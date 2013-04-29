(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Poland-based Bank
Gospodarstwa Krajowego's (BGK) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' and 'A', respectively, with a
Positive Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of BGK's ratings reflects Fitch's opinion that
there is an
extremely high probability that BGK would be supported by the
Republic of Poland
in light of the bank's policy role and its full state ownership.
The ratings
also reflect the state's commitment to ensure at all times
adequate liquidity
and capital ratios at BGK. The Positive Outlook on BGK's
Long-term IDRs reflects
that on the Polish sovereign.
BGK's primary task is to support (central and local) government
economic
programmes and regional development projects. The bank also
plays an important
role in providing banking services to the Polish Ministry of
Finance. The share
of strictly commercial activities not related to BGK's policy
role is low and
will continue to shrink.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BGK's ratings are sensitive to changes in the Polish sovereign
ratings and are
likely to be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded. Fitch
believes that
the state's strong propensity to support BGK is unlikely to be
revised in the
foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-' with Positive
Outlook
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A' with Positive
Outlook
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)' with Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Senior unsecured debt issuance program Long-term foreign
currency: affirmed at
'A-'
Senior unsecured debt issuance program Long-term local currency:
affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt issuance program Long-term National
Rating: affirmed at
'AAA(pol)'
Senior unsecured bonds Long-term local currency rating: affirmed
at 'A'
Senior unsecured bonds National Long-term rating: affirmed at
'AAA(pol)'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'A-'
