potential
provider of support
is very highly rated (foreign currency long-term IDR 'A+') and,
in Fitch's
opinion, has a very high propensity to support the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
BSC's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level of the
bank's and
national long term rating, considering the absence of credit
enhancement or
subordination feature.
Fitch rates BSC's subordinated debt in the national scale two
notches below its
national long-term issuer rating. The two notch difference
considered the loss
severity due to its subordinated nature (after default).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND
NATIONAL RATINGS
The Outlook on BSC's long-term IDRs a Stable. Downward pressure
for BSC's VR and
IDRs could arise from sustained pressure on its profitability
stemming from a
rise in loan loss provisions or from consistently lower
capitalization. More
specifically, BSC's VR could be downgraded if its ROAA falls and
consistently
remains below 1.3%, its Fitch Core Capital to Risk Weighted
Assets ratio falls
and is maintained below 9%. There is limited upside potential in
the near future
for BSC's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BSC's SR or SRF could only be affected by a downgrade of Chile's
sovereign IDRs,
which is considered unlikely at the present time.
Fitch has affirmed BSC's rating as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'A+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F1';
--Viability rating 'a+';
--Support rating '1';
--Support rating floor 'A-';
--Long-term national rating 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds 'A+' and national long-term rating
'AAA(cl)';
--USD5 billion U.S. commercial paper programme 'F1';
--Senior secured bonds national long-term rating 'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating 'Primera Clase nivel 1'
