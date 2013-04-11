(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Jordan (BOJ) and
Jordan Islamic Bank's (JIB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-' and
revised the Outlooks to Negative from Stable. The Short-term
IDRs have been
affirmed at 'B' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bb-'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The rating action was driven by Fitch's view of the increased
risks faced by the
Jordanian sovereign, stemming from the deteriorating regional
political
situation and its adverse impact on Jordan. The economic
slowdown in Jordan is
persisting and the country remains structurally vulnerable to
external shocks,
with public finances, external position and general economy all
under pressure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR
Both banks' IDRs are driven by their VRs.
BOJ's ratings reflect its ample liquidity, solid domestic
franchise and
capitalisation. They also take into account the bank's difficult
operating
environment, fairly weak asset quality indicators as well as
loan book
concentrations.
JIB's ratings also reflect its sound domestic franchise (it is
the market leader
in Islamic banking in Jordan), healthy profitability and
adequate liquidity. The
ratings also take into account the high financing book
concentrations, higher
leverage than the sector average and the challenging local
economic conditions.
The Outlook reflects Fitch's view of the operating environment
in Jordan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
The IDRs and VRs of both banks are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assessment
of the risks relating to Jordan. Further deterioration in this
assessment and/or
weakening in asset quality could have a negative impact on both
banks' ratings.
Pressure on capitalisation could also negatively affect JIB's
ratings.
Upside potential for both banks' ratings depends on an
improvement in Fitch's
view of the local economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) reflect the
limited probability of support from the Jordanian authorities,
notwithstanding
the government's supportive stance towards the domestic banking
system. While
Fitch believes that Jordan has a strong propensity to support
BOJ and JIB,
potential support is limited by constraints on its ability to do
so.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to any change in
assumptions around
the propensity or ability of Jordan to provide timely support to
the banks. This
might arise as a result of changes in Fitch's perception of
risks relating to
sovereign, in either direction.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Jordan
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Jordan Islamic Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
