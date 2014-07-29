(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of New
Zealand's (BNZ,
'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') NZD4.6bn of outstanding mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable. The covered bonds have been issued through
BNZ and BNZ
International Funding Limited (BNZIF), a guaranteed issuing
vehicle used for
international funding by BNZ.
The rating is based on: BNZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-';
the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3; and the highest
nominal asset
percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (83.3%). The Outlook on
the covered bonds'
ratings is Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on BNZ's
IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased to 86.5% from 86%,
driven by lower
mortgage refinancing spread level assumptions for New Zealand
which were updated
September 2013. The cover pool credit quality has remained
relatively stable
over the past 12 months. Fitch's calculated 'AAA' credit loss is
4%, driven by
the application of a minimum credit loss at 'AAA' in the
agency's analysis.
As of June 2014, the cover pool consisted of 39,531 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages on New Zealand residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of NZD5.5bn, plus NZD4.5m of cash. The
portfolio is wholly
made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted
average current
loan-to-value ratio of 51.8%, and a weighted average seasoning
of 43.3 months.
The mortgage portfolio is geographically distributed across New
Zealand's
regions, with the largest concentrations being in Auckland
(39.1%), Wellington
(12.7%) and Canterbury/West Coast (14.1%).
The unchanged D-Cap of 3 reflects Fitch's moderate-high risk
assessment of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component. This is driven by the
agency's view
of the liquidity gap mitigants in the form of a three-month
interest reserve
fund and the pre-maturity test for the issued hard bullet bonds,
that allows for
a mandatory 12 month asset sale period prior to a scheduled hard
bullet covered
bond maturity. In comparison, Fitch has assessed the time
required to sell cover
pool assets in New Zealand to be at least 12 months in a
stressed market.
For programmes that have not publicly issued for more than two
years, Fitch may
adjust the cover pool-specific alternative management component
of the D-Cap,
notably to reflect the risk of overcollateralization and asset
pool quality not
being maintained by the issuer. However, the agency has not
lowered the D-Cap
for this programme, as it believes it is unlikely the issuer
will provide less
support for this programme. Furthermore, the issuer is in the
process of
registering the programme with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand,
which in Fitch's
view will increase the level of oversight on the programme.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) BNZ's IDR was downgraded by three notches to 'A-';
(ii) the D-Cap
fell by three categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the
asset
percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
increased above
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was Bank
of New Zealand
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2014; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 23 June 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum
- New Zealand',
dated 23 June 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity &
Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014, are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ New Zealand
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
