(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW/MOSCOW, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Millennium's (BM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS BM's IDRs are based on the bank's standalone strength, reflected in its 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR). The affirmation reflects BM's sizeable and relatively stable franchise in Poland, its granular deposit funding, strengthened capitalisation, above-average asset quality and improved liquidity profile. The ratings also reflect potential liquidity and credit risks related to BM's sizeable exposure to foreign currency (FC)-denominated mortgages, and challenges related to the re-balancing of BM's loan book in a less buoyant operating environment as well as bringing BM's profitability closer to the sector average. BM's Long-term IDR is one notch above that of its parent, Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (BCP; 'BB+'/Negative, 'b'). In Fitch's view, potential contagion risk for BM from BCP is moderate. BM does not rely on BCP for funding, its direct exposure to its parent is small and its diversified deposit base has proved stable during the current crisis. In Fitch's view, the risks related to potential up-streaming of liquidity or capital from BM are reduced by the strength and diligence of Polish banking supervision. BM also remains a valuable asset for BCP, making its disposal a potential source of recapitalisation of the parent, which serves as a disincentive to impair its profile. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS BM's financial performance in 2012 was similar to 2011. Revenues increased by 3% yoy on the back of stable margins and increased business volumes. The improvement of pre-impairment profit was offset by higher impairment charges (57bps of average gross loans vs. 41bps in 2011) and after-tax profit was virtually flat yoy. Changes in the composition of the loan book over 2012 related predominantly to the retail part. The share of FC mortgages in total loans fell to 46% from 51% and was substituted by an increase in LC mortgages and cash loans. The FC mortgage portfolio amortisation reduces the exposure by around CHF300m annually. Overall, the share of FC loans in total loans dropped by around 5pps to 50% at end-2012. The quality of BM's loan portfolio strongly benefits from the large share of mortgage loans (66% of the total exposure) which, despite a gradual increase in NPLs, have continued to perform well at BM. At end-Q113, impaired loans ratio stood at around 5% (2011: 4.9%) and loans past due more than 90 days at 2.8% (2011: 2.3%). Provisions covered 59% of impaired and 107% of loans more than 90 days overdue. Uncovered impaired loans were a moderate 17% of Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-Q113. Application of the IRB approach for the mortgage and revolving retail loans portfolio resulted in a meaningful reduction of the capital requirement at 2012, despite the floor on risk weighted assets (RWA) imposed at 80% of those calculated under the standardised approach. On a like-for-like basis (standardised approach), the FCC ratio would have fallen over 2012 by around 50bps to 12.1%, but with the lower RWA calculation it increased by around 110bps to 13.7%. The stable funding profile has been predominantly based on customer deposits (86% of liabilities at end-Q113). The loans/deposits ratio fell to 95% at end-Q113 from 100% at end-2012 on the back of continued deposit acquisition and a virtually flat loan book. BM's large exposure to FC-denominated mortgage loans (predominantly in Swiss francs) to unhedged borrowers is ratings negative, given potential credit risk related to growing unemployment and/or significant and prolonged local currency depreciation against the Swiss franc. The latter would also exert liquidity pressure on BM, given the sizeable balance-sheet currency mismatch, which is closed through derivative transactions. Risk related to the roll-over of derivative contracts is mitigated by the long tenor of a sizeable portion of them, BM's track record of maintaining swap market access since the onset of the global financial crisis, a significant back-up swap facility available from an international financial institution and the possibility of swap facilities being introduced again by the Polish Central Bank in case of general market stress. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the bank's improved liquidity and capital provide sufficient buffers to absorb risks related to a moderate deterioration of the operating environment in Poland. The Stable Outlook also reflects Fitch's view of only moderate contagion risk from any further negative developments at BCP. Nevertheless, a sharp deterioration in BCP's credit profile, in particular if accompanied by a further escalation of the eurozone crisis and greater weakness of the PLN, would be negative for BM in light of its high proportion of FC mortgage lending and dependence on the pricing and availability of swap instruments to address currency mismatches. RATING RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating of '3' and the Support Rating Floor of 'BB' are underpinned by Fitch's view that BM could benefit from support from the Polish sovereign, if needed, given BM's systemic significance and its 5.0% market share in domestic retail deposits. A weakened ability by the Polish state to support banks (signalled by a change in the sovereign rating), or the absence of timely state support in case of significant deterioration in the bank's standalone profile, could lead to a downgrade of these ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(pol)'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Fitch Polska S.A. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria' dated 19 January 2011, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here 