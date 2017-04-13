(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank
Nederlandse Gemeenten's
(BNG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt
ratings at 'AA+'.
The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
In addition, Fitch has assigned BNG a 'AA+(dcr)' Derivative
Counterparty Rating
(DCR) as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative
counterparties
in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and
express Fitch's view
of banks' relative vulnerability to default under derivative
contracts with
third-party, non-government counterparties.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNG's 'AA+' Long-Term IDR is at the bank's Support Rating Floor
(SRF) and
reflects Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high
probability that the
Netherlands (AAA/Stable) will support the bank in case of need.
Fitch will
continue to factor in state support for BNG despite the
implementation of the
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). Fitch's
expectation is based on
BNG's state ownership, and its important and long-lasting policy
role in
financing the Dutch public sector.
The BRRD, which was implemented formally into Dutch law in
November 2015,
represents a small incremental risk to state support being made
available to
BNG's senior unsecured creditors in a timely manner, as well as
dilution of
national discretion over resolution decisions. This is reflected
in the
one-notch differential between the Netherlands' Long-Term IDR
and BNG's SRF and
hence Long-Term IDR.
Fitch believes that the state would act pre-emptively to
replenish BNG's capital
levels, in case of need, due to the dependence of the bank's
business model on
wholesale funding. We also see a very low likelihood that the
bank will face a
sudden need for capital support, given its mainly domestic
public sector assets.
Should the need for support arise, Fitch considers it highly
likely that support
from BNG's public owners would be arranged in accordance with
the private
investor test as part of state aid considerations and also
required under BRRD
to avoid necessary bail-in of senior creditors. However, the
remote risk that
this may not be achieved drives the one notch-differential Fitch
sees between
the bank's and the state's Long-Term IDRs.
BNG's full public ownership is long-term and strategic. Half of
its capital has
been held by the Dutch state since 1921 with the other half
controlled by Dutch
provinces and local authorities. The bank's articles of
association prevent
private ownership.
BNG is one of the Dutch policy banks whose clear, strategic and
long-established
roles have been to provide banking services to the public
authorities. This is
defined in BNG's articles of association. Fitch believes it
would be difficult
to transfer this role to commercial banks given the low yield
and long maturity
of the assets generated by the bank's business model.
We believe that the absence of an explicit funding guarantee
from the
Netherlands to BNG and of a special legal status, which would
legally bind the
state to support the bank, is largely offset by the greater
influence on the
ratings of BNG's policy role and public ownership.
BNG's operations are entirely determined by its policy role, its
strategy is
framed by the bank's articles of association and its franchise
largely dependent
on its public ownership. The extremely low-risk nature of BNG's
assets, its
solid risk-weighted capital ratios, the accommodative Dutch
regulatory policy
towards policy banks and prudent liquidity management make it
highly unlikely
that it will ever require extraordinary support.
DCR
We have assigned BNG a DCR due to its significant derivatives
activity. The DCR
is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because under Dutch
legislation,
derivative counterparties have no preferential status over other
senior
obligations in a resolution scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, DCR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNG's SRF and Long-Term IDR are sensitive to changes in the
Netherlands' ability
to provide support as reflected in its ratings. A weakening of
BNG's strategic
importance to the Dutch state or ownership, which we view as
highly unlikely,
could also cause a widening of the notching between the
Netherlands' and BNG's
ratings. A deviation from its narrowly defined domestic policy
role may also be
rating negative.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AA+'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'AA+(dcr)'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA+'
European commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term market linked senior unsecured debt: affirmed at
'AA+(emr)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1323
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
