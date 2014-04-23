(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Bank Ochrony
Srodowiska's (BOS) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB' with a
Negative Outlook, its Support Rating (SR) at '2' and Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
at 'BBB'. The bank's Viability Rating was affirmed at 'bb'. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SR, SRF
BOS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), SRF and SR reflects
Fitch's view of
the high probability of support from the Polish sovereign
(A-/Stable) in case of
need. This view reflects the state's indirect majority
shareholding in the bank,
BOS's important role in financing the country's environment
protection projects
and potential reputational damage for the state should the bank
default. At the
same time, the IDRs also take into consideration BOS's limited
systemic
importance, the absence of any direct state participation in the
bank's capital,
and its rather narrow policy role.
The Polish sovereign controls BOS through the state-owned
National Fund for
Environment Protection and Water Management (the Fund), which
had a 56.6% stake
in the bank at end-2013. The Fund considers BOS a strategic
investment and Fitch
notes that it cannot reduce its shareholding in the bank without
government
approval.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR, SRF
The Negative Outlook on BOS's Long-term IDR reflects the
likelihood of BOS's SR
and SRF being respectively downgraded and revised downwards
within the next one
to two years. This is based on further progress being made in
implementing the
legislative and practical aspects of enabling effective bank
resolution
frameworks, which is likely to reduce implicit sovereign support
for banks in
the EU. This is likely to occur through national implementation
of the
provisions of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (see
Fitch Revises
Outlooks on 18 EU State-sponsored Banks to Negative on Weakening
Support, dated
26 March 2014 and Rating Paths for EU State-Sponsored Banks,
dated 14 April
2014, all available at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch expects BOS's SRF to be revised down to a high 'BB' level
within the next
one to two years. The degree of the downward revision of the SRF
will most
likely determine the extent of the downgrade of BOS's Long-term
IDR, given the
limited upside potential of the bank's Viability Rating (bb).
BOS will benefit
from some form of continued state sponsorship considerations
that Fitch is
likely to continue to factor into its SR and SRF.
A downgrade of the Polish sovereign could lead to a similar
action on BOS's
ratings, although this is unlikely at present given the Stable
Outlook on the
sovereign. BOS's IDRs could be downgraded if the Fund's stake
falls below 50% -
which Fitch considers unlikely - or if timely support is not
made available to
BOS if required.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
BOS's VR of 'bb' is constrained by its weak franchise and
considerable single
name concentrations in its loan book. The bank's small size and
market shares
(1.3% of the banking sector's total assets at end-2013) weigh on
its margins and
translate into low operational efficiency. BOS's profitability
is the lowest
among rated Polish peers, reflecting the bank's small size, a
significant
proportion of low-yield loans and fairly high funding costs. In
2013, the
brokerage house subsidiary, DOM Maklerski BOS S.A., contributed
a material 16.7%
to the bank's consolidated net profit.
BOS's VR also reflects a moderate share of retail savings in the
bank's total
deposit base, material reliance on corporate deposits and
wholesale debt markets
and only adequate capitalisation.
Large single name concentrations are mainly within the bank's
"green" loan
portfolio (23% of total gross loans at end-2013). They are
predominantly project
finance exposures in renewable energy, in particular wind farm
projects. Credit
risks related to this form of financing are amplified by
regulatory risks as
wind farms rely on state subsidies. At end-2013, total loans to
wind farm
developers accounted for around a quarter of the "green"
portfolio or 6% of
total gross loans.
The bank's overall loan book quality compares well with that of
its Polish
peers, reflecting a high share of low-risk exposures to the
public finance
sector (24% of total gross loans at end-2013). At end-2013, its
total reported
impaired loans ratio (6.7%) was below the sector average (7.3%).
The bank takes
a conservative approach to impaired loan reporting. It reports
all exposures
showing evidence of impairment as impaired, whereas the industry
standard is to
account only for loans with actual impairment identified. Using
the industry
standard approach, BOS's impaired loans ratio would have been
5.5%.
A substantial portion of impaired loans in the corporate book
are legacy
exposures to the construction/real estate sector but the bank
expects to
continue to make additional impairment charges against them in
2014 as the loans
are being restructured . The bank's retail portfolio quality is
likely to
continue to weaken, but only gradually, due to the seasoning of
housing loans
and, to a lesser extent, a higher proportion of unsecured
consumer loans.
Majority of the bank's funding comes from customer deposits
(68%). However, the
majority of them (57%) are corporate deposits that tend to be
concentrated.
Another 16 % of funding comes from domestic and foreign
wholesale markets. The
largest deposits are not stable, as evidenced by the bank's
expectation of
around PLN0.5bn deposit withdrawal (or 2.7% of end-2013 total
funding) by public
finance entities by mid-2014 due to changes in Polish
legislation. The bank has
informed Fitch that this outflow has been largely mitigated in
1Q14 by new
customer deposits. The bond repayment schedule was manageable at
end-2013,
although BOS faces a substantial maturing eurobond (PLN1bn
equivalent, or 6% of
total funding) in May 2016.
In Fitch's view the bank's efforts to increase the share of
retail deposits and
refinancing of the eurobonds amid expected weakening of state
support may
increase the overall cost of funding.
BOS's total liquidity buffer partly reflects a need to cover
volatile deposits
placed by the Polish Power Exchange (PPE). Fitch believes that
the likely
outflow of these fairly cheap liquidity resources in 2014 will
not materially
weaken the bank's liquidity position, but will put additional
pressure on its
margins. BOS's pool of highly liquid assets, adjusted for the
deposits from PPE,
increased to PLN2.6bn at end-1Q14 from PLN1.8bn at end-2013,
driven by active
acquisition of customer deposits. It covered around 16% of total
liabilities
(adjusted).
Fitch considers BOS's capitalisation only adequate in view of
its substantial
unreserved NPLs (equal to 40% of Fitch core capital (FCC) at
end-2013) and loan
book growth (2013: up 8.2% yoy), while internal capital
generation is modest. At
end-2013, the FCC ratio weakened to 10.4% (2012: 12.4%),
reflecting accelerated
loan growth.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
A further substantial increase of BOS's exposure to
pro-ecological project
financing, through rising single-name concentrations, could lead
to a downgrade
of the bank's VR. Also a continued period of loan growth
exceeding the bank's
internal capital generation and/or any potential significant
pressures on the
bank's funding costs or liquidity would likely result in a
downgrade of the VR.
Upside potential for the VR is limited due to BOS's weak
franchise and
considerable credit risk concentrations.
BOS is a small universal bank in Poland with a strong
environmental focus. At
end-2013, it represented 1.2% and 0.88% of the banking sector
total loans and
retail deposits, respectively. The bank has built a strong
footprint in
financing environmentally friendly projects in Poland. BOS has
been listed on
the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 1997.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Ochrony Srodowiska:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
BOS Finance AB
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 42 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 are available at are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Paths for EU State-Sponsored Banks
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.