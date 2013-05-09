(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Leumi Le
Israel B.M.'s
(Leumi) and Bank Hapoalim's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-' with
Stable Outlooks. Both banks' Viability Ratings (VR) have been
affirmed at
'bbb+', one notch below their IDR. A full list of rating actions
is at the end
of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SUPPORT
RATING
Both banks' Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Support Ratings and
Support Rating
Floors continue to be driven by the potential support which
either bank can
expect to receive, if needed, from the State of Israel
('A'/Stable). In the
agency's opinion, the probability of such support being provided
in a timely
manner is extremely high because of the banks' large domestic
franchises
(together, they account for around 60% of Israel's banking
system assets and
deposits), their importance to the Israeli economy, and the
Israeli authorities'
consistent record of providing support to troubled banks in
their jurisdiction.
The Stable Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs reflects the Stable
Outlook on Israel's
sovereign Long-term IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
Both banks' VRs reflect their solid domestic franchises, strong
funding profile
and ample liquidity position. They also reflect capitalisation
levels which are
just turning from weak to acceptable as a result of reducing
concentrations and
increasing proportion of capital/risk weighted assets. Asset
quality has
remained healthy at both banks, with impaired loans accounting
for about 3% of
gross loans. Mortgage loans continue to perform extremely well
with almost no
losses seen from year to year, despite the strong growth in this
form of lending
which has been taking place since 2010.
Both banks' credit exposures are concentrated both by borrower
and industry,
particularly towards the real estate and construction sectors.
These
concentrations are difficult to avoid in the Israeli economy,
where few large
groups account for a big portion of the country's GDP. However,
recently
introduced prudential regulations are likely to reduce the
levels of
concentrations to capital levels, both as a result of increased
capital
requirements and of the need to reduce single name exposure.
Hapoalim has the
highest reported concentration in the system, as it reported one
large exposure
exceeding prudential limits and overall three group of borrowers
whose exposure
is greater than 15% of its capital (Leumi reported one).
Funding and liquidity is sound at both banks, where customer
deposits, largely
retail (cheap and relatively stable), are the main source of
funding and
adequately fund lending activities (loans/deposits ratio: stable
at 85% for
Leumi and 94% for Hapoalim at end-2012).
Leumi was hit by its share of the loss of one of its associates,
additional
provisions against staff cuts and provisions against possible
expenses related
to investigations that are being conducted by the US authorities
with regard to
customers who are US tax payers, related to 2002-2010. These
series of one-offs
moved it into the red in Q412. Nonetheless, its overall
operating ROAE remained
adequate at 7.6% (9.4% in 2011 and 13% in 2010). Its performance
in 2013 is
likely to begin to see some benefits from expected cost cuts.
However, the outlook for sector profitability and asset quality
for 2013 is
mildly negative as a result of the slowdown in economic growth
from Q411 and the
low interest rate environment in the country. This has had the
effect of
narrowing NIMs across the board.
Hapoalim's performance remained strong in 2012, with a reported
operating ROAE
of 15% (16% in 2011)
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
Both banks' Long and Short-Term IDRs are sensitive to changes in
the Israeli
sovereign rating, which would likely result in a revision of the
bank's SRFs.
The IDRs are also sensitive to a diminished propensity or
ability to provide
support by the State of Israel, which Fitch does not expect in
the short to
medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
The banks' VRs take into account a gradual meeting of the
minimum regulatory
capital targets and, particularly in Hapoalim's case, a
reduction in the
concentration of the loan portfolio by both industry and single
name. If these
targets are not met as expected, the VRs could be downgraded.
The VRs are also
sensitive to a sharp deterioration in asset quality and
profitability.
The rating actions are as follows:
Leumi
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Bank Hapoalim
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Associate Director
+ 44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87225
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated August
2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.