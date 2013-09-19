(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Bancolombia
Panama's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb' and its Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating
actions is
provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
ISSUER DEFAULT RATING
Fitch affirmed Bancolombia Panama's (BP) IDRs in line with those
of Bancolombia
since it is highly integrated with its parent and it is
considered a core part
of its business strategy in Colombia and Central America.
Support from
Bancolombia should be forthcoming if needed and Bancolombia's
ability to support
BP is reflected in its ratings; Bancolombia's IDR is 'BBB' with
a Stable
Outlook.
VIABILITY RATING
Bancolombia Panama's viability reflects the bank's success in
restoring its
capital base to levels that compare better with its peers in
similar ratings
thanks to sustained growth, profitability and capital retention.
BP maintained
an adequate performance, efficiency and improved diversification
on both sides
of the balance sheet.
Tight cost control and economies of scale foster lean operations
in Panama and
El Salvador. However, BP's efficiency ratios have somewhat
declined as margins
tightened; nevertheless, they continue to compare well to its
local and regional
peers.
BA is a well-positioned bank that runs an efficient and
profitable universal
banking business in El Salvador. By acquiring BA, BP gained in
geographical
diversification. In addition, it increased its business lines,
revenue sources,
product offering and funding base.
BP was able to maintain a sound performance during the past
years benefiting
from a positive operating environment in its core market and a
dominant
franchise in El Salvador, even though at December 2012 show a
decrease explained
by the Guatemalan loans sell to its parent. Figures are likely
to improve as
macroeconomic conditions stabilize in the Central American
region and loans
portfolio increase; in addition, BP managed to restore the
amount of loans by
June 2013.
The spike in PDLs observed in 2009-2010 was reversed in 2011 as
PDLs reached a
minimum ratio of 2.1% at YE11 as El Salvador's economy
stabilized and the bank's
sound risk management policies helped contain asset
deterioration. At December
2012 the ratio shows deterioration to 3%, explained in part by
the 22% decrease
in gross loans after the Guatemalan loans sale. At June 2013 and
explained in
part by loans increase, the trend of this ratio is reversed to
2.4%, which is
likely to stabilize into 2013-2014.
BP's funding is better diversified after BA's acquisition and
shows great
stability. The bank maintains sound levels of liquidity between
its cash,
deposits in banks and investment portfolio.
BP maintains adequate loan loss reserves that cover PDLs at 115%
at June, 2013.
Along with BP's sustained profitability, reserves constitute an
additional
cushion against unexpected losses.
BP's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was depressed
after the
acquisition of BA. Sustained profitability (i.e. capital
generation) and sound
growth in its core market have contributed restore capital and
dilute the weight
of goodwill. Capital has grown at a rate of 100-150bp per year
since 2008,
reaching a peak at December 2012 and stabilized at around 8%, a
level that is in
line with that of its regional peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS
BP's IDRs could be upgraded if Bancolombia's IDR is upgraded;
the IDRs would
move in line with Bancolombia's rating.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The viability rating could be pressured if BP's asset quality
deteriorates,
resulting in higher loan loss provision needs and eroding the
loan loss reserve
and capital cushion. On the other hand, the viability rating
could improve if BP
is able to maintain its performance while improving its capital
and reserve
cushion and better diversify its balance sheet.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Bancolombia
Panama:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bb';
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Long Term Deposits affirmed at 'BBB';
--Short Term deposits affirmed at 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+57 1 326-999 x 1220
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516 6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.