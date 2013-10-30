(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd's (BOCHK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating at 'a', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

BOCHK's IDRs are driven by its VR, with the affirmation and Stable Outlook reflecting its strong intrinsic financial strength, which remains intact. Nevertheless, parental support and ultimately the Chinese government, which owns the bank's parent, Bank of China (BOC; 'A'/Stable), would also provide backstop to the IDRs should BOCHK's own credit profile deteriorate.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT

The bank's IDRs and VR reflect its strong market position in Hong Kong and in cross-border activities with mainland China, high capital and strong profit. In Fitch's view, BOCHK has an advantage in serving Chinese corporates' onshore and offshore loan demands because of its close collaboration with BOC and ongoing expansion of its Chinese subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank (China).

These positive factors, however, are offset by strong expansion of BOCHK's business in the mainland and this has resulted in a higher concentration of its credit profile in China than that of its large Hong Kong peers. BOCHK's gross mainland China exposures formed 46% of its total assets at end-H113, compared with 31% for the total system (although this is not a like-to-like comparison because the system's figure does not take into account transfer of risk). Fitch expects developments in the Chinese economy and cross-border trade to remain the key driver of BOCHK's credit growth, although its prudent risk appetite has reined in the pace of growth. Moreover, the ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the bank's risk appetite remains prudent. The bank's domestic lending is concentrated in property loans, which formed 18% of assets at end-H113.

The growing China concentration and a potential interest rate increase are likely to pressure BOCHK's asset quality, in light of the slowing Chinese economy and elevated domestic household debt (61% of gross domestic product at end-2012 compared with 52% at end-2008). The bank's strong capitalisation and collaterals in place provide adequate buffer to absorb unexpected impairment loss. Its capital ratio is among the highest in Hong Kong with Fitch core capital ratio of 17.4% at end-H113, although its capital base is vulnerable to declines in property values. Its property revaluation reserve amounted to 23% of Fitch core capital at end-H113.

Liquidity remains strong with a comfortable loan-to-deposit ratio of 70% at end-H113. Similar to other large Hong Kong banks, BOCHK is primarily deposit-funded and has managed to source sufficient deposits to serve continuing loan demand thanks to its strong branch network in Hong Kong (about 270 branches). The bank mainly deploys excess liquidity in interbank placements and high-quality fixed-income securities with credit ratings of 'A-' and above.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT

BOCHK's VR could come under pressure if its credit profile were to deteriorate, such as from rapid growth, greater concentrations or if risk appetite increased - especially for its China exposures - in the absence of any mitigating measures such as enhanced loss absorption buffers. Downward pressure on the VR could also arise from further integration with BOC, which has a weaker VR of 'bb' and owns 66% of BOCHK. Conversely, demonstrated resilience of its credit strength through economic cycles in China could positively affect its VR.

A downgrade in BOCHK's VR would only trigger a downgrade of its IDRs if BOC's IDRs or its propensity to support its Hong Kong subsidiary were also to weaken.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The bank's Support Rating of '1' reflects an extremely high probability of support, in case of need, from BOC. The SRF of 'A-' reflects Fitch's view that the Hong Kong authorities would also provide support, in case of need, given BOCHK's domestic systemic importance.

The SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of BOC and/or the Hong Kong government to provide timely support to the bank.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT

BOCHK's legacy subordinated debt (without non-viability triggers) is rated one notch below its IDR to reflect the notes' higher loss severity given their subordination to senior unsecured instruments. The debt rating is sensitive to the same factors as BOCHK's IDRs.

