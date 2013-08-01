(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Danamon
Indonesia Tbk's (Danamon) ratings and removed them from Rating Watch Positive
(RWP).
The ratings have been affirmed at Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+',
National Long-Term 'AA+(idn)', Short-Term IDR 'B', Support '3' and at Viability
Rating 'bb+'. The Outlook is Stable Outlook.
The removal from RWP after DBS Group Holdings (DBSGH) has withdrawn its proposed
acquisition of Temasek Holdings' (Temasek) 67.4% stake in Bank Danamon.
Key Rating Drivers
The affirmation reflects Bank Danamon's high capitalisation, moderate earnings,
and modest level of non-performing loans amid slower domestic economic growth
and high inflation.
In April 2012, Fitch placed Bank Danamon on RWP to reflect the positive impact
on the bank's risk profile from the proposed takeover by DBSGH, which has a
stronger credit standing.
Established in 1956 and listed in 1989, Danamon was nationalised by the
Indonesian government in 1999, following the Asian financial crisis, and was
sold to Asia Financial (Indonesia) in 2003. Asia Financial (Indonesia) owns
67.4% of Danamon, and is in turn fully owned by Fullerton Financial Holdings, a
financial holding company of Temasek Holdings.