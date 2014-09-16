(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bancolombia Panama's
ratings, including its 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The
Rating Outlook is
revised to Positive from Stable. A complete list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Fitch affirmed Bancolombia Panama's (BP) IDRs in line with those
of its parent,
Bancolombia. BP is highly integrated with Bancolombia and is a
core part of the
parent's business strategy in Colombia and Central America.
Support from
Bancolombia should be forthcoming if needed, and the parent's
ability to provide
support is reflected in its ratings. Bancolombia's current IDR
is 'BBB' with a
Positive Outlook. (For more information about Bancolombia's
rating drivers
please refer to 'Fitch Affirms Bancolombia at 'BBB', Outlook
Positive' dated
Sept. 16, 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com.)
In addition to today's affirmations, Fitch has withdrawn BP's
viability rating
(VR). According to Fitch's criteria, Fitch assigns VRs to most
commercial banks
and bank holding companies. However, it does not assign VRs to
subsidiary banks
that do not have a meaningful standalone franchise that could
exist without the
ownership of the parent, which in Fitch's opinion is the case
for BP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BP's IDRs could be upgraded if Bancolombia's IDR is upgraded;
the IDRs would
move in line with Bancolombia's rating.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Bancolombia
Panama:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating of 'bb' withdrawn;
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+57 1 326-999 x 1220
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-909-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
