(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Audi
S.A.L.'s Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The
Viability Rating
(VR) has been affirmed at 'b'. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this commentary.
RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR:
Audi's Long-Term IDR is driven by its intrinsic strength
expressed by its VR.
The IDRs and VR reflect the strong correlation between sovereign
and bank risks
due to the bank's substantial exposure to the Lebanese sovereign
through its
large holding of government debt, as well as the difficult local
and regional
operating environment. The ratings also reflect Audi's strong
franchise,
competent management, and relatively sound loan quality, despite
the regional
unrest, its resilient profitability, and strong deposit
franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
The ratings are closely correlated with Lebanon's ratings, and
are sensitive to
economic and political developments, both within Lebanon and in
the wider
region. A prolonged weakening of the operating environment,
especially if it
materially affected depositor confidence, significant
deterioration in asset
quality or substantially reduced profitability could result in
downward rating
pressure.
In addition, there are also potential risks associated with
Audi's rapid
expansion in new markets. While Fitch views the expansion
positively, and we
expect Audi to be able to handle the risks of expansion, these
could - if
expansion is too rapid or not sufficiently well managed - result
in weakening
capitalisation and asset quality and therefore negative pressure
on the ratings.
RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch considers that the Lebanese authorities would have a high
propensity to
support Audi if necessary, in view of its systemic importance to
the banking
sector and to the economy as a whole. However, given the low
sovereign rating
('B'), the sovereign's ability to provide support, although
possible, cannot be
relied on; the Support Rating Floor of 'CCC' indicates the
potential difficulty
the authorities might have if system-wide support for the
banking sector,
including Bank Audi, were required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The ratings are sensitive to any change in the sovereign's
ratings, as they are
closely correlated to the sovereign's ability to provide
support.
Audi is a market-leading bank in Lebanon, the largest by assets,
accounting for
about 16% of Lebanese commercial banking assets at end-2012.
Audi offers a full
range of commercial and corporate banking, retail banking,
private banking and
investment banking products and services. The bank also offers a
range of
services such as on-line brokerage and asset management, through
various
subsidiaries.
Audi is one of the most international of the Lebanese banks. It
has operations
in seven countries in the Middle East and Africa region (MENA)
including Egypt,
Jordan, Syria, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and a representative
office in the
UAE. Audi also operates in France, focusing on trade finance and
mainly
targeting companies with a Middle Eastern connection. It has a
private banking
operation in Switzerland, which controls an asset management
company in Monaco.
Audi's most recent venture is in Turkey via its subsidiary,
Odeabank A.S. Audi
began operating in Turkey in 2012, the first foreign bank to
obtain a licence
there in over 14 years. The Turkish subsidiary has grown so
rapidly - in a short
period - it is now Audi's largest foreign operation, accounting
for about 13% of
consolidated assets.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.