(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Portuguese-based Banif - Banco Internacional do Funchal, S.A.'s
(Banif)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' with Negative
Outlook, Support
Rating (SR) at '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB'. Fitch
has also
upgraded Banif's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'ccc'. A
full list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
Banif's Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are at its SRF.
Their affirmation
indicates Fitch's expectation that there continues to be a
moderate likelihood
that Portugal (BB+/Positive) would support Banif if needed,
until the EU bank
resolution framework fully comes into effect. This expectation
reflects both
Portugal's moderate ability to support its banks, supported by
an estimated
EUR2.5bn of available liquidity earmarked to support the banking
sector if
required, and Banif's market position where it controls a
deposit market share
of around 3.4%. The Portuguese government has previously been
supportive of
domestic banks, including Banif.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that once the EU's
Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive (BRRD) is implemented in Portugal and
the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) becomes functional, support, while
possible, is
unlikely to be able to be relied upon for banks whose Long-term
IDR are at their
SRFs, including Banif.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
Banif's Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings are predominantly
sensitive to
further progress made in the implementation of BRRD and SRM.
Once these are
effective, they will become an overriding factor, as the
likelihood of banks'
senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign, if
required, will
diminish substantially.
Fitch expects to downgrade Banif's SR to '5' and to revise its
SRF to 'No Floor'
during 1H15, depending on the progress in bank resolution
legislation. This will
result in a downgrade of Banif's Long-term IDR and senior debt
ratings to the
level of its VR, currently 'b-'.
The IDR, SR and SRF are also sensitive to any change in the
assumptions
underpinning Fitch's assessment of Portugal's ability to support
banks. A
downgrade of Portugal's Long-term IDR, currently not Fitch's
base case, would
likely lead to a downward revision of the SRF.
Recovery prospects for senior debt holders in the event of
default are sensitive
to asset encumbrance and the amount of claims of preferred
creditors, including
protected depositors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The VR has been upgraded to reflect modest stabilisation of
asset quality
deterioration plus the successful completion of a capital
injection which raised
EUR138.5m in May 2014. Nevertheless, Banif's capital position is
weak relative
to a large portfolio of unreserved 'credit-at-risk' loans (CaR),
which Fitch
estimates reaches 84% of Fitch eligible capital (FEC) and about
136% of FEC when
foreclosed real estate assets are included. Further pressure on
capital adequacy
is exerted by the bank's large investments in real estate funds.
The VR also reflects the considerable execution challenges faced
by management
as they try to implement an ambitious strategic plan, which
still needs to
receive the final approval from EU. This plan hinges on
substantial
deleveraging, branch closures and disposal of non-core
businesses. Fitch
considers the risks associated with the implementation of the
plan are high.
Banif's asset quality is weak. Its regulatory CaR/total risk
ratio reached a
high 23% at end-1H14. Asset quality compares unfavourably with
peers, weighed
down by higher consumer lending and large exposure to troubled
construction and
real estate sectors. Coverage ratios are reasonable, at around
60%.
Banif's pre-impairment operating profitability is still weak,
but results
benefited from financial market operations, increased net
interest income and
lower overheads in 2014. In view of limited capacity to increase
recurrent
revenue sources, due to de-leveraging, little new business and
low interest
rates, the bank is accelerating its restructuring process to
lower costs and
intends to continue reducing deposit costs. Portugal's expected
economic
recovery should support lower impairment needs.
In 2014, Banif improved its funding and liquidity profile,
thanks to an increase
in deposits and the ability to issue some new debt, backed by
securitised
assets. Reliance on ECB funding is still significant.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upward rating potential for the VR in the near term is limited
in view of the
high execution risks of the strategic plan and the bank's weak
standalone
financial profile.
Downward rating pressure would arise from an inability to
successfully turn
around the bank and ultimately needing additional extraordinary
support, also in
view of Banif's fragile capital metrics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The bank's subordinated debt has been upgraded to 'CCC' from
'CC'. This is
driven by an upgrade of the bank's VR. Subordinated debt is
notched once off the
VR to reflect loss severity risk. Banif's preference shares have
been affirmed
at 'C'. Coupons on these shares are not being paid. The ratings
are sensitive to
changes in Banif's VR or to changes in Fitch's expectation of
the instruments'
relative non-performance risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc'
SR: affirmed at '3'
SRF: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating : affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'CCC' from 'CC'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'C'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
