Sept 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Africa Benin's (BoAB) and Bank of Africa Niger's (BoAN) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks and Support Ratings at '4'. Fitch has also affirmed BoAB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b-' and BoAN's VR at 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and SUPPORT RATINGS

BoAB and BoAN's IDRs and Support Ratings are based on Fitch's view of the availability of support that either bank will seek from its ultimate controlling shareholder, Morocco's BMCE Bank (BMCE) if needed.

Should BoAB and BoAN require support, in Fitch's opinion, it would be ultimately provided by BMCE, which is the majority shareholder of BoAB and BoAN's holding company, Bank of Africa Group (BoAG). However, Fitch believes that there is a limited probability that BoAB or BoAN would receive support from BMCE, if needed, given uncertainties about BMCE's ability to do so and also taking into account the complex ownership structure and that BMCE is not a direct shareholder.

BMCE is Morocco's third-largest bank by total assets. It is owned by a private Moroccan group - FinanceCom (37.8% stake at end-2012), and France's Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM; A+/Stable), which holds a 24.6% stake. Fitch considers that the Moroccan government would provide extraordinary support to BMCE if needed, given that it is a domestically systemically important bank. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that cross-border support; i.e. support from the Moroccan government flowing through BMCE to BoAB or BoAN is uncertain. Therefore, Fitch assesses BMCE's capacity to support BoAB or BoAN looking at its standalone financial strength.

BMCE owns 68.5% of BoAG, which in turn owns direct and indirect controlling stakes in both BoAB and BoAN. BMCE has a strategy to expand in sub-Saharan countries through BoAG, which is the holding company of BoA group (BoA), one of Africa's main banking groups with a presence in 15 African countries. Support from the Benin state to BoAB, or from the Niger state to BoAN, is unlikely, in Fitch's opinion, given their very weak financial capabilities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and SUPPORT RATING

BoAB's and BoAN's IDRs would benefit from a stronger and straightforward controlling ownership from BMCE, much higher integration within BMCE, and/or an improvement in BMCE's standalone financial strength. Conversely, a change in Fitch's assessment of BMCE's propensity and/or capacity to provide support to BoAB and BoAN could result in a downgrade of the banks' Support Rating and IDRs.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR

BoAB's VR reflects Benin's fragile operating environment, high and concentrated exposure to fragile West African sovereigns and corporates, high impaired loan ratios, concentrated loan book, only acceptable liquidity and tight capitalisation.

BoAB's credit risk is high. BoAB's loan book largely relates to domestic corporate exposures (41% of assets at end-H113). The bank's doubtful loans (180 days overdue) ratio remains high (end-H113: 19.1%) and its loan book is concentrated (the 20 largest exposures made up 174% of Fitch core capital at end-H113). The bank tightened its credit risk management in H213, which may help contain doubtful loans over time. BoAB's also holds a large securities portfolio, which is exclusively concentrated on West African states.

Client deposits fund the bulk of BoAB's balance sheet. Liquidity indicators are reasonable, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 60% at end-H113. Interbank lending is largely related to repo operations with the regional central bank or intragroup lending. However, BoAB's buffer of liquid assets covered a moderate 16% of client deposits at end-H113.

Fitch considers BoAB's capitalisation - as assessed by its Fitch core capital ratio - at 21% at end-H113 (19% at end-2012 after dividend distribution), to be tight considering its credit risk profile, concentrated loan book, operational risk exposure and zero risk-weights on sovereign debt (in line with local regulations).

BoAN's VR reflects the bank's vulnerability to Niger's difficult and volatile operating environment, its extremely high lending book concentration, fairly tight liquidity and thin capital, albeit improving. The VR also takes into account the bank's prudent strategy and resilient asset quality.

BoAN's loan book concentration is a concern, although concentration risk is somewhat mitigated by the acceptable credit quality of counterparties, mainly local large corporates and subsidiaries of multinational corporations. Fitch views positively the bank's growing capital base, although its absolute size remains small given the operating environment and credit risk profile.

BoAN has a fairly good track record in impaired loans ratios due to the bank's focus on local large corporates and subsidiaries of multinational corporations. At end-H113, impaired loans (180 days overdue) accounted for 2.3% of gross loans, and were 75%-reserved. BoAN's liquidity is highly dependent on funding provided by other banks from BoA (30% of non-equity funding at end-H113). BoAN's liquidity buffer (XOF32bn at end-H113, or 28% of client deposits) was made up of WAEMU government securities eligible for repo with the regional bank, cash and placements with the regional central bank.

RATING SENSITIVITIES- VR

Both banks would be sensitive to a deterioration in West Africa's political and economic environments or to material losses arising from operational risks leading to a worsening of the banks' asset quality and/or capital ratios. BoAB's VR would particularly be sensitive to any further deterioration of its loan portfolio. Given that some of the top exposures of its loan book are currently on watch list or non-performing, the agency views that any further weakening would likely trigger a downgrade. Any potential upgrade of BoAB's VR would depend on an improvement in the operating environment so that the bank's asset quality materially improves.

BoAN's VR would be sensitive to any reduced concentration in its loan book, without material weakening of its credit profile as well as higher capital ratios.

The rating actions are as follows:

BoAB

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'

Support Rating affirmed at '4'

BoAN

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'ccc'

Support Rating affirmed at '4'