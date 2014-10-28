(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banistmo, S.A.'s (Banistmo) long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook on the IDR was revised to Positive from Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. A complete list of Banistmo's ratings follows at the end of this press release. The Outlook revision of Banistmo's long-term IDR follows a recent action in its shareholder's ratings, Bancolombia. (For more information about Bancolombia's rating drivers please refer to 'Fitch Affirms Bancolombia at 'BBB', Outlook Positive' dated Sept. 16, 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com.) Banistmo is considered to be a 'core' subsidiary to its parent (per Fitch's criteria: 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies,' published August 2012, available 'www.fitchratings.com'). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Rating, National Ratings Banistmo IDR, Support Rating and National Ratings are driven by the potential support it would receive from its parent, Bancolombia, S.A. ('BBB'/Outlook Positive), should it be required. This is based in Fitch's view of Bancolombia's capacity and willingness to support Banistmo, in the bank's role in Bancolombia's expansion and diversification in the region, its expected contribution in revenues and assets and the significant reputational risk that its default would pose to Bancolombia. Fitch expects Banistmo to provide a recurring stream of revenues to Bancolombia over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR Banistmo's current VR reflects the bank's sound franchise, good and improved asset quality, good funding base and capitalization. Banistmo's intrinsic creditworthiness is tempered by its lower than average loan loss reserve cushion and profitability. Banistmo has a good market share and network of service points in the Panamanian competitive banking system and a good mix of loans and deposits. Banistmo's capitalization improved from the levels reached in 2012, although its core capital ratio remains below its main peers. Management is not expecting dividend distribution for common shares in 2014, which is positive for the bank's capitalization and balance expansion. In Fitch's opinion, Banistmo may need fresh core capital to sustain its balance sheet expansion, without affecting its core capital ratios in the medium term. In Fitch's opinion, there is a high probability of Bancolombia providing capital, should it be required. Banistmo's asset quality improved, although it still compares negatively with local peers. The NPLs accounted for 1.4% of total loans as of June 2014, from a peak of 3.8% in the year 2010. In addition, restructured loans, charge-offs and foreclosed assets accounted for a low and controlled 1.5% of gross loans. Although, reserves coverages improved to 75.6% of NPLs as of June 2014, they compare negatively with the average of the banking system. Banistmo's operating profitability improved up to 1.1% of assets, the highest level since the year 2008. The bank's profitability metric was boosted by enhancements in the overhead costs efficiency, a net interest margin (NIM) slightly above the system's average and low loan provision expenses. The bank's ample network of service points helps maintain a diversified and a relatively stable deposits base, with a good mix of deposits. Other long term funding supplement the financing structure and helps the term mismatches management. Banistmo has good levels of liquidity KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating Banistmo's support of '2' denotes that Fitch views the bank as a core subsidiary for Bancolombia, as defined by the agency's Criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support and National Ratings Banistmo's IDRs, Support Rating, and national ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's opinion on the parent's capacity and/or propensity to support its subsidiaries. They could be upgraded if Bancolombia's IDRs are upgraded. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Banistmo's VR could be pressured if sustained asset quality deterioration undermines the bank's financial performance, causing a decline in its FCC ratio, or weakening its reserve coverage. More specifically, Banistmo's VR could be downgraded if its FCC to Weighted Assets and/or Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratios fall consistently below 9% or 7%, respectively; and/or if operating ROAA remains consistently below the market average. Fitch has affirmed Banistmo's rating as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support Rating at '2'; --National long-term rating at 'AA+(pan)'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable; --National short-term rating at 'F1+(pan)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0296 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Edgar Cartagena Director +503 2516 6613 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Senior Director +52 81 8399 9146 