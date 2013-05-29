(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia Tbk's (BMI) National Long-Term rating at 'A(idn)' with a Stable Outlook and its subordinated debt rating at 'BBB(idn).

Rating Action Rationale

The affirmation of BMI's ratings reflects Fitch's view of a limited probability of state support, if needed. On a standalone basis, BMI is relatively weaker, compared to other large banks in Indonesia, in terms of capitalization, profitability and overall franchise.

Key Rating Drivers - National Rating

BMI's rating is driven by its relatively weaker credit profile and capital position, which is reflected in the decline in net interest margin (NIM) to 4.6% in 2012 from 5.4% in 2011. Its Fitch core capital ratio also dropped to 7.7% in 2012 from 9.9% in 2011 on the back of high loan growth. BMI's proposed rights issues to inject additional capital in the near term would be positive for the bank to maintain adequate capitalisation. The National Long-Term rating is underpinned by the government support - if needed - given BMI's importance in the development of Indonesia's sharia-banking industry, although the support is limited to some degree due to its modest systemic importance.

Rating Sensitivities - National Rating

A rating upgrade would require significant improvements in its capital position, profitability and asset quality over the medium term. There is no downgrade pressure unless Fitch views government support in the shariah-banking industry to be diminishing. Currently, Indonesia's sharia-banking sector has a share of about 4.3% of total banking assets at end-2012.

Rating Sensitivities - Subordinated Debts

The subordinated debts are rated three notches below the banks' National Long-Term rating, comprising one notch for loss severity and two notches for non-performance risk to reflect their subordination status and coupon and/or principal deferral risk.