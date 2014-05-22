(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BancWest
Corporation's (BWE)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook
on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed BWE's
Viability Rating (VR) at
'a-'. The ratings of the subsidiary banks, Bank of the West
(BOW) and First
Hawaiian Bank (FHB) were also affirmed. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
Key Ratings Drivers - IDRs and VRs
The IDRs of BWE and its subsidiary banks are linked to that of
their 100% owner,
BNP Paribas (BNPP). Fitch believes that BWE is a strategically
important
subsidiary to BNPP, as described in its rating Criteria ('Rating
FI Subsidiaries
and Holding Companies').
The VR represents the standalone strength of the institution.
BWE's 'a-' rating
is driven by the company's solid franchise and asset quality
metrics in line
with its VR. These strengths are balanced against BWE's
relatively weaker
profitability metrics and less diversified revenue mix compared
to its regional
bank peers.
Core earnings continue to lag the peer median as a weak net
interest margin
pressures earnings. Over the medium- to long-term, Fitch expects
earnings levels
to improve as rates move higher. Given that BWE is relatively
more reliant on
spread income than its regional bank peers, higher rates are
necessary for the
company to achieve core earnings more in line with the peer
median.
Capital levels are relatively unchanged year over year. BWE's
tangible common
equity ratio at 8.4% remains near the peer median. Although
double leverage
appears slightly on the high side, Fitch is less concerned, as
holding company
debt is virtually all intra-group. BWE, as a foreign-owned bank
holding company,
loses its regulatory capital exemption in 2015. Fitch believes
capital levels
are well positioned to comply with regulatory capital
expectations, which
includes participation in the Federal Reserve's stress testing
process next
year.
Fitch regards asset quality to be consistent with the current
ratings.
Non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.0% in first quarter
2014 (1Q'14),
down from 2.3% the prior year. Fitch expects continued gradual
reduction of NPAs
in the near term. Net charge offs (NCOs) were very low in 2013
at 0.2%. Asset
quality remains stronger at the First Hawaiian Bank subsidiary;
NPAs total just
0.8% at 1Q'14.
BWE is a bank holding company that principally operates via its
two bank
subsidiaries: Bank of the West and First Hawaiian Bank. BWE had
$84.9 billion in
total assets at March 31, 2014 with over 700 offices in the
western U.S.,
principally in California and Hawaii.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
The IDRs of BWE and its subsidiaries are linked to that of BNPP.
Should BNPP's
IDR change, the IDRs of BWE could also be affected. Fitch notes
that BNPP's
potential fine from U.S. regulators is not expected to impact
the parent company
ratings. However, should the outcome of any potential BNPP
settlement be
different from Fitch's assumptions, the IDRs of BNPP and BWE
could be affected.
Additionally, although not viewed as likely in the near term, if
BWE becomes
less strategically important to BNPP, its IDR could be
downgraded.
Fitch believes that the VRs have limited upside in the near
term. However,
continued strengthening of capital at the holding company,
consistent credit
improvement, and a more diversified earnings profile
commensurate with higher
rated peers could affect the VR positively in the long term.
Conversely,
negative pressure on the VR could occur should current positive
credit trends
materially reverse and credit losses escalate, and/or core
earnings deteriorate
from current levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BWE's Support Rating of '1' reflects the high probability of
support from its
parent, BNPP. Since this support is based on institutional
support, as opposed
to sovereign support, there is no Support Floor Rating assigned.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BWE's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in a number of
factors including
but not limited to strategic importance of the financial
institution to BNPP;
degree of integration with a parent; guarantees and commitments
provided by the
parent; percentage ownership or control; jurisdiction; track
record of support;
cost of support; the nature of the owner; and the importance of
the franchise to
the owning institution.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Long and Short-term Deposit Ratings
BWE's long-term deposit ratings are one notch higher than the
company's IDR,
which reflect depositor preference for the U.S. banks. BWE's
Short-term Deposit
Rating at 'F1' are linked to the Long-term IDR per Fitch's
rating criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Long- and Short-term Deposit Ratings
BWE's long-term Deposit Ratings are one notch higher than the
company's IDR,
which reflect depositor preference at U.S. banks. BWE's
Short-term Deposit
Rating at 'F1' are linked to the Long-term IDR per Fitch's
rating criteria.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - Long- and Short-term Deposit Ratings
BWE's long- and short-term Deposit Ratings are linked to the
company's Long-term
IDR. Any changes to the Long-term IDR could impact the deposit
ratings.
The following ratings have been affirmed:
BancWest Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating 'a-'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '1'.
Bank of the West
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Support rating at '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
First Hawaiian Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Support rating a '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks'
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding'
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)'
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?'
--'Fitch Fundamentals Index'
--'Risk Radar Global - 1Q13'
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to
Tick Up, but
Challenges Remain)'
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria'
--'Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity -- Third-Quarter 2013'
--Corporate Bond Comparator 1Q14: US vs EMEA'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€”Third-Quarter 2013
here
Corporate Bond Comparator 1Q14: US vs EMEA
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.