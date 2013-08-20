(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Nova Scotia's
(BNS, rated 'AA-'/'F1+' with a Stable Outlook) insured mortgage
covered bonds at
'AAA' with a Stable Rating Outlook. This action follows Fitch's
annual review of
the program, which incorporates an analysis of the cover assets
under the
agency's new Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model
Criteria released May
15, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: BNS' INSURED MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
Following the program's annual review, the 'AAA' rating of BNS'
insured mortgage
covered bonds is based on the issuer's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'AA-', Fitch's Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high
risk) and the
program's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 95%, which is
equal to the 'AAA'
breakeven AP supporting Fitch's rating. It is sufficient to
support the rating
on an 'AA' PD basis plus two notches uplift for outstanding
recoveries.
As of June 2013, CAD-equivalent 15.79 billion bonds were
outstanding under the
program. They are secured by a cover pool consisting of CAD 16.6
billion Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)-insured residential
mortgages. The 'AAA'
breakeven AP is driven by a weighted average (WA) PD of 22% and
a WA recovery
rate (RR) of 96.5% on the cover pool in a AAA scenario, which
takes into account
the benefit of the CMHC insurance, on the mortgage loans. In
addition, the WA PD
reflects an adjustment for borrower credit scores reported from
Transunion.
Fitch's Canadian mortgage loss model was regressed from Equifax,
an adjustment
was made to align the score between the two providers.
The D-Cap is driven by Fitch's assessment of both the systemic
and cover-pool
specific alternative management for the program. From the prior
annual review,
Fitch has revised the cover-pool specific alternative management
assessment to
moderate high risk from moderate to address the data quality for
the most recent
surveillance review.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: BNS' INSURED MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
BNS' insured mortgage covered bonds rating would be vulnerable
to a downgrade if
any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by
three notches to
'A-' , (ii) the D-Cap fell to 0 (full discontinuity), or (iii)
the AP that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis exceeded 95%.
For BNS' insured mortgage covered bonds, if CMHC lost the full
backing of the
Government of Canada, or if the Government of Canada's rating
suffered a
downgrade, Fitch would revise the credit given to the insurance
provided by CMHC
on the mortgage loans in the respective cover pools. This could
lead to weaker
liquidity as well as higher credit risk expectations for the
cover pool. As a
result, the D-Cap would likely decrease and the breakeven AP for
the current
covered bonds' ratings would likely decrease.
Fitch's breakeven AP for a given covered bonds' ratings will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0269
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roger Lin
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0778
Committee Chairperson
Rui Pereira
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0776
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (Sept. 10, 2012);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds' (May 13,
2013);
--'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' (June 3, 2013);
--'Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria' (May
15, 2013);
--'Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS'
(Sept. 7, 2012).
