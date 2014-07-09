(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Scotland Plc's (BoS,
A/Negative/F1) Intelligent Finance GBP5.7bn equivalent covered
bonds at 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on BoS's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an unchanged D-Cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity)
and the asset
percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP for the programme remains unchanged at
86.7%, based on a
'AA+' rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift for
the covered bonds
in a 'AAA' scenario. The expected loss on the assets stands at
17.1% in a 'AAA'
scenario and represents the main driver of the breakeven AP for
the programme.
The cover pool assets comprise offset mortgage loans originated
by Intelligent
Finance. The 'AAA' loss calculated for the pool is relatively
high compared to
peers, due to the large proportion of high LTV loans and the
conservative
assumptions that address some missing loan and borrower
characteristics data.
Fitch classifies the programme as dormant as there has been no
issuance for more
than two years. Therefore, the agency only gives credit to the
level of AP
publicly committed to by the issuer, which is 86.7%.
The D-Cap of 8 is driven by the minimal discontinuity assessment
of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component. This is due to the
pass-through
feature of the bonds and the three-month interest reserve in
place for the
bonds. Fitch believes that none of the components compromise the
overall minimal
discontinuity assessment for the programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) BoS's IDR is downgraded by six notches to 'BB'; or
(ii) the D-Cap is
no longer minimal discontinuity and is classified as 2 (high
risk) or worse; or
(iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
increases above
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.7%.
Since the covered bond rating can sustain a one-notch downgrade
of BoS's IDR to
its Viability Rating of 'a-', the Outlook is Stable despite the
Negative Outlook
on BoS's IDR.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iva Detelinova
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1663
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
+44 20 3530 1706
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
